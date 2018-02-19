10 of the Coolest Airbnbs Dallas Has to Offer Right Now

While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, sites like Airbnb give people a homey alternative to hotels and motels. Instead of holing up in one of dozens of cookie-cutter rooms, a cavalcade of homeowners and enterprising entrepreneurs have opened up their extra living space for a fee. But you don’t need to head out of town to enjoy kicking around in someone else’s house for a weekend. DFW has quite a few interesting lodgings up for grabs.

From vintage Airstream trailers to mid-rise penthouses, the local Airbnb offerings are as eclectic as DFW itself. No matter if you just need a place to crash for the night or are planning a staycation, here are 10 unique locales that are up for grabs on Airbnb.

Futon in the Library - #RookeryDallas

Starting off simple, this humble futon located just east of the Dallas Zoo may look a little sparse at first, but at $15 a night it’s a steal for the ambiance that comes with the package. While you’ll only be renting the futon, there plenty of shared space to be had in this nearly 90-year-old, 4,100-square-foot building. The owner, who is renovating the space, also rents other sleeping spaces in this makeshift hostel so this location may not be for the faint of heart. But there are plenty of Uptown lofts advertised as bohemian crash pads on Airbnb, so why spend $80 bucks a night when you can live like a true bohemian for the fraction of the price? Located just half a block away from DART’s Morrell Station and suited for up to two guests, this spot could be the perfect launch pad for an adventurous weekend.

Tex-Mex Casita near Stockyards

This quaint little house in the Far Greater Northside Historic district of Fort Worth looks like it was pulled straight from a Frida Kahlo painting. Just 10 minutes away from the Fort Worth Stockyards and outfitted with a full suite of amenities, this spot is the perfect place to stay while exploring. You’ll want to bring your cowboy boots and up to four other friends or family during your stay, as this casita oozes with Tejano charm. The owner even states that his parents may swing by with some home-cooked delectables for especially lucky guests.

Airstream Oasis - Lower Greenville

It would be fair to call Dallas a hip city, and no matter how people may try to cynically paint our artisanal coffee shops, secret record stores and trendy eateries as pejoratively hipster-ish, it can’t be said that Dallas doesn’t have a sense of style. Take this vintage Airstream trailer. The custom interior was carefully put together by local designer Christopher Dean. It’s parked in a backyard between Knox/Henderson and Lower Greenville. There’s a private outdoor sauna/shower right next to the owners’ chicken coop. All it needs is a couple of your favorite people, a six-pack of locally brewed ale and $45 in instant film to complete the image of the stereotypical cool-kid Dallasite. Even ironically, a stay at this oasis is guaranteed to be a blast.

Premier Mid-Rise w/ Rooftop Pool!

Downtown Dallas has received a steady stream of developments and improvements over the past few years. Renting this spot will let you lounge poolside amongst a city in progress. A rooftop pool with a stunning view the Magnolia Dallas Downtown’s red Pegasus, once the tallest building in Dallas, caps off this impressive downtown apartment. Guest also have access to the buildings amenities, like the 24/7 gym as well as the rooftop lounge and pool. For the more urban-inclined, this Airbnb will show you just how far Dallas has come.

Historically preserved SHOTGUN

Not every trip away from home needs to be full of excitement. Sometimes you just need some time to decompress and get back in touch with the little things. Luckily for us, this preserved shotgun-style house from the 1920s is ready to rent for those who just need a break from the bright lights of the big city. A stone’s throw away from Lee Harvey’s, this historic house will let you step back in time and experience the Dallas of old with the luxuries of today. Perfect for a quiet weekend alone for up to four guests plus pets.

Private Backhouse w/ 92"TV & WLK to Greenville ave

Just about everyone has that one friend whose home entertainment system ends up being their most desirable trait. Thanks to Airbnb, you can set up your own private screenings whenever you’d like. Just walking distance from Lower Greenville, this guesthouse comes equipped with a 92-inch home theater system and the full suite of cable movie channels. If that’s not enough, you can bring your own devices and turn this Airbnb into your private screening room for everything from home movies to sporting events. Up to five people (plus a pet or two), can join in on the fun — but couples may want to ditch the third wheel and set up a sleepover-esque double date.

Ranked BEST of TEXAS by Architectural Digest!

It's by far the most expensive Airbnb on our list and perhaps the most lavish. Named the most beautiful Airbnb in Texas last year, this relatively new 2,400-square-foot house is devastatingly modern, with a fully stocked kitchen, four high-end mattresses and loads of style. The price at $234 per night and a lengthy list of house rules might be barriers to entry for most, but with room for eight, you and seven friends can all pitch in and live like big shots in one of the best Airbnbs in the country.

Charming Cabin Near Deep Ellum & Fair Park

Sitting just a few miles south of Deep Ellum, this one-of-a-kind rustic wood cabin is deceptively peaceful despite being so close to the heart of the city. A private woodland retreat, complete with a fire pit and covered porch, makes this the perfect place for a slightly more rustic glamping experience. The house is located in the owner’s backyard shared by two other inhabitants, in their own lodgings, as part of what the owner calls the Urban Cloud. You and a plus-one can experience all the charm of a cabin in the woods. The kitchen is shared with the owner, who seems more than willing to share a meal with guests or at least a steaming cup of coffee.

Blue Steel: Tiny Home in The Cedars

It may not look as striking as Zoolander’s signature pose from the outside, but the inside sure paints a prettier picture. Decked out with rustic wood interior, this shipping container-turned-cabin can fit up to four and is close to Downtown. It seems to be surprisingly roomy, according to previous guests, and even comes with a full kitchen, though you might want to think twice before cooking up anything too pungent. This bright blue hideaway is another Airbnb perfectly suited for a weekend of glamping with a stunning view of the city's skyline.

Oak Cliff Tiny House

Situated in the midst of Oak Cliff's most popular destinations, the OCTH, this two-person studio guesthouse comes with massage and yoga packages offered by the owners, though you can opt to keep to yourselves during your stay. Lounge the day away and take advantage of the hot tub before taking the short walk down to the Kessler Theater to take in a show instead. Either way, a few nights in this tiny house will have a big impact on both body and mind.

