10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less, New Year's Edition

EXPAND Reliant Energy had to reschedule its annual Christmas celebration in the Arts District because of weather. Lucky for us, that means free fireworks downtown on New Year's. Shutterstock/David Herraez Calzada

Moonlight Serenade

Photographs: Do Not Bend Gallery

154 Glass St., Suite 104

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

Free

These are the last few days to check out two thought-provoking solo exhibitions at Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery featuring the work of two new-to-the-gallery talents who hail from Japan and Brazil. Fabio Del Re’s ethereal, dream-like works left an impression on PDNB gallery director, Burt Finger, during a visit to a photography festival in Brazil. The gallery’s current exhibition features Del Re's photos from his Morandi series, in which Del Re used “mostly analog” techniques to create gauzy still lifes echoing Giorgio Morandi's subtle still-life paintings. Tokyo-based Kazz Morishita's meditative, hyper-realistic landscape images show a sequence of scenes of the various lunar phases of the moon over grassy fields, bodies of water, mountain ranges and other serene settings. The Fabio Del Re: Morandi and Kazz Morishita: Moonlight Serenade exhibitions are free and open to the public, and run through Dec. 31. — Daniel Rodrigue

This weekend is your last opportunity to see Moonlight Serenade at Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery. Kazz Morishita

Utopian Dilemma

Bath House Cultural Center

521 E. Lawther Drive

12 to 6 p.m. Friday

Free

Most folks don't look twice at the numerous empty beer cans, Coke cans and other aluminum waste scattered throughout the city's sidewalks and neighborhoods. But two artists have made it their focus in an exhibit at Bath House Cultural Center. Marilyn Waligore, one of the two Dallas-based artists, has renewed and repurposed the seemingly useless waste she's found on streets and in streams in her collection of photographs titled Utopian Dilemma. Emily Loving's work moves the viewer through landscapes, embracing fragmentation through her construction of sculptural forms. Both artists' work shows our everyday impact on the environment. The exhibit is on display through Jan. 28. — Diamond Victoria

Reliant Lights Your Holidays

AT&T Performing Arts Center

2403 Flora St.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Free

Reliant Energy is illuminating the center’s campus with dazzling LED lights to celebrate the holiday season. This free festival includes a gigantic fireworks show and holiday concert featuring A.B. Quintanilla y Elektro Kumbia. — Katy Lemieux

Anna Elise Johnson — Inner Workings

Cris Worley Fine Arts

1845 Levee St., Suite 110

5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Anna Elise Johnson’s three-dimensional collages use photographs of political, economic and diplomatic meetings to create small-ish mise-en-scéne containing ambiguous yet striking narratives with characters frozen in time. Delicate mists of spray paint, photography and India ink, suspended in a box of clear acrylic, capture a chaotic stillness between figures that are defined by the void that their absence creates. Is this the past? Is this the present? Is this 2067? It’s hard to tell. Both personally and globally significant themes appear in Johnson’s work; here she explores the impact of our world leaders’ decisions and how to navigate this complex and often frustrating terrain. — Rachel Williams

NYE with Rat Rios, Honor System, Cygnus, AFU

Armoury D.E.

2714 Elm St.

9 p.m. Saturday

Free

King Camel cleverly put together this lineup of local acts. If you're in the mood for synth-y electronic music and top notch cocktails, then you’re in luck. Armoury has a cozy outdoor stage, Western-themed cocktails, and Hungarian meat to fill your stomach. Dinner, music, drinks … with no entry fee. That’s almost unheard of on New Year’s Eve. So support local music, and swing by this event. — Kate Siamro

Disco, TX with DJ Blake Ward

Beauty Bar

1924 N. Henderson Ave.

9 p.m. Saturday

Free

Disco is not dead. Given the vast number of decade-themed New Year’s parties there was bound to be a '70s disco night somewhere. Beauty Bar never fails to get people moving, and Blake Ward will be spinning classic tunes while dedicating his set to “the free-love, colorblind spirit that disco was built on, and Beauty Bar still stands for today.” This event also offers a photo booth so you can remember the night no matter how wild it gets. It's absolutely free, just make sure you dress like a cast member of Saturday Night Fever. — Kate Siamro

Dezi 5, 88 Killa and DJ Ursa Minor

Cygnus will get you dancing at a free NYE party at Armoury D.E. Wanz Dover

Three Links

2704 Elm Street

9 p.m. Saturday

Free

Dezi 5 is no longer one of Dallas’ best kept secrets. The charismatic, dynamic performer was recently voted the Best Live Act in the city by Dallas Observer readers, which means this New Year’s Eve celebration is guaranteed to help you ring in the new year with a bang. Dezi’s R&B stylings infused with pop and funk will be paired with the hip-hop of 88 Killa, who’s no secret talent either. For years, Killa has been a mainstay in Dallas’ rich underground hip-hop scene as a throwback to the days of true emcees, and he’s got the style to match as he’s typically seen in a fur coat, four-finger ring and maybe a gold rope. With Ursa Minor deejaying throughout the night, this all-local bill boasts three of Dallas’ premier acts poised for a big 2017. — Mikel Galicia

Chili Cook-Off

Strokers

9324 Harry Hines Blvd.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

$5

Few things scream unforgettable New Year’s Day tradition more than an annual hangover-curing chili cook-off at one of the coolest biker bars in Dallas. And, this year, the 6th Annual Strokers Ice House Chili Cook Off is expected to draw dozens of chili cooks from around North Texas to compete. The cook-off is free to enter, and chefs must bring a prepared chili in a slow cooker, along with any “fixin’s” each cook hopes will complement their chili — from cheddar cheese and onions to pinto beans or black-eyed peas. Chili chefs must bring their own extension cord, but the bar supplies everything else. The cook-off runs from noon to 4 p.m. with set-up starting at noon, and chili sampling beginning at 1 p.m. Strokers awards custom trophies for first, second and third place, as well as a judges’ favorite prize awarded by Strokers owner Rick Fairless. For $5 Stokers provides chili enthusiasts with a tasting cup and a ballot ticket for voting for their favorite chili. Taste and vote until 3:30 p.m. when judging officially starts. To sign up, email rick@strokersdallas.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

New Year's Day Opening Party

Good Pagoda

9026 Garland Road

12 p.m. Sunday

Free

This New Year's Day is combining the good with the Good. Get your black-eyed pea fix and help celebrate a new, friendly neighbor during the Good Pagoda New Year's Day Grand Opening Party. The new East Dallas storefront and its siblings Super Yoga Palace (connected, upstairs) and Lounge Here (next door) will have their doors open (Lounge Here opens at 4 with $6 bloody marys) to celebrate new beginnings and welcome the new year and new guests. If complimentary food and drink isn't enough to draw you in, perhaps the shop's collection of vinyl (and you know they're good because the Pagoda falls under the same Good as Good Records), body care and gift items will do the trick. — Merritt Martin

KAWS: Where the End Starts

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

3200 Darnell St.

through Jan. 22

$10

It’s gigantic and overwhelming, while at the same time being overwhelmed itself. It’s toy-like, but entirely too large to be any human’s plaything. It carries a sweetness, but also an air of mystery. It seems soft and inflated, while being solid and strong. It’s a cartoon, but not quite Mickey Mouse or Michelin Man. The “it” is the sculpture “Companion (Passing Through)” by Brooklyn artist KAWS, and through Jan. 22, it will live outside the Modern as part of the KAWS: Where the End Starts exhibition. It’s not all giant figures (although after seeing “Companion” float through the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV, it’s certainly a huge draw — pun fully intended); the show also features paintings, drawings, sculptures and even toys from the artist’s prolific last two decades spent making statements on society and pop culture. — Merritt Martin

