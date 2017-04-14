10 Places to Practice Yoga in Dallas You May Not Have Tried

BalancingEnergy offers infrared sauna sessions and holistic nutritional counseling in addition to yoga classes. via Balancing Energy on Facebook

Spring has now flung, and those resolutions of beach-ready bodies are most likely biting some dust, but it’s never too late to gain peace and composure.

The ancient practice of yoga is a therapeutic way to help people improve their health, posture and wellbeing holistically through exercise, nutrition and meditation. While some may join a yoga class for mental clarity or to alieviate pain, others just want to have fun and spend quality time with friends. Whatever the reason, each studio is as unique as its clients, and philosophies, techniques and dynamics vary.

The number of fitness and yoga centers in North Texas is exploding, so it looks like we're safe from the danger of topping America’s fattest city list for another year. We've put together a list of 10 local yoga studios you may not have tried, to help you determine where to get in sync.

BalancingEnergy

1444 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 319

BalancingEnergy is home to a range of holistic services including infrared sauna sessions and holistic nutritional counseling to help optimize health and well-being.

The yoga company’s mission is to serve North Texas by offering health and wellness workshops, alternative healing services and continuing education to promote self-control and self-discovery. In addition to the nutritional counseling and yoga training, private Pilates classes are offered, and a healthy recipe – such as this month’s vegan lentil salad – is also posted on their website.

The program is “completely individualized for each client based on his or her physical, mental, social and nutritional background,” the website reads. “All of our yoga classes focus on the breath first and the poses second – as the breath is what keeps us calm and present on or off the mat.”

EXPAND Dallas Yoga Center frequently throws mixers in its warm and inviting lobby so clients can get to know one another. via Dallas Yoga Center on Facebook

Dallas Yoga Center

2545 Lemmon Ave.

For more than a quarter of a century, Dallas Yoga Center’s mission has been to educate, enrich and inspire Dallasites “to lead more mindful, meaningful and healthier lives.”

“In 2010, the Dallas Yoga Center opened its doors to an adjoining 4,000-square-foot Holistic Wellness Center offering a full spectrum of integrative medicine and healing arts,” the center’s website reads. With more than 90 classes to choose from weekly as well as workshops, retreats and other holistic services, the center seeks to “serve and educate our community and provide the tools for healing, growth, and self-exploration.”

Classes range from physically challenging to calming, restorative yoga and yin yoga which relaxes and soothes the nervous system. Belly dancing, stress reduction and gong therapy are a few other sessions that are available. And for Dallas Arboretum members, there’s even an early bird class held on the arboretum lawn for added serenity.

The center will host a Spring Fling: Yoga and Wellness Tour from noon to 5 p.m. April 29 for those wanting to learn more. Tickets cost $15 to $20.

YogaSport's homebase is on Lemmon Avenue, but they often take classes outdoors, like this one in Klyde Warren Park. via YogaSport on Facebook

YogaSport

4140 Lemmon Ave., Suite 280

There are no mirrors on the walls of this yoga studio, which allows students to reflect more on their inner selves. To further prevent distraction, there's also no music of any kind. Classes are available for all ages and fitness levels, and focus on Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga, a mentally and physically challenging form of yoga. “We make it fun to sweat,” YogaSport's website reads. “You won’t find any yoga snobs here.”

EXPAND At Namah Shivaya, you can work toward becoming an instructor yourself. via Namah Shivaya Jyoti Yoga on Facebook

Namah Shivaya Jyoti Yoga

6464 E. Northwest Highway, Suite 345

This yoga studio strives to make yoga accessible for everyone. Beginner, meditation and restorative classes are available as well as some for children and the more advanced. “The program helped deepen my understanding of the body-mind connection,” reads a testimonial by Barri Candy. The studio also helps those interested in teaching yoga classes develop skills through its teacher training programs.