10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less: April 7-9

Eat pancakes, drink beer, eat pancakes, drink beer. But first, make sure to buy your $10 ticket to Pancakes and Booze Art Show on Saturday. Hong Vo/Shutterstock

Spring Block Walk

Tyler Davis Arts District

Tyler Street at Davis Street

6 to 10 p.m. Friday

Free

Ah, spring. In Dallas, spring is generally a four-week period (not always continuous) falling anywhere between Feb. 1 and the end of May, during which the weather isn’t completely offensive in temperature, and one can hang out on a patio without risking sweating. It’s also when food trucks come out of the woodwork and people do random outdoor things like scavenger hunts and non-athletic strolls in fun neighborhoods. From 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 7, the Tyler Davis Arts District (located at the eponymous Tyler and Davis streets in Oak Cliff) is hosting its Spring Block Walk. The walk showcases the participating local shops as well as outdoor vendors, plus food trucks and a scavenger hunt. It’s free to attend, but clearly, pocket money is required to nosh and purchase fine wares. Keep an eye on the event’s page on Facebook for more details and updates prior to the event. — Merritt Martin

Eastwood 1 Year Anniversary Party

Eastwood’s Bar

3407 McKinney Ave.

7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday

Free

What has ice sculpture luge shots, a fire breather and a man on stilts? Why it’s Eastwood Bar, of course. To commemorate their first year in business, the bar is pulling out all the stops, including complimentary appetizers and selected drinks, prize giveaways and — this absolutely cannot be emphasized enough — a fire breather. — Kathryn DeBruler

The Dallas Music Experience

Fashion Industry Gallery

1807 Ross Ave.

4 p.m. Friday

Free

You cannot go wrong with a lineup of Sam Lao, Cygnus, Bobby Sessions, Sealion, Party Static and DJ Picnictyme, all of whom will be on display at the Dallas Art Fair Friday. The Fashion Industry Gallery is located right next to the Dallas Museum of Art and the Nasher, so even when you’re done at the fair, it should be a great opportunity to walk around downtown and get your fill of art. You’d be hard-pressed to find a show that better lives up to the name Dallas Music Experience on this night. — Eric Grubbs

Deep Ellum Arts Festival

Main Street between Malcolm X Boulevard and Exposition Avenue

Friday-Sunday

Free

Soak up some culture with a stroll down six blocks of Main Street this weekend at the Deep Ellum Arts Festival. This celebration of Dallas’ arts, music and culinary scene kicks off Friday, April 7, and ends Sunday, April 9. Between Malcolm X Boulevard and Exposition Avenue, peruse 200 artist booths, which contain art for purchase or commission, including sculptures, murals, jewelry, paintings, leather workings and wood craftings; listen to more than a hundred area musicians over six stages; and chomp on a corn dog from McKinney Food Services or throw back a beer from Deep Ellum Brewing Company at this free event. — Diamond Victoria

Cars 3: Road to the Races

Texas Motor Speedway

3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth

Friday-Sunday

Free

Did you ever wish that your favorite characters from your favorite animated movies would just leap off the screen, grab your hand and take you away from your hectic life to head off together for a magical adventure? Pixar and Disney are celebrating the upcoming release of Cars 3 with a nationwide tour featuring some life-size, driveable characters from the film, including Lightning McQueen, Cruz Ramirez and Lightning’s sleek new rival Jackson Storm. You’ll be able to meet and take photos with the cars from Cars 3 as part of Disney’s Road to the Races Tour that will make a stop at the Texas Motor Speedway (3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth) for a three-day visit from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, April 7; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. The last guest admitted to each day’s event will end one hour before the scheduled closing time. Admission to each event is free and open to the public. Visit CARS3tour.com for more information. — Danny Gallagher

Wonder Ponder’s Visual Philosophy for Children

The Wild Detectives

314 W. 8th St.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Free

If you’ve got introspective tots in your life, this is one you should know about: This weekend, author María Asuero is hosting a philosophy workshop for kids at the Wild Detectives, where some of the important questions asked will include, “Is being free doing whatever we want?” and, “Is it possible to be happy without being free?” These themes and more are addressed in Asuero’s Whatever You Want, part of her “Wonder Ponder’s Visual Philosophy for Children” series. If you and your kids like what you experience, you can purchase the part book, part game on site.

Pancakes and Booze Art Show

The Door

2513 Main St.

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday

$10

If you’re itching to mix breakfast foods with booze, but don’t want to face the inevitable exhaustion that occurs when day drinking wears off, save it for the evening of April 8. The Door in Deep Ellum (2513 Main St.) hosts the Pancakes and Booze Art Show, featuring new, exciting works from 75 different emerging artists as well as live DJ music, body painting artists, a free pancake bar and all the booze that your pancake-filled stomach can soak up with its carb-laden goodness. The show starts at 8 p.m. Saturday and goes through 2 a.m. Tickets are $10 at eventbrite.com. — Danny Gallagher

Dadgum Launch Party

Rahr & Sons Brewing

701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth

12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday

$10

When Rahr & Sons releases a new beer, it does not go silently into that good beer aisle. No, it is released with much celebration and fanfare. Event organizers even had a vintage pickup truck refurbished in honor of the occasion. Dewey the Dadgum Truck, as he is affectionately known, will be present at the release of Dadgum IPA. Event attendees will receive a commemorative can-shaped pint glass and three beer tastings for the cost of $10. Food from Heim Barbecue will be available for purchase. — Kathryn DeBruler

Central Track Turns 5

Double Wide

3510 Commerce St.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday

$5

Five years ago, former Dallas Observer music editor Pete Freedman started Central Track. It’s been a good year for the publication, which just recently launched a flashy new website, and this Saturday they’re celebrating with a blowout birthday party at Double Wide. There’s a lot to see on the music lineup, including Bobby Sessions and Medicine Man Revival, but we’re most curious about the collaboration between Sealion and Blue, the Misfit, called Bluelion. There will also be food trucks and “surprises.” (And we’re guessing that the surprise isn’t just how hungover you’ll be after drinking four Yoohoo Yeehaws.)

Love’s Labour’s Lost

AT&T Performing Arts Center

2403 Flora St.

3 p.m. Sunday

$10

In collaboration with Shakespeare Dallas, the AT&T Performing Arts Center has undertaken the most epic of enterprises: To present staged readings of every William Shakespeare work ever written. Sound impossible? Well, the five-year project’s finish line is now within reach. With four seasons done and dusted, we find ourselves in the fifth and final season of this impressive achievement. Next up: Love’s Labour’s Lost. For a comedy written over 400 years ago, this play is shockingly relevant. Concerned with the sacrifice and demands love asks of us all, LLL’s arc runs not unlike a modern romantic comedy — if rom-coms traditionally concluded with grim, cliffhanger endings. Among the playwright’s most cleverly dense works, LLL is full of heady turns and a masterful command of language as a vehicle for both empathy and deception. Catch these staged readings of Love’s Labour’s Lost at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9, and 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, 2403 Flora St. Tickets are $10 at attpac.org. — Jonathan Patrick

