10 Things to Do in Dallas Under $10: March 16-19

All-Con

Crowne Plaza

14214 Midway Road, Addison

10 a.m.-2 a.m. Thursday

Free

Everyone’s a fan of something. Don’t hide your fandom for Firefly, Back to the Future or the Power Rangers. Embrace it. Let it out. Share it with the world on Thursday at All-Con 2017, a fan convention that celebrates everything you think is cool. This four-day gathering at the Crowne Plaza stuffs two floors of hotel space with a ton of live shows, activities, celebrity meet-and-greets and all sorts of things to do. You’re bound to find something you like. Meet familiar faces such as Walter E. Jones from the original Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers and David Ankrum who played Wedge Antilles in the original Star Wars. Enjoy live comedy shows or hear thought-provoking discussions about your favorite movies, shows, books and comics. Play games with friends or make new ones at one of the late-night parties. The convention runs all weekend, but everyone gets in free on Thursday. — Danny Gallagher

St. Patrick's Day Wine Walk

Kettle Art Gallery

2650-B Main St.

6-9 p.m. Thursday

$10

Deep Ellum venues on Main Street open their doors every third Thursday evening for a wine walk that's perfect for the shopper whose resveratrol levels could use a little pick-me-up. This Thursday is no regular wine walk, however: It's the St. Patrick's Day wine walk, which means you can wear kilts with impunity. For $10 you get a specially designed wine glass which will be topped off as you meander through participating venues. — Kathryn DeBruler

The Deep Cut

4DWN

2633 Ferris St.

6 p.m. Friday

$10

Dallas' newest skate park is throwing a festival Saturday and $10 will get you admission to see four bands, plus food, drink and other giveaways. The lineup features locals Lizzie Boredom, Steve Gnash and Same Brain, as well as Memphis punk rockers Aquarian Blood. And, duh, you can bring your skateboard. If you're good, sign up for a trick contest.

Til Midnight at the Nasher

Nasher Sculpture Center

2001 Flora St.

6-9 p.m. Friday

Free

Once a month, the Nasher stays open late to give us all more opportunities to see their collection and experience their courtyard. For Til Midnight, they also bring in bands at 7 p.m. and present a screening of a film at 9 p.m. This Friday, the music will be provided by BJ Stricker & The Kings of State Street and the film selection is Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. In between activities, take in Richard Serra: Prints inside the museum. Tacos and drinks will be available for purchase.

North By North

Armoury, D.E.

2714 Elm St.

9 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday

Free

This weekend, SXSW will wind down in Austin, as will the spillover events taking place in Dallas, but not before Armoury D.E. hosts a slew of shows featuring artists on their way home from our weirder sister city. Up Friday are North By North, Rudy de Anda and the Danner Party. The evening of garage rock is free for those 21 and up.

Family Friendly Comedy Show

Dallas Comedy House

2645 Commerce St.

6 p.m. Saturday

$8-$10

There aren’t many entertainment options for parents who don't care to expose their kids to foul language, gratuitous sex scenes and violence. The folks at the Dallas Comedy House know this problem exists and have come up with a novel solution: a comedy show that doesn’t try to shock you into laughing. Their weekly Family Friendly Comedy Show at 6 p.m. Saturdays features a group of improv comedians making up scenes and jokes on the spot that anyone of any age can enjoy without fear of having to explain what “getting a home run” means on the ride home. — Danny Gallagher

The Little Trio

Times Ten Cellars

6324 Prospect Ave.

8-10 p.m. Saturday

Pay What You Can

If you're in the mood for something intellectually stimulating but still low-key and fun, check out the "Little Trio" at Times Ten Cellar. The trio comprises a pianist, clarinetist and soprano singer, and they often translate classical lyrics into English to engage English-speaking audiences more deeply. This time they've worked their magic on Shubert's "Shepherd on the Rock." The trio is also known to employ improvisation and invite audience participation.

Alicia Eggert — Partial Visibility

McKinney Avenue Contemporary (The MAC)

1601 South Ervay St.

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Free

Alicia Eggert’s large-scale neon installations say a lot with a little. Her pieces are succinct, almost terse. The interdisciplinary artist’s vibrant works tend to pop up in unpredictable places: The storefront of a quaint bed and breakfast, with the letters “N”, “O” and “W” spread across three upstairs windows. On a seaside cape in Maine is “Forever,” a 15-foot-tall steel scaffolding structure visible from Lubec, Maine, which is the easternmost town in the contiguous United States — because, as they say, on a clear day you can see forever. Eggert’s point is that not all days are clear. For Partial Visibility, Eggert considers time and language her sculptural modus operandi. Here, she tries to reconcile opposing concepts of time — and the finite nature of life — within the context of a (most likely) infinite universe. The exhibition’s title suggests the presence of something we can’t quite see or understand and probably never will. – Rachel Williams

Board Game Night

Alamo Drafthouse Richardson

100 S. Central Expressway

5 p.m. Sunday

Free

We may have the most advanced video gaming technology in the history of the medium, but the board game will never die. A board game can be deceptively simple and become ridiculously complex in a matter of minutes. Alliances are tested and rivalries are formed. Of course, booze always makes the experience better. That’s why Glass Half Full bar and restaurant at the Alamo Drafthouse hosts a free, regular board game night at 5 p.m. Sunday. Players can enjoy a game of Munchkin, Settlers of Catan, Say Anything! or Arkham Horror, or play a game from their private collections. — Danny Gallagher

All Drake Everything

RBC

2617 Commerce St.

9 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday

$5

When planning his next "All Everything" party, DJ The John Stewart has to come up with an artist who has universal appeal. The parties are like going to a concert, minus the live performance: They focus on one artist whose discography is explored throughout the evening. Stewart has to pick someone with enough material to support the format, who can draw a crowd and who can get people on the dance floor. So it's about time he decided to feature Drake. Who's more of a crowd-pleaser than the "Hotline Bling" rapper? Get to RBC Sunday and you'll see what we mean.

