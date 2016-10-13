10 Best Tattoo Shops in DFW, 2016 Edition

A line forms outside Elm Street Tattoo on Friday the 13th, when they give $13 tattoos. Dallas Observer

From the thickly inked backs of the Yakuza to that specious tribal squiggle your aunt has on her ankle, tattoos are a staple of the human experience. And as body art rapidly sheds its social stigmatization it’s high time to get that cute bird on your hip or sleeve. You won't even have to suffer too much shade from your co-workers or relations.

Luckily for DFW, a cornucopia of styles and shops are available for those ready to go under the needle. From award-winning artists to shops with deep roots embedded in the local community, you’ll likely find the right person for the job with a little window shopping. Whether you’re looking to memorialize the momentous or take control of your outward appearance, these 10 local parlors have your back, front or whatever other empty piece of skin-canvas is due for decoration.

Listed in no particular order, here are a few decent starting points for your journey toward becoming a more complete version of yourself or finally getting Bowser playing a double-neck guitar, behind a field of flames and marijuana leaves, permanently affixed to your shoulder.

A John Lennon tattoo by Miguel Palomino at Dark Age. Via Dark Age Tattoo on Facebook

Dark Age Tattoo Studio

124 W. Oak St., Denton

The fact that Dark Age’s virtuoso tattoo gunner and owner, Rember Orellana, has a waitlist stretching into 2018 should be the first sign that these guys mean business. Right off of Denton’s historic square, the talented artists at Dark Age have been named the best in 2016 by the Dallas Observer. Their blend of stunning realism and Escher-meets-Giger surrealism makes this shop one of the most dynamic in Denton. Both recent press and customers have been more than enthused to sing the praises of Dark Age even after only two years of operation. This rapidly growing shop is gearing up for a pop-up art show Oct. 25 at 940’s Kitchen and Cocktails if you’re interested in getting a closer look at what makes their style so popular.