10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less: March 24-26

Have a colorful Sunday at Southfork Ranch. Stephen Masker

Dallas Comedy Festival

Dallas Comedy House

3025 Main St.

Through Saturday

$10

For the last eight years, Dallas Comedy House has been steadily growing its festival. This year they have more stages than ever before (three), and in the future they hope to expand to other venues in Deep Ellum. For now you can see more than 32 comedians, as well as 48 improvisation, sketch and comedy teams at Dallas Comedy House. Weekend passes are a little steep, but a few performances on Friday and Saturday are only $10 for individual tickets if you buy online. These include the improv performances at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, the improv show at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and the stand-up shows at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Wild Beats 3-Year Anniversary Party

Wild Detectives

314 W. 8th St.

2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday

Free

It's hard to believe, but the Wild Detectives, one of Dallas' most popular bookstores and all-around hangouts, is turning 3. To celebrate, they're throwing a free, mini music festival in their backyard. Def Rain, Siamese, -topic, Ronnie Heart, Adam and the Figurines, Los Mosaicos and DJ Tempranillo will perform. Like usual, it's a mix of Dallas' most popular acts, with plenty of danceable music in the mix and a strong Latin presence. However, the 1 a.m. end time is new. After years of closing at midnight, Wild Detectives recently announced later hours. Party on!

This Is Our Youth

Stone Cottage Theatre

15650 Addison Road, Addison

2:30 p.m. Saturday

Free

If you make time at 8 p.m. Thursday to go see the pay-what-you-can performance of Waiting for Lefty at Ash Studios (3203 Ash Lane), your playbill will earn you free admission to a second play, This Is Our Youth, at Addison's Stone Cottage Theatre on Saturday afternoon. Waiting for Lefty is a series of vignettes about the lives of different New York City cab drivers contemplating going on strike; similar in structure, This Is Our Youth dives into the lives of three individuals on the verge of adulthood in the early '80s.

Selena Party

Country Burger

401 S. Hampton Road

3 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Free

Selena Quintanilla Perez died 22 years ago in March, but her memory survives in Dallas. The pop singer, who was a huge hit in the Latin community and beginning to crossover to the mainstream at the time of her murder, has a permanent shrine here in the form of Oak Cliff restaurant Country Burger. Each year near the anniversary of her death, the Selena memorabilia-bedecked burger joint plays host to a free celebration that includes a lookalike contest and music by hosts Faded Deejays. This year there will be a special Selena mural unveiled at the party, which will continue into the night at a second location, Club Dada in Deep Ellum.

South Side Art Walk and Open Studios

Ever wanted to walk around in public, dressed like a banana? We've got a bar crawl for you. Patrick Michels

South Side on Lamar

1409 S. Lamar St.

4 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Free

How to do the South Side Art Walk and Open Studios: Get yourself to 1409 S. Lamar St. Stroll the Artist Quarter in the historic Sears building. Discover loads of new artists and buy some sweet earrings while bobbing your head to the sounds of DJ Frances Jaye. Nurse a delicious beverage from Checkered Past Winery or Opening Bell Coffee. Rinse. Repeat. — Rachel Williams

Banana Bar Crawl

Braindead Brewing

2625 Main St.

8:30 p.m. Saturday

Free

Pub crawls are basically walkathons that allow drinking. You start in one bar. You drink a bunch of drinks. You walk to another bar. You drink more. You walk to another bar. Repeat the process until you run out of bars or kiss the pavement. Pub crawls could use more pizzazz. The folks at the local animated comedy powerhouse known as Cyanide & Happiness have taken the concept of a simple pub crawl to an insane new level with their annual Banana Bar Crawl, now in its seventh year. It’s quite simple. To participate, you must “be a banana,” according to the guidelines on their Facebook event page. That can mean wearing a banana costume, dressing in the same color as a banana or entering a metaphysical state where your mind’s eye makes you believe that human life has been replaced by bananas. You also have to be at least 21 years old. All you have to do is show up at Braindead Brewing and start following the banana collective as they go from bar to bar. — Danny Gallagher

Fourth Annual Jazz Age Social

Dallas Heritage Village

1515 S. Harwood St.

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

$10

It's 2017 and although we're comfortably over-equipped with pocket-sized electronics that can play the Beatles' entire discography at the bush of a button, navigate us across the country or speak to us in complete sentences, it's safe to say some of us daydream of a simpler time. The 1920s were perhaps one of the most iconic decades of the 20th century with the invention of radio and television transmission, the instant film camera and the spread of jazz music throughout the country. Hell, even the gangsters were cool. And from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, old souls everywhere can experience a taste of the '20s at the Fourth Annual Jazz Age Social at the Dallas Heritage Village. The celebration of the age of jazz includes music by the Singapore Slingers and Dave Washburn's Three Quarters Fast Jazz Band, as well as games, a photo booth, vintage vendors, ice cream, antique cars, a costume contest and more. — Diamond Victoria

Cherrypick the '20s during the fourth annual Jazz Age Social. Melissa Hennings

Holi Festival of Colors

Southfork Ranch

3700 Hogge Drive, Parker

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Free

The Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas is throwing a free Holi Festival at Southfork Ranch this weekend. You're invited to celebrate the onset of spring by throwing brightly colored red, green, yellow and purple powders on other attendees, until everyone is a walking, rainbow colored wonder. But there's more to do than make a mess, as if you needed it. Participate in cooking and art contests, play games, purchase food or crafts and dance to music provided by a DJ.

All's Well That Ends Well

Wyly Theatre

2400 Flora St.

3 p.m. Sunday

$10

Helena is the ward of a countess, and she's in love with the countess' son Bertram. But Bertram is a player, and he's not interested in someone without a fancy title. Helena comes up with a number of schemes to win him over, beginning with offering to heal the sick king if he arranges their marriage. In this play, dubbed one of Shakespeare's "problem" plays because it falls somewhere between tragedy and comedy, love is portrayed as a kind of war. Hear the battle play out for only $10 at the Wyly Theatre Sunday when the Complete Works of William Shakespeare stages a reading of All's Well That Ends Well as part of their fifth and final season.

World's Largest Karaoke Fest and Competition

Billy Bob's Texas

2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth

6 p.m. Sunday

$10

The stakes for karaoke are usually pretty low. You're at the bar with some friends, have one too many drinks and scrawl your name on the sign-up sheet after you realize you still remember all the words to "Bitch" by Meredith Brooks. When it's all over maybe you've entertained a couple people, maybe not. Either way, who cares? Just order some cheese fries and call it a night. Well, you might want to put some more thought into your performance if you decide to show up to Billy Bob's Sunday for the first qualifying round of the World's Largest Karaoke Competition. It's open to all Texans over 18, who will be judged on three criteria: singing ability, stage presence and audience reaction. The group of performers will be whittled to 20 by Aug. 13, and the first place winner will take home $10,000.

