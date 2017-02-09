10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less: February 10-12
|
A new exhibit of work by artist Jeff Parrott opens with a reception at Ro2 Art Saturday.
Jeremy Hallock
The Lure
Texas Theatre
231 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Multiple showings Friday through Sunday
$10
The directorial debut of Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczynska, The Lure looks like a haunting, musical-horror fairy tale filled with glittery and splashy (no pun intended) music video aesthetics. In her debut, Smoczynska very loosely adapts Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid” into a coming-of-age story about a pair of predatory mermaid sisters, Silver and Gold, who come ashore in ’80s Warsaw to learn about life on dry land. The sisters’ hypnotic siren songs paired with Polish synth pop make them instant sensations as performers in a sleazy burlesque nightclub, but after one mermaid sister falls for a bass player, the bond of these shape-shifting sisters with cannibalistic tendencies becomes severely strained. — Daniel Rodrigue
Off the Pedestal: Women Artists in Art Museums
Nasher Sculpture Center
2001 Flora St.
11 a.m. Saturday
Free
As we see women break through glass ceilings, we tend to focus on the world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). It has been challenging for women to get into engineering, physics and tech (to name a few), but it’s important to remember that it’s also been rough in more aesthetic pursuits, too. Sculpture is one fine arts domain where women remain underrepresented — museum collections routinely give female sculptors the short shrift. The Nasher Sculpture Center will address the issue and its underlying factors as part of its excellent 360 Speaker Series. In “Off the Pedestal: Women Artists in Art Museums Panel Discussion,” artist Lynda Benglis joins Connie Butler, chief curator of the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles; Elizabeth Sackler, president of the Arthur M. Sackler Foundation; and Jenni Sorkin, assistant professor of contemporary art history at the University of California, Santa Barbara, for a lively and important discussion. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm
Upcoming Events
-
Adal Ramones
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 8:30pm
-
POETS N JAZZ #4 Four Brothers
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 9:00pm
-
Healing Differences - Part II
TicketsSat., Feb. 11, 10:00am
-
He'll Play With Dolls, And Make You Laugh
TicketsSun., Feb. 12, 3:00pm
-
13th Annual Weekend Festival Of Black Dance
TicketsFri., Feb. 17, 10:00am
Pysexpression Manifesto
Ro2 Art
1501 S. Ervay St.
7 p.m. Saturday
Free
There’s one glossary entry you must understand before viewing the work of Dallas fine artist Jeff Parrott: psyexpression. As he explained in a truncated version of his artist’s statement to Wanz Dover in his Dallas Observer Mixtape feature: “Psyexpression is simply the word ‘psy,’ which means mind, and ‘expression,’ meaning expressing self. Together psy + expression is expressing one’s ... internal self and one’s invisible reality.” From Saturday’s opening reception at 7 p.m. through March 11 at RO2 Art, Parrott presents Pysexpression Manifesto, an exhibition of paintings that pays homage to the mind’s ability to create that “raw reality.” Parrott’s captivating and often haunting creatures will be featured, as will his stunning use of bright color and daring juxtaposition of psychedelic movement with bold structure. — Merritt Martin
Pints for Pups
Mutts Canine Cantina
2889 Cityplace West Blvd.
Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday
$10
Mutts Canine Cantina is teaming up with Alaskan Brewing Co. for a fundraiser benefiting Texas Husky Rescue. A $10 donation gets you into the event, some glassware and a pint of Alaskan’s Husky IPA. Man’s best friend is more than welcome at this puppy party. — Kathryn DeBruler
Bishop Arts Lofts
620 N. Bishop Ave.
Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday
Free
This round of Little D Market is all lovey dovey. Shop for gifts from local vendors, snack on grilled cheese sandwiches from Ruthie’s food truck and toffee and fudge from Mrs. J’s Heav’nly Delights, sip cocktails and attend workshops that cover everything from flower crown-making to chocolate and Champagne pairing. — Kathryn DeBruler
Charley Crockett, Jacob, Metcalf, Mur
Granada Theater
3524 Greenville Ave.
7 p.m. Saturday
Tickets start at $8
The Granada theater welcomes a stellar local lineup of blues, folk and rock featuring Charley Crockett, Jacob Metcalf and Mur, respectively. This will be Metcalf's first show in a year with a full band. Austin soul group Tomar and the FCs opens.
Valentine's Day Prom
Double Wide
3510 Commerce St.
8 p.m. Saturday
$10
If you didn’t soak up your first prom experience, you have the chance to do it right this Saturday at the Double Wide. Once again, Dallas’ trashiest bar is inviting you to don your ’80s best and come dance to an upbeat lineup including the Rich Girls covering Hall and Oates and tunes spun by DJ Gabriel Mendoza. The real kicker? Dezi 5 will be performing Beyoncé’s Lemonade in its entirety. Grab a front row dancing spot, a burger or two from Easy Slider, and make sure you have a safe place to stow your photo booth photos.
Dallas Comic Show
Irving Convention Center
500 W. Las Colinas Boulevard
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
$10
If it's comics rather than film stars who attract you to comic cons, then the Dallas Comic Show is a great choice. Most of their guests are artists, and the crew they’ve assembled this time represents favorites such as Star Wars, Deadpool, Betty & Veronica, Batman, Superman, Green Lantern and Powerpuff Girls. Sunday admission is also cheap compared to other cons.
From Selma to Stonewall
Texas Theatre
231 W. Jefferson Blvd.
5 p.m Sunday
$10
Protesting is a time-honored American tradition. A new documentary called From Selma to Stonewall explores the protest movements that helped bring civil rights to minorities and members of the LGBT community through conversation with two of the movements’ most inspiring and dedicated organizers: civil rights leader Rev. Gill Caldwell and LGBT activist and author Marilyn Bennett. Both will be in attendance for the documentary’s premiere at the Texas Theatre at 5 p.m. Sunday, which will be followed by a discussion. — Danny Gallagher
All 2 Chainz Everything
RBC
2617 Commerce St.
9 p.m. Sunday
$5
Sunday night was a day of rest until John Stewart came along with “All/Everything" at RBC. For each installment of his weekly residency he takes on a different superstar artist and spins the highlights from their discography, resulting in an epic party that recreates the feeling of being at their concert at the American Airlines Center, but without the hassle or high price tag. This week the music of Southern rapper 2 Chainz will blare from the speakers, so come prepared to sing along to “I’m Different” and “Birthday Song.”
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about arts and culture events in Dallas and offers you won't hear about anywhere else.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
An American In Paris
TicketsThu., Feb. 9, 1:30pm
-
Poetry Smash #4
TicketsThu., Feb. 9, 7:30pm
-
Get Down, Stand-Up
TicketsFri., Feb. 10, 8:00pm
-
"Epic Proportions"
TicketsThu., Feb. 9, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!