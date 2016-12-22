10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less, Christmas Weekend Edition

EXPAND Bust out your tackiest christmas sweaters for a free fête at Tupps Brewery on Friday. Sergei Bachlakov / Shutterstock.com

Tuba Christmas

Thanksgiving Square

1627 Pacific Ave.

noon Friday

Free to attend; $10 to play

Tuba Christmas started back in 1974 at New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink when tuba musician Harvey Phillips wanted to honor the memory of his music teacher. So a group of renowned tuba players entertained the skating masses with renditions of Christmas carols entirely on this bulky, misunderstood instrument. Tuba players all across the country have carried on this tradition every year during the holidays in major cities across America, and Dallas will continue this musical tradition at Thanks-Giving Square in downtown Dallas. Tuba players will gather on the square at noon Friday, Dec. 23, to play some Christmas classics for the crowds who cross the square. People who wish to play should show up to register at 9 a.m. and attend a rehearsal at 10 a.m. on the same day. — Danny Gallagher

Beers Before Christmas

Community Beer Co.

1530 Inspiration Drive, Suite 200

3 to 9 p.m. Friday

Free

Christmas is coming early to Community Beer Co. In conjunction with The Bearded Monk, Community will start spreading good cheer by opening their taproom early and releasing some special beers. Among them will be a one-time batch of Monk's Wheat Wine, small batch gose, Snickerdoodle Ale and Community's Macallan Barrel Aged Legion. And the best part? It doesn't matter whether you've been naughty or nice this year; the only thing Santa will be checking is your ID. — Kathryn DeBruler

Christmas Sweater Party

Tupps Brewery

721 Anderson St.

4 to 10 p.m. Friday

Free

What's red and green and ugly as sin? Your Christmas sweater, most likely. But hey, at least there's a place where you can go and be among other ugly sweater wearers. Tupps Brewery's Christmas Sweater Party will feature live music starting at 6 p.m., OH MY KABOB food truck and a prize for the ugliest sweater. You can regale other party-goers with tales of how your aunt just won't stop knitting sweaters, no matter how many times you hide her needles, and how you secretly enjoy the feel of glitter-covered pom-poms. — Kathryn DeBruler

Dan Markham

Dan's Silverleaf

103 Industrial St., Denton

7 p.m. Friday

$7

Dan's Silverleaf is giving anyone sick and tired of the holidays, or just wanting to pregame for the weekend, a chance to get out, get tipsy and get dancing. Catch some of Denton's finest such as Daniel Markham, Danny Diamonds and more as they crank out some holiday magic to warm your cold, cold heart. — Diamond Victoria

Ro2ooth Gift Grab

Ro2 Art

1501 S. Ervay St.

7 to 10 p.m. Friday

Free

Sure procrastinators can grab a last-minute gift off a shelf at any department store or big-box retailer, but for gift buyers looking for a more one-of-a-kind, meaningful memento to give someone special, Ro2 Art and Art Tooth present Ro2ooth Gift Grab. The collaborative group exhibition at Ro2 Art Gallery showcases a diverse collection of “small works” projects by area artists, and the Gift Grab presents art lovers of all sorts a chance to affordably browse from an eclectic array of mediums, including painting, prints, photography and sculpture by some emerging and established artists from North Texas. The show features the work of notable locals such as Ray-Mel Cornelious, Ollie Gee, Brian K. Jones, Robin Ragin, Brian K. Scott, Erica Stephens, Clay Stinnett, Chip Tompkins, Diana Urbina and Fabiola Valenzuela, as well as nearly 50 additional artists. The opening reception will feature a DJ set by visual artist and musician Ronnie Heart from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. — Daniel Rodrigue

Winter Solstice Ceremony

Deep Vellum Books

3000 Commerce St.

8 p.m. Friday

$10

In our next life, we want to be Francine Thirteen. She’s mystically, hypnotically, unapologetically female. She throws down with ritual and ceremony during her live performances. And the beats carry that voice like incense. At 8 p.m. Friday at Deep Vellum Books, Francine Thirteen offers up what’s been called (on her Facebook page and elsewhere) a “Winter Solstice Ceremony” with fellow artist Mattie Michelle. Another gem indicative of her magnanimous energy: “Forge your own path. Then, you don't have to beg for opportunities. And just when they think they have dimmed your light, glow on their asses.” — Merritt Martin

The Van Sanchez

Three Links

2704 Elm St.

9 p.m. Friday

$5

Much in the way local acts like the Old 97’s and Daniel Folmer twisted the twang of Texas rurality into a unique sound, the Dallasites in the Van Sanchez have ground a soulful and punkish edge into their evocative vision of the Dallas sound. Frontman Alexis Sanchez’s angelically brooding voice bleeds into occasional harmonies from his bandmates over the grungy guitars and drums, creating an effect that will warm your soul and bring you to tears from song to song. Their debut EP Still a Man, released in 2015, plays a game of emotional hopscotch with the listener, compelling them to dance or reflect or just jam to the frantic riffs and saloon-style drums that are this band’s calling cards. The Van Sanchez might just be one of Dallas’ greatest treasures. They're a band that sound real and relatable and that we can nod approvingly to while we wonder why our nights out aren’t always this fun. — Nicholas Bostick

Christmas Eve at The Goat

The Goat

7248 Gaston Ave.

10 p.m. Saturday

Free

The best part of Christmas sometimes comes from the most unlikely place: namely, over a domestic beer at a dive bar. The family get-togethers are wonderful in their own way, but after the hustle of getting gifts together, assembling pot luck creations and tolerating a houseful of screaming kids and passive-aggressive political discourse, the comfort and joy that The Goat can bring is no small thing. Meet up with friends, start a tab and enjoy Christmas Eve with Tutu Jones & His Twisted Soul Band beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Tomorrow, it’s back to family, Santa Claus and green bean casseroles — but tonight, it’s all blues, a cold bottle and warm hearts. No cover, free parking and Christmas cheer for miles. — Jennifer Davis Lamm

Xmas xxtherapy

Three Links

2704 Elm St.

9 p.m. Sunday

Free

Sarah Ruth Alexander and Gregg Prickett make up the self-proclaimed "noirgaze" act They Say The Wind Made Them Crazy. The two played an impromptu session before ultimately becoming the duo they are today. Following the success of their latest album in July, Far From the Silvery Light, Alexander and Prickett placed in the Dallas Observer Music Awards "Best Experimental/Noise Act" category this year. — Diamond Victoria

Non-Denominational Holiday Party

The Church

2424 Swiss Ave.

9 p.m. Sunday

Free

If you’re looking to escape the plethora of exhausted holiday events this week, you’ll be glad to know it’s a possibility. However, when we say it’s at a Church (of sorts), on Christmas freaking Day, you may think we’re pulling your leg. But no, it’s actually the Non-Denominational Holiday Party happening at The Church. This supposedly haunted nightclub, located in the Swiss Avenue historic district, will provide enough ghosts of Christmas past, present and future to keep things festive. See all sorts, from naughty to nice, Sunday at 9 p.m. — Diamond Victoria

