10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less, January 6-8

EXPAND Show up to the revamped Dallas Farmers Market Friday and get a $5 coupon to spend with whichever of the many vendors your heart desires. Kathy Tran

First Friday at the Dallas Farmers Market

920 S. Harwood St.

6 to 9 p.m. Friday

Free

Look no further for your Friday night plans. The Dallas Farmers Market has it all: local merchants, artisans, brews, bites and live music to boot. The first 50 people to stop by the information booth after 6 p.m. will receive a $5 coupon to use at the market that day. — Kathryn DeBruler

Rent

Dallas City Performance Hall

2520 Flora St.

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday

$10 to $15

If you’re worried that the groundbreaking Broadway musical Rent loses its edge in the hands of the Junior Players, you needn’t be. The material might seem a little mature for the teens acting it out on stage, but the provocative take on navigating dreams, love and loss in young adulthood is a veritable theatrical starter kit, giving its cast a wide range of emotions to draw from and a wonderful primer in musical theater. Besides, teenagers invented edginess — they’re right at home here as Roger, Mimi, Tom, Maureen and Mark. You won’t miss some of the more overt references to sex and drug use or the stray S-bombs that have been cut as you see these teens blazing trails in this pop culture phenomenon at Dallas City Performance Hall at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5; Friday, Jan. 6; and Saturday, Jan. 7; and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

The Molly Ringwalds

House of Blues

2200 N. Lamar St.

9 p.m. Friday

$10 to $35

You’ll be able to experience the '80s, whether for the first time or the second, on Friday, Jan. 6, when '80s nostalgia tribute band the Molly Ringwalds take to the main stage at the House of Blues Dallas. This British-born tribute band call themselves “the world’s greatest '80s experience” from the songs they cover to the costumes they wear while they are playing. You’ll hear '80s staples like Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” and Nena’s “99 Red Balloons” being belted out by musicians dressed as members of Devo and Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snyder. They’ll take you back in time and you don’t have to risk altering the present or your very existence in order to do it. The show starts at 9 p.m. and the doors open at 8 p.m. — Danny Gallagher

The young cast of Rent. via Junior Players on Facebook

Dutch Oven Cooking

Log Cabin Village

2100 Log Cabin

1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

$5

Dutch ovens: the bane of Girl Scouts and pioneer women alike. Those impossible heaps of cast iron turn reasonable cooking times into sweaty marathons of fire-tending hell. But maybe you're weird. Maybe four-hour dump cake is kind of your bag. Maybe you like risking heat exhaustion in the name of fire-cooked ground beef. Maybe you, my Dutch oven-loving friend, should attend this Lone Star Dutch Oven Society (yes, that's a real thing) demonstration on cooking in Dutch ovens. Held at the Log Cabin Village in Fort Worth, the cost is included in regular admission. So go, Dutchers, go. Become one with your inner Laura Ingalls Wilder. — Kathryn DeBruler

Greg Piazza — Painted Lens

Wall Gallery

1529 Dragon St.

5 p.m. Saturday

Free

Greg Piazza composes and snaps the simple, the uncluttered and the geometric through his camera lens as he travels. But photographs aren’t the final result of his artistic eye. As shown in Wall Gallery’s collection of Piazza’s work, Painted Lens, there’s an another layer. A painted one. Piazza translates his inspiring images onto canvas with an array of glorious colors. It’s a vivid representation of raw image versus developed … except which one is which may not be so obvious. Wall Gallery (1529 Dragon St.) hosts the exhibition through Feb. 11. An opening reception offers first glimpses at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. — Merritt Martin

Tyler Shields - Provocateur

Samuel Lynne Galleries

1105 Dragon St.

5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Free

Most people first encounter Tyler Shields' photographs because of some controversy surrounding some of his images. To put it mildly, the L.A.-based contemporary photographer, artist and filmmaker knows how to push people’s buttons from his black-and-white image of a muscular naked black man hanging a hooded Klansman from a tree to the paparazzi-style photograph of Lindsay Lohan’s breast being grabbed in a car. Shields' evocative images prove anything but subtle. While some of his images may look impossible, Sheilds says he prefers to create worlds for his subject to inhabit. “I don't use any Photoshop,” Shields told ELLE. “Everything that you see is real.” Shields’ list of fashionable faces and celebrity collaborations makes his photography remarkably attention-grabbing and eye-catching. His collaborators have included Mischa Barton, Emma Roberts, Aaron Paul, Demi Lovato and Francesca Eastwood (Clint’s daughter). Samuel Lynne Galleries (1105 Dragon St.) hosts the opening reception for photographer Tyler Shields’ exhibition Provocateur from 5 to 8 p.m. Shields will be attending the opening, which will also serve as a launch for his latest book, Provocateur. The exhibition runs through Feb. 11. — Daniel Rodrigue

Forever Bowie - A Birthday Salute to Our Rock N' Roll Messiah

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

10 p.m. Saturday

Free

Of the extensive list of celebrity icons and heroes who died in 2016, for many of us, no death hit harder than the loss of David Bowie. To celebrate what would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday, Texas Theatre (231 W Jefferson Blvd.) presents Forever Bowie — A Birthday Salute to Our Rock N' Roll Messiah, a two-night celebration. In addition to a costume contest, DJ Mr. Rid hosts Bowie Scaraoke in the Saloon with live visuals and music videos mixed by Ben Jousan (aka Dollar Ben of Video Juice). DJ Mr. Rid, Mark Ridlen by day, holds a special place in Dallas’ nightlife history as one of the original DJs at the legendary Starck Club, as well as the brief re-opening of the club in ’96. Ridlen’s massive music collection occupies three rooms of his house — so expect to hear some familiar favorites, as well as hidden gems from Bowie’s many alter egos from Ziggy Stardust to Thin White Duke to Aladdin Sane. The party is free to attend. Costumes recommended. The night kicks off at 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. The following night at 10 p.m., the theater hosts a Bowie dance party and birthday countdown with DJs Micheal J. Rox and George Quartz. — Daniel Rodrigue

EXPAND Meet Hollywood's favorite photographer at Samuel Lynne Galleries this weekend. Tyler Shields

The Roomsounds, Whiskey Folk Ramblers and the Hazardous Dukes

Three Links

2704 Elm St.

9 p.m. Saturday

$10

There’s something keenly satisfying about the sort of bluesy, open-hearted, Southern rock the Roomsounds deal in. Wide-eyed sincerity and slow-burning guitar play are the anchors that drive this four-piece outfit’s sound. At turns creaking, growling, humming and wailing, the Roomsounds' string-heavy ballads feel vintage and well-worn, borrowing as much from '60s nostalgia as '90s indie rock. Fans of Rhett Miller and the Old 97’s — and other similar Tex-Mex-flavored alt-country and Americana acts — will find plenty to enjoy in this show, which promises as many hooks and jangly riffs as love-drunk tales of joy and loss. With the Whiskey Folk Ramblers and the Hazardous Dukes opening the evening, listeners are in for a deep set of campfire moods and warm, analog comforts. — Jonathan Patrick

Katherine Houston and Roi James — Genesis

Laura Rathe Fine Art

1130 Dragon St.

5 p.m. Saturday

Free

In both of their artist statements, Texans Katherine Houston and Roi James touch on the unknown. For Houston, it’s a lack of actual control over the outcomes of her “reverse paintings” on Plexiglas — she paints on one side, but the viewed result is what comes through the other side. For Roi, it’s the painted study and “exploration” of how the unknown, uncertainty, tension and chaos can result in harmony. Seems fairly perfect that Laura Rathe Fine Art (1130 Dragon St.) hosts their joint show Genesis through Feb. 11. See the works first during an opening reception at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. — Merritt Martin

Hypnotic Donuts Polar Plunge

Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles 3018

8500 Arturo Drive

3 p.m. Sunday

$10

It's not too often that an Awesome Food Event carries with it the very real possibility that one's gonads will retract into one's body. In fact, it's just once a year that the Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles 3018 turns on the snow machine, ices the pool and invites the crazies to take the plunge. It costs $10 to jump, and all proceeds benefit the Greater Dallas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Divers can then heat up in the FOE's new tiki bar afterwards. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. — Kathryn DeBruler

