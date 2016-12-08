10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less, December 9 to 11

EXPAND The Texas Theatre will screen several documentaries about the late Leonard Cohen this weekend, plus throw a tribute show by local musicians. gcluskey / Shutterstock.com

Leonard Cohen Tribute

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

6:45 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday

$10 to $14

Leonard Cohen marked the latest great tragedy in the music industry this year when he died early last month. The singer-songwriter, novelist, painter and poet’s career spanned 60 years and earned him numerous accolades. Hits like “I’m Your Man” and “Hallelujah” are staples in the world of modern music, and Texas Theatre wants you to join them during a two-day tribute to remember the Bard of the Boudoir. The theater will screen the documentary I’m Your Man at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Two films will be screened Dec. 10; McCabe and Mrs. Miller on 35 mm at 7 p.m., and One of Us Cannot Be Wrong at 9:30 p.m. The first film of that evening includes a soundtrack by Cohen and the second will be followed by a behind-the-screen show with local musicians Jacob Metcalf, Cameron Ray and Garrett Owen in tow. — Diamond Victoria

Yule Ball

Barnes and Noble

multiple locations

7 p.m. Friday

free with Barnes and Noble membership

Few books have sparked a following quite like J.K. Rowling’s most famous fantasy novel series turned major motion pictures. The story of Harry Potter, boy wizard, and his two friends fighting the evil Lord Voldemort has all the ingredients for worldwide success, and at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, participating area Barnes and Noble stores are hosting a Harry Potter Magical Holiday Ball. It’s inspired by the Triwizard Tournament tradition, the Yule Ball, from the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire installment, and includes themed activities, crafts, poster giveaways and the chance to dress to the nines. Tickets are free with a $25 membership with Barnes and Noble. Check barnesandnoble.com for participating locations. — Diamond Victoria

KSCS Country Fest '16

Verizon Theatre

1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie

6:30 p.m. Friday

$9.63 to $55

Although we might not see snow fall in Dallas this Christmas, that doesn’t mean this holiday season is loved any less. For most, this is the most wonderful time of the year. And on Dec. 9, this will be especially true for country music fans. Dallas radio station 96.3 KSCS has a special treat with their final major concert of the year. The Country Fest 2016 concert features some of country’s front runners, with The Band Perry, Chase Rice, Michael Ray and Trent Harmon performing. Since these versatile artists all have chart-topping songs or albums, this is sure to be a night when fans can relax, pull out their favorite cowboy boots, grab an ice cold beer and sing at the top of their lungs without a care in the world. — Aria Bell

courtesy CentralTrak

Movement Material — Camera and dance works by Jeremy Moss and Pamela Vail

Centraltrak: The UT Dallas Artists Residency

800 Exposition Ave.

7:30 p.m. Friday

Free

A dance partner need not be human, according to Jeremy Moss and Pamela Vail, the artists behind Movement Material. In a new 60-minute explosion of video, 16mm projection and live performance, the artists navigate the relationships between transfigurative gestures via the collision of camera and dance. The program explores the roles and functions of both the cinematographer (Moss) and the dancer (Vail) while posing questions of space, movement and the ways in which the frame and the cut create alternate walls and rhythms. Through the program, the artists aim to answer the question of how the camera and movement can work cohesively together without favoring one over the other. — Rachel Williams

The Mixtape

SouthSide on Lamar

1409 S. Lamar St.

7 to 11 p.m. Friday

Free

What is art? If you asked a child to answer the philosophical question that most Ph.D.-holding scholars couldn’t in a single sentence, they’d probably say, “Like painting and stuff.” Some adults still answer the question that way. Maybe it’s because cutbacks in public education have hit the so-called “expendable” subjects like art. Maybe we’re just conditioned to think that all art was created by a bunch of people years ago who wore fancy suits and painted famous members of British royalty or scenes that they saw during an absinthe binge. New artists are producing refreshing works inspired by all sorts of subjects. ArtLoveMagic will present a few inspired by hip-hop music and figures in a free, public exhibition called The Mixtape from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the SouthSide on Lamar. Guests will not only view these works but will also enjoy live music by several artists, including a performance by Grey Matter. — Danny Gallagher

A Hard Candy Christmas

Deep Vellum Books

3000 Commerce St.

7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday

Free

There’s enough bland rhyming in the Christmas music you hear in every shop on the street. There are earworms, and “bell” rhymed with “bell,” and various other word crimes. We can’t even talk about “The Christmas Shoes.” Deep Vellum Books is offering an alternative celebration with some very different — and we’re talking topic and style — words when Pandora’s Box poetry showcase presents A Hard Candy Christmas. Check out Darius Ajai Frasure (known to the poetry newbies from his Oral Fixation appearance), Gayle Reaves, Paul Koniecki and many others Friday at Deep Vellum. — Merritt Martin

Elf Jr. The Musical

Actors Conservatory Theatre

359 Lake Park Road, Lewisville

7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday

$9 so $14

Buddy the Christmas Elf is a beloved Christmas hero, spreading Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear. And the Actors Conservatory Theatre will put the spotlight square on Buddy’s vocal merriment during Elf Jr. The Musical. The pint-sized cast give it their all in this stage adaptation of the hit holiday fish-out-of-water movie. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

The Lay of the Land: artist talk with France Bagley

Kirk Hopper Fine Art

3008 Commerce St.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday

Free

Sculptor Frances Bagley will talk about her site-specific installation The Lay of the Land Saturday at Kirk Hopper. Bagley’s metaphorical structures and objects lay the groundwork for a consideration of focal points, self-reflection and general feelings on the relationship between an individual and the natural habitats in which they exist. Expect serene nuances, geometric magic and jazzed up aesthetics. — Rachel Williams

Jeff Swearingen’s The Ultimate Holiday Experience

Fun House Theatre and Film

1301 Dolphin Drive, No. 706

2:30 p.m. Dec. 10

$8

Fun House takes the opportunity in one of the most divisive years on record to bring back their cult classic of a yuletide tale. Fun House Theatre and Film takes audiences back to the 1980s for the tale of the night Dan Quayle saved Christmas. Jeff Swearingen and his crew of small but mighty actors do what they do best in creating an original story that appeals to adults and children alike. — Katy Lemieux

A Very Merry Clown Double Feature

Margo Jones Theatre at Fair Park

1121 1st Ave.

9 p.m. Dec. 11

$10

Physical comedy and variety performance come to The Margo Jones Theatre at Fair Park as movement theater company PrismCo and street performer and mime Dustin Curry present an evening of clown drama. This late night show, running approximately 60 minutes without intermission, will premiere two new holiday-themed works of physical comedy and wordless storytelling. — Katy Lemieux

