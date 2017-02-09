10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less: February 10-12

EXPAND A new exhibit of work by artist Jeff Parrott opens with a reception at Ro2 Art Saturday. Jeremy Hallock

The Lure

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Multiple showings Friday through Sunday

$10

The directorial debut of Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczynska, The Lure looks like a haunting, musical-horror fairy tale filled with glittery and splashy (no pun intended) music video aesthetics. In her debut, Smoczynska very loosely adapts Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid” into a coming-of-age story about a pair of predatory mermaid sisters, Silver and Gold, who come ashore in ’80s Warsaw to learn about life on dry land. The sisters’ hypnotic siren songs paired with Polish synth pop make them instant sensations as performers in a sleazy burlesque nightclub, but after one mermaid sister falls for a bass player, the bond of these shape-shifting sisters with cannibalistic tendencies becomes severely strained. — Daniel Rodrigue

Off the Pedestal: Women Artists in Art Museums

Nasher Sculpture Center

2001 Flora St.

11 a.m. Saturday

Free

As we see women break through glass ceilings, we tend to focus on the world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). It has been challenging for women to get into engineering, physics and tech (to name a few), but it’s important to remember that it’s also been rough in more aesthetic pursuits, too. Sculpture is one fine arts domain where women remain underrepresented — museum collections routinely give female sculptors the short shrift. The Nasher Sculpture Center will address the issue and its underlying factors as part of its excellent 360 Speaker Series. In “Off the Pedestal: Women Artists in Art Museums Panel Discussion,” artist Lynda Benglis joins Connie Butler, chief curator of the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles; Elizabeth Sackler, president of the Arthur M. Sackler Foundation; and Jenni Sorkin, assistant professor of contemporary art history at the University of California, Santa Barbara, for a lively and important discussion. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Pysexpression Manifesto

Ro2 Art

1501 S. Ervay St.

7 p.m. Saturday

Free

There’s one glossary entry you must understand before viewing the work of Dallas fine artist Jeff Parrott: psyexpression. As he explained in a truncated version of his artist’s statement to Wanz Dover in his Dallas Observer Mixtape feature: “Psyexpression is simply the word ‘psy,’ which means mind, and ‘expression,’ meaning expressing self. Together psy + expression is expressing one’s ... internal self and one’s invisible reality.” From Saturday’s opening reception at 7 p.m. through March 11 at RO2 Art, Parrott presents Pysexpression Manifesto, an exhibition of paintings that pays homage to the mind’s ability to create that “raw reality.” Parrott’s captivating and often haunting creatures will be featured, as will his stunning use of bright color and daring juxtaposition of psychedelic movement with bold structure. — Merritt Martin

Pints for Pups

Mutts Canine Cantina

2889 Cityplace West Blvd.

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

$10

Mutts Canine Cantina is teaming up with Alaskan Brewing Co. for a fundraiser benefiting Texas Husky Rescue. A $10 donation gets you into the event, some glassware and a pint of Alaskan’s Husky IPA. Man’s best friend is more than welcome at this puppy party. — Kathryn DeBruler

Little D Valentine's Market

See The Lure this weekend at Texas Theatre. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Bishop Arts Lofts

620 N. Bishop Ave.

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday

Free

This round of Little D Market is all lovey dovey. Shop for gifts from local vendors, snack on grilled cheese sandwiches from Ruthie’s food truck and toffee and fudge from Mrs. J’s Heav’nly Delights, sip cocktails and attend workshops that cover everything from flower crown-making to chocolate and Champagne pairing. — Kathryn DeBruler

Charley Crockett, Jacob, Metcalf, Mur

Granada Theater

3524 Greenville Ave.

7 p.m. Saturday

Tickets start at $8

The Granada theater welcomes a stellar local lineup of blues, folk and rock featuring Charley Crockett, Jacob Metcalf and Mur, respectively. This will be Metcalf's first show in a year with a full band. Austin soul group Tomar and the FCs opens.

Valentine's Day Prom

Double Wide

3510 Commerce St.

8 p.m. Saturday

$10

If you didn’t soak up your first prom experience, you have the chance to do it right this Saturday at the Double Wide. Once again, Dallas’ trashiest bar is inviting you to don your ’80s best and come dance to an upbeat lineup including the Rich Girls covering Hall and Oates and tunes spun by DJ Gabriel Mendoza. The real kicker? Dezi 5 will be performing Beyoncé’s Lemonade in its entirety. Grab a front row dancing spot, a burger or two from Easy Slider, and make sure you have a safe place to stow your photo booth photos.

Dallas Comic Show

Irving Convention Center

500 W. Las Colinas Boulevard

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

$10

If it's comics rather than film stars who attract you to comic cons, then the Dallas Comic Show is a great choice. Most of their guests are artists, and the crew they’ve assembled this time represents favorites such as Star Wars, Deadpool, Betty & Veronica, Batman, Superman, Green Lantern and Powerpuff Girls. Sunday admission is also cheap compared to other cons.

From Selma to Stonewall

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

5 p.m Sunday

$10

Protesting is a time-honored American tradition. A new documentary called From Selma to Stonewall explores the protest movements that helped bring civil rights to minorities and members of the LGBT community through conversation with two of the movements’ most inspiring and dedicated organizers: civil rights leader Rev. Gill Caldwell and LGBT activist and author Marilyn Bennett. Both will be in attendance for the documentary’s premiere at the Texas Theatre at 5 p.m. Sunday, which will be followed by a discussion. — Danny Gallagher

All 2 Chainz Everything

RBC

2617 Commerce St.

9 p.m. Sunday

$5

Sunday night was a day of rest until John Stewart came along with “All/Everything" at RBC. For each installment of his weekly residency he takes on a different superstar artist and spins the highlights from their discography, resulting in an epic party that recreates the feeling of being at their concert at the American Airlines Center, but without the hassle or high price tag. This week the music of Southern rapper 2 Chainz will blare from the speakers, so come prepared to sing along to “I’m Different” and “Birthday Song.”

