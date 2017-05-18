10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less

Admission to Taste Addison is free Sunday. Jay Barker

The Native Listening Party

Off the Record

2716 Elm St.

8 p.m. Friday

Free with RSVP

This week, we profiled local six-piece country band Vandoliers, which has also recently been named a country act to watch by none other than Rolling Stone. On May 26, the group will release its sophomore effort, The Native, and you can be one of the first to hear it in full by stopping by this listening party at Off the Record. Complimentary beer will be provided by Braindead Brewing, and there will be an acoustic performance. If you like what you hear, take advantage of the opportunity to buy one of 100 yellow vinyl copies of the album. — Caroline North

Mama Ida's Ice Cream Social

Dallas Farmers Market

1010 S. Pearl Expressway

10 a.m.-noon Saturday

$10

I scream, you scream, we all scream for the Dallas Farmers Market Friends' ice cream competition. Designed to highlight seasonal produce, the competition will feature recipes from the Dallas County Youth Village, Dallas County LeTot Center and area high school culinary programs. For $10, participants can taste the ice creams and cast votes for their favorite creamy creations. — Kathryn DeBruler

Lucrecia Waggoner — "Stardust"

Laura Rathe Fine Art

1130 Dragon St.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Free

Pottery is more than just clay spun into shape to house soil and plants. It’s an art form that takes many designs and sizes and is composed of various materials. Likely no one in Dallas knows the ins and outs of creating beautiful ceramic pieces using wood, precious metals, oil paint, special glazes and even diamond dust quite like Lucrecia Waggoner. Born in Mexico City, the Dallas-based artist is a leading figure and expert in ceramics who teaches at the Zhen Music and Arts Institute. She is showcasing her latest collection, "Stardust," at Laura Rathe Fine Art, 1130 Dragon St., through June 17. — Diamond Victoria

"Sports & Leisure"

PDNB Gallery

154 Glass St., Suite 104

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Free

Who says you have to be a sports-hating snob to appreciate good art? There’s no rule that says you have to roll your eyes every time you flip past ESPN or Fox Sports as you make your way to the Sundance Channel to be a lover of fine artistic expression. The sporting world has unique moments of drama, anguish, tragedy, triumph and beauty. The PDNB Gallery is showing an exhibition of these moments in a special collection of photographs called "Sports & Leisure" through July 29. This gallery experience will feature images from acclaimed sports photographers such as Jesse Alexander, Al Satterwhite and John Albok and leisure photographer Bill Owen. — Danny Gallagher

Battle of the Pies

Tyler Street Farmers Market

927 W. 10th St.

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday

$5

Wouldn't it be nice if there were a home-grown pie competition? The kind that Tyler Street Farmers Market in Oak Cliff might put on, where all the crusts and all the fillings were homemade? As a matter of fact, this pie-based fantasy is far from pie-in-the-sky territory — it's reality. Enter your pie for $5 or purchase a $5 tasting ticket to sample pies and vote for your favorites. — Kathryn DeBruler

Corks and Canvas

North Goliad and West Kaufman streets, Rockwall

1-5 p.m. Saturday

$10

You've been to the Deep Ellum Wine Walk and the Bishop Arts Wine Walk, but have you been to Rockwall's version? It's all of the walking and wining you've come to depend on, plus the ability to peruse works by area artists and to shop local. A $10 ticket includes wine (obvs) and an obligatory commemorative wine glass. — Kathryn DeBruler

"Robert Jessup: Paintings 2016-2017"

Conduit Gallery

1626 Hi Line Drie

6-8 p.m. Saturday

Free

In the search for meaning in form, making sense of this political climate and representing unique perspectives of special locations, The Conduit Gallery is maxing out its gallery space with emotive and thought-provoking exhibitions from three artists through July 1. It begins with a reception for the artists from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. In the front room, small-scale doesn’t mean low-impact. The works of the Denton artist in "Robert Jessup: Paintings 2016-2017" may be small, but each piece showcases a fundamental harmony in form and paint. Meanwhile, "Susan Barnett: Current and Alternate Realities" approaches current events, “political chaos” and childhood memories with abstract geometric paintings. Conduit also presents the first solo exhibition of Soomin Jung. Using colored pencils and graphite, Jung takes on imaginative representations of iconic locations ranging from the Matterhorn to the Lake of Heaven on the border between North Korea and China. — Merritt Martin

Taste Addison

Addison Circle Park

4970 Addison Circle

Noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Free

It used to be that Addison was the weird stepsibling to Dallas, the neighborhood everyone commuted out of at precisely 5:30 p.m. Not so much anymore, and we think Taste Addison might’ve helped turn that beat around. Addison isn’t huge, but if the restaurant roster for the culinary festival Friday through Sunday in Addison Circle Park is any indication, it’s got a big mouth. Approximately 24 restaurants will flaunt cuisine ranging from Cuban to Japanese to Indian to Greek to Tex-Mex and most flavors in between, so attendees will be hard-pressed to leave hungry. Plus, each day offers two stages of live music and entertainment, along with a wine garden and craft beer hall. Sunday is free for all ages. — Merritt Martin

Sueños y Musica de México

Dallas Museum of Art

1717 N. Harwood St.

3 p.m. Sunday

Free

As part of the SOLUNA Music & Arts Festival and in honor of the Dallas Museum of Art’s "México 1900-1950" exhibition, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents an intimate chamber music experience: "Sueños y Musica de México," meaning dreams and music from Mexico. Earthy, vivid and informed by the unique cultural and geographical characteristics of our southern neighbors, Mexican modern art captures the experimental spirit of the avant garde without sacrificing the emotional intelligence of more traditional art forms. This exhibit, which showcases some of the most prized paintings, sculptures, photography and film of Mexican modernism over the last 50 years, is an ideal setting for a musical celebration of the daunting originality of the Mexican people. This will be the only U.S. stop for this forceful exhibit. Works by Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, José Clemente Orozco, Ángel Zárraga and more, alongside many lesser-known geniuses, will be on display. The concert takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at The DMA’s Horchow Auditorium. The event is free. — Jonathan Patrick

An Afternoon with Paul Slavens

Opening Bell Coffee

1409 S. Lamar St.

3-5 p.m. Sunday

$10

Paul Slavens, a man whose name has been bouncing around since the 1990s when he was one of Denton’s most visible and prolific musicians, is ubiquitous in the DFW music scene. That era was legendary for its music, and Slavens’ band, Ten Hand, is hardwired into the memory of anyone who was part of it. Once the band wound down, Slavens really took off, applying his multiple musical talents to compositions, improvisational works and performance art, as well as hosting a radio show and performing comedy improv. So when he appears during An Afternoon with Paul Slavens at Opening Bell Coffee on Sunday, the audience will be treated to a true variety show featuring jazz with Slavens’ signature off-the-cuff twists. Pop/jazz duo The Brehms will also perform during the set; admission is $10 with tickets available at eventbrite.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

