10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less, January 27-29

Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman in Alfred Hitchcock’s Notorious, screening at Alamo Drafthouse Sunday afternoon. By Trailer screenshot (Notorious trailer) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

2017 Dallas Book Festival

J. Erik Jonsson Central Library

1515 Young St.

Friday through Sunday

Free

When librarians withdraw old materials from the shelves to make way for new books, movies and music, the process is called “weeding the stacks.” And those weeding sessions — and resulting sales — are the stuff of a bibliophile’s dreams. This weekend, the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library (1515 Young St.) will host the 2017 Dallas Book Festival, selling everything from hardbacks and paperbacks to CDs, DVDs and LPs. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Dallas Public Library system through the Friends of the Dallas Public Library. The sale runs 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more info, visit FODPL.org or call 214-670-1458. — Daniel Rodrigue

Richard Serra: Prints

Nasher Sculpture Center

2001 Flora St.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday

$10

Artists and creative people often have an interest — sometimes an obsession — with the processes used to create. Sculptor and printmaker Richard Serra is one such artist. Over the course of 45 years, Serra’s printed works have topped out at over 200, with most drawn specifically to challenge the printmaking process in whatever form he’s chosen, from lithograph to etch to screenprint, with incorporations of oil stick and silica. Serra’s exclusive use of black adds heft and imposing form to prints that are already large scale or simply weighty in feeling. Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.) opens “Richard Serra: Prints” Saturday, Jan. 28, and will host the exhibit through April 20. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $10. Visit nashersculpturecenter.org. — Merritt Martin

Jennifer Hill: Water Into Line

Shotgun

1717 Gould St.

Ongoing through Jan. 31

Free

The charismatic little shotgun shack appropriately named Shotgun feels like the perfect venue to complement Jennifer Hill’s latest exhibit. Subtitled House of Recurrent Dreams, Water Into Line is a series of large ink paintings that explore the intersection of sleep, hieroglyphics, love, angles and dreams. Hill says her work has shifted to a less conscious interaction of these concepts and the fluid nature of sign language. Indeed, to linger on a Hill painting is to teeter into the realm of that ethereal pre-sleep state. — Rachel Williams

Second Annual Warehouse Junk Sale

Rustic Warehouse Boutique

1411 S. Goliad St., Rockwall

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

Free

If you’re lucky enough to enjoy lazy Saturdays, you should know they are best paired with estate sales and thrift stores. Something about digging through junk until your hands are covered in dust and finding the perfect addition to your record or movie collection makes the long work week all worth it. And today offers up an opportunity to really get your hands dirty in the pursuit of hidden treasures. The Second Annual Warehouse Junk Sale at the Rustic Warehouse Boutique (1411 S. Goliad St., Rockwall) hosts several vendors in their “parking garage” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Despite its namesake, it’s a notch up from any throw-away thrift store junk and is a great opportunity to find collectible and decorative items without breaking the bank. The event is free to attend and vendors accept all major types of payment. For more information, visit rusticwarehou.se. — Diamond Victoria

You’ll have your pick of food trucks at the Food Truck Derby in Plano on Saturday. Dallas Observer

Food Truck Derby

1212 14th St., Plano

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Free

Hub Streat, the culinary entertainment center in Plano, will preview their food truck park with a free neighborhood block party. The park itself is expected to open in the spring, but you can get a taste of what's to come with the party's live entertainment, craft beer garden and of course, food trucks. Participating trucks: Gandolfo's New York Deli, Yummy Spiedies Truck, Ssahm BBQ, The Butcher's Son, Easy Slider, The Guava Tree, Press Waffle Company, Ruthies Grilled Cheese, Sandy Sue BBQ and Chez Flo. — Kathryn DeBruler

Benini: Alla Geometria!

The Museum of Geometric and MADI Art

3109 Carlisle St.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Free

Italian-born Benini (just Benini) pulled an artistic about-face in the mid-’80s when, after painting quaint landscapes and still lifes for 20 years, he abruptly switched gears and decided to specialize in spheres, triangles and three-dimensional cubes. Alla Geometria! (or Wing Geometry), which features paintings spanning several decades, is the 163rd solo exhibition for the prolific artist. It’s one of four such shows the highly specialized venue hosts annually. Benini was well known in years past for assemblages he calls divertimenti, which were built of wood, steel and granite and varied in size from a few inches to more than 15 feet. Now he’s focused on painting shapes, whose vibrant colors pop from their canvases with occasional ribbons added for lyricism. His works are anything but sterile, and make you wonder if high school geometry wasn’t so bad after all. Ongoing through April 24. — Rachel Williams

Adam Palmer's art is inspired by kitschy television and vending machine trinkets. courtesy Ro2 Gallery

Adam Palmer: Romantic Getaway – Palmertree Island

Ro2 Art

1501 S. Ervay St.

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday

Free

Perhaps it was the vast remoteness of Monahans, the tiny West Texas town where he grew up, that inspired Adam Palmer’s proclivity to rely on his imagination. It certainly forced him to find ways to entertain himself, and he took solace in cheeky 1980s pop culture. Today he’s a sculptor and high school art teacher who cites Magnum P.I., Fantasy Island, The Love Boat and cheap vending machine toys as influences for Romantic Getaway, his exhibit running currently at Ro2. His sculptures, like his influences, are intentionally cheeky to their cores. This botanical, nautical hybrid gem of an exhibit aims to convey all his childhood idols in an abstract form. One lesson to extract is that you can grow up in the desert and still flourish. Ongoing through Feb. 4. — Rachel Williams

Notorious

Alamo Drafthouse

100 S. Central Expressway, Richardson

1:30 p.m. Sunday

$8

Filmmaker and film critic François Truffaut, one of the founders of French New Wave, called Alfred Hitchcock’s Notorious “the quintessential Hitchcock film.” While Notorious may not be as well known as other Hitchcock classics such as Psycho, Birds, Rear Window or Vertigo, the near perfect post-World War II film noir and spy flick has everything a love story disguised as espionage thriller should include: undercover Nazi spies, hidden uranium ore, poisoned coffee mugs, a complicated love triangle and, like many great films noirs, a classic example of a MacGuffin in the notorious bottle of 1934 Pommard. The film’s plot centers on the efforts of U.S. agent T.R. Delvin (Cary Grant) to uncover Nazis who fled to Brazil after the fall of Nazi Germany. Devlin persuades a young woman, Alicia (Ingrid Bergman), to infiltrate a Nazi group. — Daniel Rodrigue

Other People’s Poetry: Bob Kaufman

Deep Vellum Books

3000 Commerce St.

4 p.m. Sunday

Free

There are a number of open mics around town where budding poets can read original material, but unless you’re still in college, odds are you’re not being regularly exposed to the work of the classics. That’s why local poet Joe Milazzo has put together Other People’s Poetry, where the focus will briefly be taken off of new pursuits and placed on a published poet who deserves our collective attention. The next meeting of the repertory poetry reading series will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday and highlight the work of San Francisco beat poet Bob Kaufman. If you’re bummed that you won’t get to hear from your favorite local writers, don’t worry — you will. Greg Brownderville, Paul Koniecki, Joe Milazzo, Darryl Ratcliff, Opalina Salas and a dozen others will take to the mic to read Kaufman’s work. Admission is free. — Caroline North

Snag some new vinyl at the DFW Record Show on Sunday. Jeremy Hallock

DFW Record Show

Hurst Conference Center

1601 Campus Drive

10 a.m to 5 p.m. Sunday

$5

Two words: wax cylinders. Vinyl and vacuum tube amps? That’s fine for modern gadget freaks who lack the hipster’s visceral hunger for nostalgia, but for the true aficionado, they’re nothing but gimcrackery. Everyone in the know knows that music was meant to be heard the way Edison intended, on wax cylinders spinning on hand-wound devices with needles the size of finishing nails and “speakers” like tuba bells. Not into it? You say the sound quality is not great and wax tends to melt in 100-degree heat? Well, fine then, Mr. Square. If you’re willing to sacrifice authenticity for convenience, head to the Hurst Conference Center from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday for the DFW Record Show, where vinyl collectors can hook up with vendors to fill in their collections. — Patrick Williams

