10 Ways to Get Into the State Fair of Texas for Cheap Before It Closes

10 Ways to Get Into the State Fair of Texas for Cheap Before It Closes

Friday, October 13, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Karen Gavis
Kathy Tran
The State Fair of Texas is in mid-whirl, and budget-minded fairgoers may be scrambling to find the cheapest deals and best days to save. Each year, local schoolchildren get free admission tickets to the fair, but that’s not the only cheap way to get inside the fairgrounds. Here are 10 other ways to get into the fair for cheap before it shuts down for the year Oct. 22.

First Responder’s Day
Friday, Oct. 13
Friday the 13th is be a lucky day for first responders at the State Fair of Texas. The fair is offering free admission for active and retired public law enforcement servants, firefighters, paramedics and other emergency service workers as a thanks for their service and dedication. Each first responder must present a valid badge or ID card at the gate for verification to gain free admission for him- or herself and up to three family members.

KISS-FM Fridays
Friday, Oct. 13, and Friday, Oct. 20
Non-first responders can still save a few bucks Friday, Oct. 13, and Friday, Oct. 20, with a free, printable coupon good for $5 off general admission available on the 106.1 KISS-FM website. Regular-priced general admission tickets at the gate cost $18, and guests can present their coupons at the ticket booth to get in for $13. However, the KISS coupon is not good with other offers, meaning the savings can’t be stacked. Darn.

Cruz and the KISS-FM crew will broadcast live Oct. 13, and fairgoers are invited to stop by the KISS tent from 7-10 p.m. for a chance to win prizes, KISS-FM swag and more.

Dr Pepper Discounts
$6 admission Tuesday, Oct. 17; half-price admission any day
Dr Pepper drinkers can bring an empty Dr Pepper soda can to get $6 access to the state fair Tuesday, Oct. 17. The discount is limited to one can per person and cannot be stacked with other offers. But the savings continue with Tuesday discounts extending onto the Midway, where most rides, excluding the Texas Star and Thrillway, will be operating at reduced rates.

Not available Tuesday? Dr Pepper lovers can get in on the savings by bringing their empty Dr Pepper cans to the ticket booth after 5 p.m. any day of the fair for half-price admission.


©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

