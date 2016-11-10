10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less, November 10-13

EXPAND Can't wait for Kanye to come back on Nov. 26? Get your fix at All Kanye Everything at RBC Sunday. Mikel Galicia

Lone Star Film Festival

AMC Palace

220 E. 3rd St., Fort Worth

Thursday through Sunday

$10

With 35 feature-length films — and to clarify, that’s before counting shorts or student films — the Lone Star Film Festival in Sundance Square, Fort Worth, is no small creature. Individual movie tickets are just $10, but preferential seating and unlimited screenings are well worth the $200 for a festival pass that lasts through Sunday. Check out the website for a complete schedule and detailed film descriptions. — Merritt Martin

Free Underage Cool Kids Fest

1011 Fannin St., Denton

1 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday

Free

Lots of good music is being made by the under-21 crowd in DFW, but there aren't tons of opportunities to hear it since all-ages venues in the area are few and far between. Enter the "Free Underage Cool Kids Fest," aka F.U.C.K. Fest, started this year by four members of young bands with the intent to create a music festival that everyone can attend and play. The first year gets going Friday and will continue through Sunday across two house venues in Denton (the Friday and Sunday shows are at the address listed above ... attend Friday to get the Saturday address). Teenage Sexx, Dead Mockingbirds, Bliss, Sealion, Moon Waves, Loafers and Acid Carousel grace the lineup of 40-plus bands.

Flea Style Fall Show

Fair Park's Automobile Building

3809 Grand Ave.

5 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday

Tickets start at $5

Flea market shopping isn’t just a way for people to unload clothes, small kitchen appliances and other household items that are only useful as dust collectors. It’s also kind of an art installation on human nature if you think about it. Fair Park’s Automobile Building will be filled to the rafters with all sorts of items that each tell a story and hopefully can serve a useful purpose again at the Flea Style Fall Show on Friday and Saturday. The show will feature clothes, art, furniture and other items from more than 300 vendors. The event will also feature live giveaways to a few lucky guests, live DJs, food trucks and tasty adult beverages. — Danny Gallagher



Licensed to Ill 30th Anniversary

Club Dada

2720 Elm St.

8 p.m. Friday

$10

Friday marks 30 years since the Beastie Boys released their debut album, Licensed to Ill, which made history as the first rap LP to top the Billboard chart. Turn back the clock at Club Dada, which is hosting a free party in honor of the occasion. Beastie Boys cover band Rhymin N Stealin will perform the album in its entirety, backed by a recreation of the original stage set. Expect other themed surprises, as well.

Art Con 12

Cedars Union

1201 S. Ervay St.

7 to 11 p.m. Saturday

$10

Art Con is by far the biggest annual art party in Dallas. Bigger is actually better in this case, because it's a sign this once-small event has evolved from its homespun roots into something much more significant. The collection will feature more than 150 Dallas-area artists who have accepted the exhibition’s challenge: Create a piece of collectible art within 24 hours. There is a catch, because entries must be splattered within the confines of a contest-official 18 x 18 board. Live entertainment planned for this year (aside from the spritely auctioneers) includes DJ Wild in the Streets, NITE and DJ Blue, the Misfit. Since its inception, Art Con has raised close to $300,000 for small programs that provide arts and music programming in North Texas. — Rachel Williams

Gimme Danger and Punk Rock Party

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

9 p.m. Saturday

$10

Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch's latest work, Gimme Danger, chronicles the Stooges, who — led by Iggy Pop — changed rock 'n' roll in the late '60s with their blend of rock, blues, R&B and free jazz. In addition to telling the Ann Arbor, Michigan, band's story, the film also delves into the political, historical and cultural context of their music. Following the Saturday screening there will be a punk rock DJ set by Michael J. Rox.

A Starry Night of Comedy

Ash Studios

3203 Ash Lane

8 p.m. Saturday

$10

Dallas' comedy scene is growing, and you'll get a sense of it Saturday if you head to the art gallery/performance space Ash Studios, which is hosting an evening of comedy featuring some of the local scene's brightest stars, including Seth Cowles, Jasmine Ellis, Jimmy Nelson, Laron Wright and Ryan Perrio. The headliner is David Jessup and Luciano Varela Jr. will host.

Hello Kitty Cafe

Shops at Willow Bend

6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Free

Make sure your phone has a full battery and your emoji-selecting abilities are at their peak, because the Hello Kitty Cafe food truck will return to North Texas this Saturday. There will be Hello Kitty macarons, tiny Hello Kitty cakes, Hello Kitty cookies and even Hello Kitty water served in bow-shaped bottles outside the Crate and Barrel store at Shops at Willow Bend. There will also be Hello Kitty lines stretching Hello Kitty only knows how long, for which you will need to be Hello Kitty prepared, because this is going to be a Hello Kitty storm. — Kathryn DeBruler

Other People's Poetry: Sylvia Plath

Deep Vellum Books

3000 Commerce St.

4 p.m. Sunday

Free

There are a number of open mics around town where budding poets can read original material, but unless you’re still in college, odds are you’re not being regularly exposed to the work of the classics. That’s why local poet Joe Milazzo has put together a new event at Deep Vellum Books where the focus will briefly be taken off of new pursuits and placed on a published poet who deserves our collective attention. The meeting this Sunday will focus on the work of Sylvia Plath. If you’re bummed that you won’t get to hear from your favorite local writers, don’t worry — you will. They're the ones doing the reading.

All Kanye West Everything

RBC

2617 Commerce St.

Free

Kanye West was here in September and those who attended promised it was life-changing. If you weren't there, you'll get another chance this month. Kanye West loves Dallas so much that he's coming back for the second time in two months. And if that's not enough 'Ye to hold you over, you can get your fill Sunday at RBC, which is hosting the latest installment of John Stewart's All/Everything party, focusing on the body of work of the larger-than-life Saint Pablo rapper.

