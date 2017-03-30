10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less: March 31-April 2

EXPAND Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Donnie Darko, screening at the Texas Theatre on Friday. Courtesy of Arrow Films

Nasher Prize Dialogues

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

2501 Flora St.

2 p.m. Friday

Free

In September, Pierre Huyghe was announced as the second recipient of the $100,000 Nasher Prize. If in the last few months you still haven't had the chance to acquaint yourself with Huyghe, this Friday brings a good — and free — opportunity to learn what he's all about. Huyghe will be in town this week to participate in discussions of his work, which spans film, sculpture and public interventions. Hear him in conversation with Lynne Cook, Nasher Prize juror and senior curator at the National Gallery of Art, at Booker T. Washington Friday afternoon.

Texas Tradition Rodeo

New Diamond T Arena

6900 E. Sherman Drive, Denton

Through Sunday

$10 at the gate

If you think Texas rodeos are a place where heterosexual male machismo reigns supreme, think again. At least about the first part. The Texas Gay Rodeo Association has been going strong since '83, and any cowboys you've seen have nothing on these bull riders and barrel racers. The one difference? It sounds like there's a lot more boozin', sexin' and all around fun behind the scenes at the TGRA than we'd expect of a traditional rodeo. But these cowboys promise to be on their best behavior Saturday for their family friendly "Texas Tradition" event in Denton.

Donnie Darko + Asukubus Record Release

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

8 p.m. to midnight Friday

$6 to $14

Director Richard Kelly is working on a sequel to Donnie Darko, the 2001 cult hit about a teenager (Jake Gyllenhaal) whose brush with death causes him to see his suburban life in a new, surreal way. Refresh your memory before the new movie comes out with a screening at Texas Theatre on Friday, which will be followed by a kickass record release party for Asukubus. Founding member Wyatt Rosser recently beefed up his solo noise project by taking on Sarah Ruth and brothers Aaron and Stefan Gonzalez. This will be both their record release and first time playing together in public as an ensemble. Catch the show for $6, the movie for $10, or both for $14.

Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon

Meadows Museum

5900 Bishop Blvd.

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday

Free

It’s time to get those feminist fingers flying, y’all. In honor of Women’s History Month, the Meadows Museum will host the Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon on Friday. It’s a celebration of women’s contributions to the arts with a practical purpose: Participants will add to the body of information about female artists available on Wikipedia after a tutorial — and art experts and scholars will be on hand to bolster entries with sage advice on research and citations. The event also encourages women specifically to add content (though everyone is welcome), especially since less than 10 percent of Wikipedia contributors identify as female. That means there’s a potential for bias and a lack of female perspective on a site that’s responsible for filling in the gap for many information seekers. Bring your laptop and charger to this come-and-go event, and get ready to make a digital mark on women’s history. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Photo Swap Meet

Dallas Center for Photography

4756 Algiers St.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

$5

Whether it’s an upgrade to a fancy new lens or a switch from digital to film, photographers are always on the hunt for new ways to capture stories or enhance their art. The Dallas Center for Photography narrows down the search a little with their Photo Swap Meet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1. There, shutterbugs will find 25 tables stocked with lighting, lenses, accessories and cameras aplenty with options to buy, trade or just stare longingly. The event is co-hosted by Don’s Camera. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

1 Year Anniversary Party

National Videogame Museum

8004 Dallas Parkway

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Free

The National Videogame Musuem is an entertaining and educational space that chronicles an industry built on innovation, new technology, commerce, computer science, math and (God forbid) entertainment. If you haven't been to this unique museum yet, you’ll get a chance to experience it for free when it opens its doors to the public without a cover charge on the weekend of its one-year anniversary from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 2. The two-day celebration will also feature video game tournaments, special giveaways and opportunities to take photos with video game cosplayers dressed as their favorite characters in addition to the museum’s regular exhibits such as its massive, playable Pong screen and the ’80s throwback video game arcade. — Danny Gallagher

Target First Saturdays

Nasher Sculpture Center

2001 Flora St.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Free

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to check out the latest exhibits at the Nasher Sculpture Center, how about Target First Saturdays? Get free admission to the galleries to see prints by Richard Serra, sculptures by Manuel Neri, along with a series of events designed for the kids in your life. There will be an art scavenger hunt, as well as artist demonstrations starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, a creative writing discussion with the Writer’s Garrett at noon, storytime with the Dallas Public Library at 12:30 p.m. and more. — Lauren Smart

Nic Nicosia: At Home on Time

Erin Cluley Gallery

414 Fabrication St.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Free

Dallas-born artist Nic Nicosia is known for his staged photographs and films that create dramatic portraits of their subjects despite their sometimes elaborate setups. At Home On Time features a selection from Nicosia’s current photographic series “living (in) rooms.” It’s a bit meta, really, with the images showcasing living spaces where the artist’s work currently hangs, but in true Nicosia fashion, he inserts even more props — from his own sculpture and drawings to flowers and other accessories — and stages with lighting and various activity for the residents involved. These portraits created via lived-in spaces are on exhibit noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday from April 1 to May 6 at the Erin Cluley Gallery, with an opening reception 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Active participation has always been one of the most alluring things about Nicosia’s work, and At Home On Time should excite die-hard fans as well as those just discovering the photographer’s wit and feist. — Merritt Martin

Arte y Pan Dulce

The Meet Shop

1409 Ferndale Ave.

6 to 11 p.m. Saturday

$8

The second Arte y Pan Dulce show will be held by Lucha Dallas at The Meet Shop OC. The show provides a space for people of color to exhibit their works. The event will include live music, performance and visual art, poetry, art vendors, zinesters and more. Pan dulce will be provided on the house in order to keep all those creative juices flowing. — Kathryn DeBruler

Rocky Horror Movie and Shadowcast

The Church

2424 Swiss Ave.

8 p.m. Sunday

$5

Everyone’s favorite singalong cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, is every bit as weird now as it was some 40 years ago when it first left us scratching our heads, unable to look away from the screen. The musical comedy horror film introduced us to the garter belt and thigh-high clad transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Tim Curry’s career would forever reflect the iconic role just like the heaps of glitter or layers of red lipstick he flaunted for the part. The Rocky Horror Picture Show was also the first film to inspire a shadowcast to play out the story on stage while the film rolled. And if you’ve never played the role of an audience member for the one-of-a-kind experience, now is your chance. Sunday, The Church hosts “Rocky Horror Movie and Shadowcast” presented by Los Bastardos. The 21-and-up event is free for those with a VIP “Dog Tag” and $5 without one. — Diamond Victoria

