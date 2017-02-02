10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less, February 3-5

EXPAND Euan Morton as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, opening next week at the Winspear. If you can't wait, you can catch the film for $7 at Alamo Drafthouse on Saturday, complete with a themed brunch. Joan Marcus

First Friday at Dallas Farmer's Market

920 S. Harwood St.

6 to 9 p.m. Friday

Free

Look no further for your Friday night plans. The Dallas Farmers Market has it all: local merchants, artisans, brews, bites and live music to boot. The first 50 people to stop by the information booth after 6 p.m. will receive a $5 coupon to use at the market that day. — Kathryn DeBruler

Penguin Days

An adorable, cuddle-inspiring, tiny, little, itty bitty penguin at the Dallas Zoo. Dallas Zoo

Dallas Zoo

650 R.L. Thornton Freeway

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday

$7

We recently told you about David Salomon, a Dallas-based photographer who traveled the world for three years to capture images of all 17 species of penguin. Visit Salomon's new gallery in Addison, O.R.D.A., and then see a few specimens in person at the Dallas Zoo. Admission to their penguin exhibit is only $7 during the winter months, but temperatures won't sink below the mid-50s this weekend.

Dallas Arts District Architecture Walking Tour

Dallas Museum of Art

1717 N. Harwood St.

10 a.m. Saturday

$10

If you're like us, when you're driving west on Woodall Rodgers Freeway at night you often find yourself stunned by the beauty of the Dallas skyline. Get up close and personal with some of its newest architectural marvels during a 90-minute tour of the Dallas Arts District that begins at the Dallas Museum of Art.

How to Transform your Life

Dallas Museum of Art

1717 N. Harwood St.

2 p.m. Saturday

Free

Free life transformation? Uh, yes please. American Buddhist monk Gen-la Kelsang Jampa will lead a meditation and give a talk about how to use meditation to clear the mind, problem solve better and lead a happier life.

Target First Saturdays

Nasher Sculpture Center

2001 Flora St.

10 a.m. Saturday

Free

If you've been looking for an excuse to check out the latest exhibits at the Nasher Sculpture Center, how about Target First Saturdays? Get free admission to the galleries to see prints by Richard Serra, along with a series of events designed for the kids in your life. There will be an art scavenger hunt, as well as artist demonstrations starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, a creative writing discussion with the Writer's Garrett at noon, story time with the Dallas Public Library at 12:30 p.m. and more. The Nasher is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Lauren Smart

Brunch on Broadway: Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Alamo Drafthouse Dallas

1005 S. Lamar St.

11 a.m. Saturday

$7

Next Tuesday, the glam rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch opens at Winspear Opera House. If you want to familiarize yourself with musical — which tells the life story of genderqueer rockstar Hedwig — beforehand, or if you're just an uber-fan, consider buying a $7 ticket to see the film version written by and starring John Cameron Mitchell at Alamo Drafthouse on Saturday. There will also be a special brunch menu tailored to the film, not included in the ticket price.

Diaspora Day Party

South Dallas Cultural Center

3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave.

1 to 5 p.m. Saturday

Free

This weekend the South Dallas Cultural Center throws a party celebrating the cultural contributions of the African diaspora. The celebration, concurrent with the center's art exhibit Distant Relatives, will feature artist talks, music, food and an African marketplace.

At the annual For the Love of Kettle fundraiser, 9x12 artworks are sold for $50 a piece. Kettle Art Gallery

For the Love of Kettle

Kettle Art Gallery

2650 Main St.

7 p.m. Saturday

Free

Every year Kettle Art Gallery invites local artists to create a 9x12 work for this fundraiser, which helps keep the lights on at the Deep Ellum art gallery, known for supporting up-and-coming artists, all year long. It's free to peruse the art on the walls, and if you fall in love with one of the 100 or more pieces you see, you'll have the chance to take it home for only $50. At that price, the art sells fast, so if you're in a buying mood, line up outside before the event starts.

Decks in the Park

House of Blues

2200 N. Lamar St.

9 p.m. Saturday

Free

This series goes indoors for a pop-up at House of Blues' cushy and intimate Foundation Room. Sip a cocktail or two while you're treated to a solid DJ lineup that includes Willie Trimmer, DJ Junk Food, Christy Ray, Souljah and Tony Schwa. RSVP at prekindle.com to ensure you get in.

2nd Annual Noble Rey Chili Bowl

Noble Rey Brewing Company

2636 Farrington St.

4 to 9 p.m. Sunday

$1 per chili

You’ve already got a fair amount of heartburn because the Cowboys are not in the Super Bowl (again) — so you can’t blame the food at the 2nd Annual Noble Rey Chili Bowl for that. Might as well suck down a few antacids and take the whole situation in stride at this saucy celebration. Sample spicy concoctions and pick your favorite, then down a few brews and enjoy the game despite your football sads. Proceeds from the event benefit the North Texas Food Bank. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

