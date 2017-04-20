10 Things to Do in Dallas Under $10: April 21-23

Earth Day Texas

Fair Park

3710 Parry Ave.

Friday-Sunday

Free

Saturday is Earth Day but North Texas is celebrating all weekend at Fair Park. Over 150,000 people are expected in the park to attend expos about green technology, summits about alternative fuel vehicles and legal symposiums. If that all starts to get a little too dry, you can suit up for a free scuba diving lessons or visit the expanded tiny houses display (admission is $5). But best of all, this year Earth Day Texas has added a new film festival that will screen over 30 films dealing with environmental issues.

Grand Prairie Main Street Fest

200 W. Main St., Grand Prairie

Friday-Sunday

Free

Country acts Pat Green and Reckless Kelly headline the three-day Grand Prairie Main Street Fest. Think of it like a mini-State Fair, with 14 carnival rides, arts and crafts, activities for kids, and all of the fried food and beer your system can handle. The fest's hours are 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday, 10-12 a.m. Saturday and 12-8 p.m. Sunday.

Keir Collection of Islamic Art Gallery

Dallas Museum of Art

1717 N. Harwood St.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Free

The Dallas Museum of Art opened its Keir Collection of Islamic Art Gallery to the public last Tuesday, and it’s a big deal. Lauded as “the largest public presentation in the history of one of the world's most important private collections of Islamic Art,” this gallery will showcase pieces rarely shown from culturally and historically significant luster art as well as works in rock crystal. The collection includes the stunning rock crystal ewer from late 10th- to 11th-century Fatimid Egypt (969–1171), which the DMA had exhibited previously in Spirit and Matter: Masterpieces from the Keir Collection of Islamic Art, and which was the first piece from the Keir Collection to arrive to the DMA in 2014. Also on display will be rare manuscripts and beautifully painted miniatures. — Merritt Martin

Thin Line Fest

Downtown Denton

Through Sunday

Free

For its 10th anniversary, general admission is free to the iconic Thin Line Festival, taking place in various locations throughout downtown Denton through Sunday. Get your dose of national and local culture with documentary screenings, intimate performances by musicians and two photographic exhibitions. Thin Line Festival is Texas’ only all-documentary film festival and includes variations of the genre such as mockumentaries, docudramas, animated docs, docu-comedies and even docufiction. The film lineup will address topics including police brutality, feminism and science advocacy and education. Over 60 local bands will provide the soundtrack to the festival after screenings let out, and you can check out the photo exhibits at Patterson-Appleton Arts Center as well as a smaller gallery in Golden Triangle Mall. For location details and tickets, visit thinline.us. — Diamond Victoria

10th Annual Record Store Day

Good Records

1808 Greenville Ave.

7 a.m.-midnight Saturday

Free

Record Store Day is kind of a big deal in North Texas. More than a dozen independent record stores participate, and record labels press hundreds of limited-edition records specifically for release on the vinyl holiday, which falls on Saturday, April 22. But no record store in the area plans a Record Store Day party on the level of Good Records – in part, because the shop’s 10th Annual Record Store Day coincides with Good Records’ 17th Birthday Party. In addition to offering limited releases, the event at Good Records is truly an all-day, 7 a.m.-to-midnight party, featuring local bands, artists and DJs. Charley Crockett takes Good Records' AstroTurf stage at 11 a.m. kicking off the free event’s more than 15 live musical performances, which includes a diverse lineup of mostly local acts ranging from Siamese to the Texas Gentlemen to MC 900 Ft. Jesus. Eight fantastic area DJs, including Erykah Badu as DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown, will also play throughout the day. Several local breweries will bring their finest brews, and local restaurants will be on site. Check goodrecords.com for the complete schedule with set times. — Daniel Rodrigue

Spring Gallery Walk

12-8 p.m. Saturday

Free

Looking for some culture-based socializing? Is your art collection in need of just a few more pieces? Good news: The Dallas Art Dealers Association’s annual Spring Gallery Walk is just around the corner. With over 30 art spaces spanning a vast array of approaches and styles, several gallery openings and various art talks, this year’s Gallery Walk looks to be bigger and more robust than ever. Whether you're an art history buff with a large collection of M.C. Escher prints, an esteemed dealer or just a casual fan of pretty paintings looking to fill a Saturday afternoon, the Spring Gallery Walk has something for you. Visit dallasartdealers.org for a full list of gallery locations and hours. — Jonathan Patrick

Date Night in the Park

Farmers Branch Historical Park

2540 Farmers Branch Lane, Farmers Branch

4:30 p.m. Saturday

Free-$95

Date night means different things for different people. But regardless of whether you're in a romantic relationship, hanging with the besties or doing your own thing, it always means having a good time. And at Date Night in the Park, you’ll have a chance to experience all the wonderful and lovey dovey things that make date night so great. On Saturday at Farmers Branch Historical Park, bring a blanket and experience a night of magic under the stars with food trucks from the Virgin Olive, Gypsy Scoops, Easy Slider and more, as well as some local brews. The packed schedule of events kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with a comedy show. Dallas’ own Prophet and Outlaws give a live performance at 6 p.m., and 2016’s sci-fi space adventure film Passengers screens at 8:15 p.m. Some events are free but upgrade packages ($25 to $95) are available and include prime parking, a stay in one of two luxury hotels near the park and chocolate-covered strawberries. — Diamond Victoria

Deb Sokolow – Conspiracies, Minimalism, and the Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

The Reading Room

3715 Parry Ave.

Reading 2-5 p.m. Saturday

Chicago-based artist Deb Sokolow draws LOL-worthy art books exploring politics and history and feminism and current events, all sprinkled with her wry brand of storytelling. Her books feel dark, almost forensic in style, while maintaining the sharp wit and zaniness inherent in Sokolow’s works. Readers include xtine Borrough, Sabrina Starnaman, Sara Ellis Cardona, Shelby David Meier and others. — Rachel Williams

Japanese Garden Spring Festival

Fort Worth Japanese Garden

3300 Japanese Garden Lane, Fort Worth

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

$8

It's often said that Dallas is lacking in scenery, compared with other cities like Denver or San Francisco. So we don't have the Rockies, but DFW has more quiet spots to enjoy nature than most people think. The Botanic Garden in Fort Worth is just one such place, and this weekend is a good opportunity to pay it a first or a repeat visit, since they're hosting their Japanese Garden Spring Festival, which will offer traditional Japanese dance, music, martial arts and tea ceremonies.

Address Me: Everything Needed to Send a Piece of You

The Wild Detectives

314 W. 8th St.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m Sunday

$1

Trips to the mailbox used to be filled with anticipation. Today they still can be, but it's anticipation of bills, not of party invitations or notes from long-distance loves. An event hosted by Address Me Dallas at Wild Detectives Saturday wants to help you recapture some of the joy of the good old days, when we didn't do everything over Facebook. For a $1 donation you can select stationery and a stamp from dozens of options, tap out a letter on a typewriter and send it right there from the store. An exhibit of vintage letters will also be on display if you need inspiration.

