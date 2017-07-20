10 DFW Staycations Worthy of Staying in Town

The Omni Fort Worth is conveniently located in the heart of downtown. courtesy Omni

With summer tipping over the halfway point, the realization has sunk in that some of us haven’t taken a summer vacation. Some years, a summer vacation just isn’t in the cards. Myriad reasons stack up that prohibit a vacation-rich Instagram feed.

But no frets. We’ve rounded up plenty of staycation ideas for you that won’t deplete the vacation days you’ve built up. You can experience a quick getaway in your backyard and return to reality within 24 hours.

This is an actual dessert you can order at Nick & Sam's. courtesy Nick & Sam's

Uptown Dallas

No matter what part of DFW you reside in, Uptown Dallas is a fun destination where you can gulp some libations on a patio and pretend you’re in an alternate cosmopolitan universe.

For the ultimate cosmo experience, The Ritz-Carlton on McKinney Avenue offers a "guacamologist" on select evenings. This culinary master will pop shots of guac in your mouth, accompanied with a mini margarita shot. And it’s all free.

It also has a luxurious spa that involves an eight-handed synchronized massage — just in case two hands aren’t sufficient for the ultimate blissful escape. And while the Ritz may come with a high-dollar tag for your accommodations, balance it out with a free trolley ride through Uptown and downtown on the McKinney Avenue Transit Authority trolley.

If you care to venture a wee bit north, Le Bilboquet is tucked away in the Knox neighborhood and will whisk you away with the cuisine and ambiance. Your conversation will sparkle, just like the Champagne.

If your sweet tooth is hollering out, as it does often on vacation, make sure you check out the most decadent and ridiculous desserts at Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse, from the mountainous rainbow cake, dripping with gummy bears and sugar, to the towering light-up cotton candy dessert, topped off with cookies and other sweet nibbles. A cautionary word: Be sure you have someone who will help you eat it.

EXPAND Start the morning off sipping lattés at the oh-so-chic Magnolias Sous Le Pont. courtesy Magnolias Sous Le Pont

Harwood District

The Harwood District allows you to escape to multiple countries and experience foreign cuisine — and all sans your passport. You can start the morning off sipping lattés at the oh-so-chic Magnolias Sous Le Pont for breakfast.

Your faux-French escape can trickle over to lunch at Marie Gabrielle. After lunch, venture over to the Marie Gabrielle Gardens for a game of giant chess. To punctuate your European jaunt in your backyard, scurry over to Dolce Riviera for a decadent Italian feast. Beautiful greenery engulfs the patio, and the cocktails are more than Instagram-worthy.

Cap the night off with the ultimate cocktail at Happiest Hour and experience a good ol’ traditional Texas bar. Home sweet home. Texas-inspired cocktails flow generously through the menu.

A mere stone’s throw away from Harwood is the W Hotel in Victory Park if you’re looking for a modish place to stay. The pool deck is all the rage in the summer. And did we mention the Hard Rock Cafe is just around the corner? What vacation is complete without snagging a Hardrock Cafe shirt as a souvenir?

Downtown Dallas

Unless you work downtown, this may not be a spot you frequent. But embrace the city with this one. Park your car once and travel on foot the whole weekend. One of the most iconic and attention-grabbing hotels downtown is The Joule.

Lounge 10 floors above Main Street at the Joule's serene pool, or enjoy the ice fountain in the spa's steam room. And if you care to frolic off to an alternate destination, the complimentary Audi house car can take care of that. Facebook

Twitter

More shares recommend reddit email



“Staying at The Joule allows locals to see Dallas through a new lens,” says Justin Fields, general manager and vice president of hospitality. “Without even having to leave Main Street, guests can enjoy several of our award-winning restaurants, world-class retail destinations and top-of-the-line wellness experiences, all in a relaxed but luxurious environment.”

And relaxation is a must here. Lounge 10 floors above Main Street at the serene pool, or enjoy the ice fountain in the spa’s steam room. And if you care to frolic off to an alternate destination, the complimentary Audi house car can take care of that. You’ll definitely experience out-of-the-box with this joint.