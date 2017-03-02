10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less: March 3-5

EXPAND If you're into St. Patrick's Day, but not so much the Greenville Avenue parade, try going a more authentic route at the North Texas Irish Festival at Fair Park this weekend. Bud Mallar

Nightmares on Wax

It’ll Do

4322 Elm St.

10 p.m. Friday

$10 to $15

Despite the catchy name, Nightmares on Wax is neither an ’80s horror movie inspired tribute band nor a recreational party drug. It is the nom de plume of George Evelyn, a legendary English DJ and respected hip-hop innovator. With a wide-ranging discography of studio albums, DJ mixes and one-off singles, Evelyn has earned rave reviews and respected press for his laid-back groove approach to spinning. Shying away from a signature sound or formula, Nightmares on Wax tunes typically burn bright and eclectic, running the gamut of several genres, from R&B to modern jazz to acid house. In short, the music makes for a powerful and memorable conglomeration of styles and substance. His Friday night appearance at It’ll Do would be an ideal way to wind down after a long week. — Jeff Strowe

Dallas Nasty Women Exhibition

Sunset Art Studios

1811 Balboa Place

7 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Free

It was the insult that launched a thousand T-shirt lines: that moment, during an October presidential debate, when Donald Trump interrupted Hillary Clinton to call her a “nasty woman.” Those two words sparked a solidarity movement among American woman. In the arts community, “nasty women” have come together to host exhibitions that make visual statements of solidarity and serve as a rallying point and organizational platform for female artists and allies. Sunset Art Studios will host the Dallas Nasty Women Exhibition, a sister event to the original NYC show that kicked off in January. From 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 3, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, you’ll have a chance to check out political statement pieces, tributes to women’s rights and human equality and visual proclamations of strength. And if you choose to take one of those home with you, 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Public Works: The Tempest

Wyly Theatre

2400 Flora St.

Friday through Sunday

Free

Five years ago, The Public Theater in New York embarked on a mission to make their work public again. To do this they partnered with Stanford professor and anthropologist Shirley Brice Heath and developed Public Works, a program that trains non-actors found in community centers throughout the city to perform in productions of Shakespeare. Not only has Heath’s research shown dramatic transformations in the health and self-image of the participants, but the performances themselves have been remarkable. Now Public Works is branching out to new cities, and Dallas is lucky to be the first guinea pig. See 200 volunteer, first-time actors give their all to Shakespeare’s The Tempest beginning 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Wyly Theatre. Performances continue through Sunday. Call 214-880-0202 for exact times and to secure your tickets, which are free. — Caroline North

North Texas Irish Festival

Fair Park

1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd.

Friday through Sunday

$10 to $30

Sure, it’s fun to put on some random green stuff and claim the heritage of Saint Patrick as an excuse to get rip-roaring on some pints. But what’s better is celebrating some serious Irish and Celtic culture, food and drink and entertainment courtesy of the 35th annual North Texas Irish Festival. The fun begins at 6 p.m. Friday, March 3, in Fair Park, and continues from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. From dancing and musical performances, to culinary demonstrations, to a Celtic Village and vendor marketplace to workshops and whiskey tastings, the NTIF has it all — yes, even sheep herding — to get you thoroughly green with excitement. Individual daily tickets are $10 to $20, and two- and three-day passes are available for $25 and $30, respectively. — Merritt Martin

Coffee Cupping

Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters

19 Exposition Ave.

11 a.m. Saturday

Free

Cupping is: A) What Gwyneth Paltrow does when she's not finding her bliss and/or attempting to become immortal B) Like planking, but instead you have to contort your body so as to effectively contain 8 ounces of foreign liquid. C) A free coffee tasting event at Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters. The answer, astute reader, is "C." Stop by Noble Coyote and taste your way to coffee literacy. You will learn to evaluate the flavors, balance and aromas of various coffees. Pick up a bag or two of your favorite beans while you’re at it; Noble Rey will have all of your new favorites available for purchase. — Kathryn DeBruler

Crate Diggers Dallas Record Fair & After Party

Club Dada

2720 Elm St.

Noon to 2 a.m. Saturday

Free

Vinyl junkies and DJs will have a chance to add to their collections as 30 vendors spread their bins and crates filled with 12-inch records, 45s and memorabilia across 40 tables for the Discogs Presents: Crate Diggers Dallas Record Fair & After Party at Club Dada. The family-friendly, all-ages record fair runs from noon to 6 p.m. with a 21-and-up after-party kicking off at 8 p.m. The after-party features legendary Detroit House DJ and producer Kai Alcé, Chicago-based Zernell, who founded the record label Grimy Edits and the clothing line Grimy Gear, as well as Stones Throw Records’ J. Rocc, who was one of the original turntablists who started DJing in the mid-’80s before founding the internationally influential Beat Junkies in ’92. A fantastic lineup of local DJs — including Gavin Guthrie, Wanz Dover, JT Donaldson and more — will spin records during daytime sets while folks flip through the vendors’ crates. The event is free to attend with no RSVP required. — Daniel Rodrigue

1919 Hemphill Benefit

Three Links

2704 Elm St.

9 p.m. Saturday

$10

The livelihood of DIY art spaces in Dallas came under question last year when complaints about code compliance shut down some venues. 1919 Hemphill, one of the iconic and longest running DIY venues in North Texas, found itself among these safe art spaces under scrutiny. Now it’s slated to host its first show in almost two months on March 10. Saturday offers up a great opportunity to support 1919 as Three Links puts on a benefit for the venue with local bands iill, Obstruction and Vault Dwellers. — Diamond Victoria

Kindred Spirits: The Photography of Dan Burkholder & Jill Skupin Burkholder

Sun to Moon Gallery

1515 Levee St.

5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Free

Long before the proliferation of smartphone cameras and Instagram filters, Dan Burkholder was one of the first fine art photographers to embrace digital technology, creating the digital negative back in 1992. Burkholder literally wrote the book on it, Making Digital Negatives for Contact Printing, in ’95. And his prints continue to combine the control of digital advances in photography with the classic look of darkroom prints. Jill Skupin Burkholder, Dan’s wife, is also a talented artist, photographer and printer. Sun to Moon Gallery presents the couple’s exhibition Kindred Spirits: The Photography of Dan Burkholder & Jill Skupin Burkholder. Both artists are introducing new prints, including some remarkable images Dan shot during three recent trips to Cuba. Many of Jill’s images on exhibition were captured in the Great Trinity Forest in Dallas. Jill captured the diverse wildlife living within the native areas of Dallas with a motion-sensitive trail camera and then transformed the photographs into encaustic works of art using resin and beeswax. The couple will be on hand to discuss their work during the artists’ reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4. The exhibit runs through March 18. — Daniel Rodrigue

Target First Saturdays

Nasher Sculpture Center

2001 Flora St.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Free

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to check out the latest exhibits at the Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.), how about Target First Saturdays? Get free admission to the exhibition of Richard Serra’s prints, along with a series of events designed for the kids in your life. There will be an art scavenger hunt, as well as artist demonstrations starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, a creative writing discussion with the Writer’s Garrett at noon, storytime with the Dallas Public Library at 12:30 p.m. and more. The Nasher is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. More information at nashersculpturecenter.org. — Lauren Smart

National Absinthe Day

Cedars Social

1326 S. Lamar St.

4 p.m. to midnight Sunday

$5 cocktails

What do Vincent Van Gogh, Oscar Wilde and Arthur Rimbaud have in common? Well, sure, they’re a bunch of dead white guys, but they were also absinthe fanatics. Fans of the green lady can celebrate National Absinthe Day at Cedars Social with $5 absinthe cocktails. That means you can get your fill of sazeracs, absinthe frappes, death in the afternoon, corpse revivers and monkey glands, all while being kind to your pocketbook. Cheers. — Kathryn DeBruler

