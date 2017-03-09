10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less: March 10-12

EXPAND Lace up your roller skates for a '70s adult skating party hosted by Thin Line Fest. planet5D LLC

Three Links Anniversary

Three Links

2704 Elm St.

9 p.m. Friday

$10

Back in 2013, we talked to the guys who opened the Deep Ellum bar and music venue Three Links. "We want this to be a good spot to get a stiff drink and see a great show," they said. Well, after four years of providing just that for many musicheads in town, Three Links is celebrating its fourth birthday with a few lineups over the weekend. Friday's offers up a particularly great group of local talent, including -topic, who moves to L.A. next month. — Diamond Victoria

'70s Roller Skating Party

Interskate Roller Rink

1408 TX-121 BUS, Lewisville

10:30 p.m. Friday

Free to $10

Denton's Thin Line Fest for film, music and photography returns April 19-23, and the organizers want your help executing their '70s theme. Show up to Interskate in Lewsville wearing your finest '70s garb and you'll make it into promo videos for this year's fest. Once the work is done, stay to enjoy the adult-only skate party. The first 50 in the door get in free; after that it's $10 a person, but everyone gets two free drink tickets. And don't forget that costume: jeans and a retro T-shirt are acceptable.

Closing: Blake Jones — Funnier Than Me

Safe Room at the Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Closes Friday

Free

When Houston-based artist Blake Jones has an idea, he usually begins with a pen-and-paper sketch, which makes his vividly colored, robustly textured works all the more interesting. Funnier Than Me, his exhibit at Texas Theatre, displays figurative cut-paper and paint shapes and scenarios reminiscent of his previous work. Abstract it is, but Jones leaves wiggle room for the viewer’s own interpretation and imagination. Jones invites you to take it in and craft your own stories, characters and shapes within each body of work. — Rachel Williams

An Evening of Fashion & Music

The Stoneleigh Hotel

2927 Maple Ave.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday

Free

Check out a free fashion show at the posh Stoneleigh hotel Friday night. Nearby Stanley Korshak will be unveiling some of their new spring and summer looks beginning at 9 p.m., then DJ Blake Ward — who you may be a fan of from his Beauty Bar residency, Glamorama — will keep the party going until 2 a.m.

St. Patrick's Day Parade

Greenville Avenue

11 a.m. Saturday

Free

As long as you’re prepared with sunscreen and versatile clothing, the St. Patrick's Parade & Festival can be quite fun. This parade, running down Greenville Avenue from Blackwell Street to SMU Boulevard, is officially the largest in the Southwest, and provides a festival of food trucks and family activities along with the expected parade activities such as tossing prizes and cheering for this year’s parade grand marshal, retired Dallas Chief of Police David O. Brown. The parade is presented annually by the Greenville Avenue Area Business Association and all proceeds benefit the GAABA Scholarship Fund. Festivities get going at 11 a.m. Saturday. For more info, including a map of the route, visit dallasstpatricksparade.com. — Merritt Martin

Lily Hanson and Brad Tucker Artist Talk

Kirk Hopper Fine Art

3008 Commerce St.

4 p.m. Saturday

Free

Dallas’ Lily Hanson and Austin’s Brad Tucker approach their work with similar levels of discernment and intuitiveness. Take a cursory glance and it looks like both artists invoke a playful effortlessness. Look long enough, though, and you might pick up on the subtle spiritual undertones simmering below the surface. The duo uses shape, color and texture to flirt with the viewer’s senses and appeal to their comforts and sensibilities. Sometimes their works seem domestic, other times foreign. Tightly crafted, they’re presented with deliberate purpose: In times of tumult, these works serve as flirty mood stabilizers for the soul. The show will run through March 25. — Rachel Williams

Blade Runner

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

7:30 p.m. Saturday

$8

Few critics would argue that Blade Runner isn’t one of the best, most influential science-fiction films of all time. Ridley Scott’s 1982 cinematic adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? saw Harrison Ford cast as Rick Deckard in a rain-soaked, neon-filled neo-noir that set an incredibly high standard for sci-fi films. In anticipation of the sequel, Blade Runner 2049, which is slated for theatrical release this fall, the “Final Cut” of director Ridley Scott’s dystopian classic screens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Texas Theatre. A “Behind the Screen” concert follows the film at 10 p.m. and offers three remarkable acts: My Education, Mind Spiders and the Angelus. Tickets for the film are $10, and tickets to the concert are $8 — with a discounted bundle price of $16 available for both. — Daniel Rodrigue

Indie Rock Latin America Showcase

Club Dada

2720 Elm St.

8 p.m. Saturday

$10 to $15

Deep Ellum plays host to the annual Indie Rock Latin America showcase, which celebrates Latino culture. This year's lineup of locally and internationally based bands represent multiple genres and comprises independent musicians and artists within the Latin American community. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. — Diamond Victoria

See the film adaptation of Bonnie and Clyde's life story at Majestic Theatre Sunday. Wikimedia Commons

Bonnie and Clyde

Majestic Theatre

1925 Elm St.

5 p.m. Sunday

$10

Outlaw couple Bonnie and Clyde died together in a hail of bullets when a posse of Texas and Louisiana state police gunned them down in an ambush in Louisiana. The infamous love-struck Dallasites were believed to have been responsible for 13 murders over the span of their notorious crime spree. And the best film adaptation of their lives and death, the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, was just as infamous for its bloody ending. Arthur Penn’s award-winning American classic returns to the silver screen in Dallas with a 5 p.m. screening at Majestic Theatre. — Daniel Rodrigue

#PolaWalk

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

8525 Garland Road

11 a.m. Sunday

$10 to $15

Each year, we load up on Zyrtec and Flonase and head to Dallas Blooms at the Dallas Arboretum. This year’s “Flower Power” includes more than 500,000 bulbs, and that’s super awesome, but even more badass is the Instant Film Society hosting its #PolaWalk there Sunday, March 12. That’s right, Polaroid fans, we’re talking instant photo scavenger hunt fun, spring blossom style. Meet-up is at 11 a.m. at #13 on the map found at dallasarboretum.org and then the hunt begins at 11:30 a.m. Turn in entries at 1:30 p.m. Don’t worry, they’ll be returned at 2 p.m. when prizes are announced. You could win packs of instant film or even a Polaroid 600 camera if you earn the top prize. The #PolaWalk itself is free (bring your own equipment), but admission to the Arboretum is $10 to $15. — Merritt Martin

