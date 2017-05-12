10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less

Andrei Tarkovsky's edgy, metaphysical film Stalker screens at Texas Theatre Sunday night. Tickets are $10. Wikimedia Commons

White Rock Zine Machine: Flight #4

Deep Vellum Books

3000 Commerce St.

7-9 p.m. Friday

Free

Friday’s event at Deep Vellum Books is more than just a reading from a zine. It’s a launch, a celebration and a bit of a lottery. White Rock Zine Machine is observing its collaboration with MakeShift Photography and the resulting PhotoRama: Significance Imposed. The new series combines words and photography in the classic format of written response to visual stimuli. Thirteen writers and a dozen photographers created a gallery exhibition on view at Kettle Art Gallery, 2650 Main St., through May 3, and the zines shine a spotlight on selections from that show. Not only will the reading serve as a bit of a performance, but audience members can get an artful keepsake as well: tiny zines are just $25. Collect them all. Attendance to both the reading and the related exhibition is free. – Merritt Martin

Crate Diggers 1 Year Anniversary

Double Wide

3510 Commerce St.

9 p.m. Friday

$10

What happens when you spend an entire year networking with some of the most beloved bands in Dallas? You get to throw one hell of a party when you reach the first-year anniversary mark. That’s what the music blog Crate Diggers plans on doing when they celebrate their first birthday at the Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St. The music blog will throw a concert and party featuring musicians and musical groups Ty Richards, Northern National, Bravo, Max! and Dan Rocha Jr. And you can’t have an authentic Texas rock show without some quality Texas booze to go with it. So all night, $2 Lone Star tallboys and $5 shots of Terremoto tequila will be on offer. – Danny Gallagher

Crawfish Festival

2625 W. Pioneer Parkway

3-11 p.m. Saturday

Free

Crawfish boils are to crawfish festivals as your high-school garage band is to Coachella. Experience the Coachella of crawfish at Asia Times Square's second annual crawfish festival. This year the festival will feature crawfish-eating competitions, live music and a whole host of crawfish-compatible vendors like I-Ce NY Rolled Ice ream and Kona Ice. – Kathryn DeBruler

Buddha Goes Punk

Samuel Lynne Galleries

1105 Dragon St.

5-7 p.m. Saturday

Free

Metis Atash doesn’t sculpt traditional Buddha sculptures like one typically meets in temples, gardens and meditation rooms the world over. Instead, Atash’s stoic “Punk Buddha” sculptures sit cloaked in vibrant, even flamboyant, colorful robes, which sparkle with upward of 20,000 Swarovski crystals. Under the gallery lights, each one-of-a-kind Buddha seems to twinkle with life as light waves reflect off each tiny crystal. Atash’s colorful designs on the robes of her sculptures are inspired by iconic artists ranging from Piet Mondrian and Andy Warhol to Jean-Michel Basquiat and Banksy, as well as fashion houses such as Chanel, Hermes and Balmain. Samuel Lynne Galleries, 1105 Dragon St., presents a showcase of the Miami-based sculptor's “Punk Buddha” series with the exhibition Buddha Goes Punk. The opening reception, which is free and open to the public, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibition runs through June 24. – Daniel Rodrigue

Michelle Mackey: Double Take

Holly Johnson Gallery

1845 Levee St., No. 100

5-8 p.m. Saturday

Free

Paint, canvas, watercolors, paper, multi-media collage – these are all familiar components in making art. Michelle Mackey’s joint compound, however, is a bit of a surprise to the uninitiated. Holly Johnson Gallery, 1845 Levee St., No. 100, hosts Mackey’s second show in the venue, Michelle Mackey: Double Take. The exhibition is one of “new paintings,” and yes, those paintings are created with build-ups of that joint compound on wood, sanding and shellacking and vinyl paint. Mackey tackles time and memory with relation to space and setting. The result is ethereal and a bit overwhelming, in the most beautiful way possible. Double Take opens with a reception for the artist from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and continues through August 12. Holly Johnson Gallery is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and by appointment. – Merritt Martin

Truth in Comedy

Full City Rooster Coffee

1810 S. Akard St.

8 p.m. Saturday

$10

What happens when you combine the raw, honest art of emotional storytelling with the sharp wit of a stand-up comedian’s eye for the strange and absurd? You either get confused if no one told you the show was going to feature both kinds of acts or you get the storytelling/stand-up show Truth in Comedy. Each show features three sets of storytellers telling a true story, complete with all of the juicy details and emotions, followed by a seasoned stand-up who performs a set based on those stories. The next episode of Truth in Comedy will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Full City Rooster Coffee Roasting Studio located at 1810 S. Akard St. in Dallas. It will feature storytellers Winn LaRue, R. Jane Hardin and Garrett Davis and stand-ups Katy Evans, Byron Stamps and David Jessup. – Danny Gallagher

Drag Brunch

Hard Rock Café

2211 N. Houston St.

1 p.m. Sunday

$5

Who doesn’t enjoy a good drag show? Liven up your Sunday with a performance by the finest queens in DFW. It will be so over-the-top you'll forget you ordered food. There's a $5 cover at the door, and all proceeds go to Hard Rock Heels. Call Hard Rock Café to make reservations: 469-341-7625.— Kate Siamro

DMA Golden Age of Mexican Cinema

Dallas Museum of Art

1717 N. Harwood St.

3:30 p.m. Sunday

Free

The 1943 film Distinto Amanecer (Another Dawn) is part political thriller, part drama, and it's considered one of the best examples of Mexican film noir. The Dallas Museum of Art will screen it for free in the Horchow Auditorium on Sunday – with subtitles for English speakers, of course. – Kate Siamro

Stalker Screening

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

7 p.m. Sunday

$10

Check out this metaphysical Russian film directed by Andrei Tarkovsky. It's dark, edgy, set in post-apocalyptic Russia, and 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes-approved. The Texas Theatre also has a hip bar that’s known for its movie-themed cocktails, and the theater has historical value since it's where Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested after shooting President Kennedy. – Kate Siamro

The Butch Lord's Comedy Showcase

Hyena's Comedy Club

5321 E. Mockingbird Lane

8 p.m. Sunday

$5

Sixteen comedians will take the stage at Hyena's for this comedy showcase. The smallness of the club allows you get to get up close and personal with the performers, and there's a two-drink minimum, which provides a great excuse to drink – as if you needed one. Who knows what all these comedians have in store, but the poster suggests pirate jokes may be involved. – Kate Siamro

