10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less, November 18-20

EXPAND Take in some beautiful glass work at the grand opening of LMB Art Glass in the Design District on Friday. Rico DeLeon

Fantastic Beasts Roaring '20s Speakeasy Party

Alamo Drafthouse

1005 S. Lamar St.

8 p.m. to midnight Friday

Free

After all that’s gone down, we are ready for some serious fantasy. We could use a dose of the non-reality. Crazy creatures, even monsters, and of course a handful of wizards out of a Rowling realm sound perfectly wonderful. Fortunately, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, an expansion of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world and Harry Potter series starring Eddie Redmayne, opens Friday. And the Alamo Drafthouse doesn’t just let a movie like that open without fanfare. This time, the Dallas location (1005 S. Lamar St.) and its Vetted Well is serving up a Fantastic Beasts Roaring ’20s Speakeasy Party from 8 p.m. to midnight. You can totally go see the movie (with tickets, of course), but the party offers a live band, magicians, cosplay and themed drinks. Oh, and an excuse to pull out that Luna Lovegood get-up for another spin while your friends dress as flappers (costumes fully encouraged). — Merritt Martin

North Texas Beer Week: Omni Lawn Party

Omni Hotel

555 S. Lamar St.

4 to 7 p.m Friday

Free

Because sometimes you just need a little Mike Rawlings in your life. Celebrate NTX Beer Week at the Omni Hotel's inaugural lawn party. Mayor Mike Rawlings will provide the toast at this free event, and beer will be available for purchase (because America). — Kathryn DeBruler

Vice Palace: The End

Club Dada

2720 Elm St.

9 p.m. Friday

$5

Vice Palace has been a staple in the Dallas DIY scene, bridging the gap between local art and music for three years. But Arthur Peña, the roving music venue and cassette label’s founder, is calling it quits. That’s the unfortunate thing about running a label on a small grant from the city – it’s hard to get that to pay off over time. But who’s to say there aren’t bigger and better things to come from VP in the future? The final installment of a four-part farewell party kicks off 9 p.m. Friday at Dada and coincides with the release of Vice Palace Tapes’ seventh, and final, collection of live music. This release includes tracks from Vulgar Fashion as well as the final live recordings of Bludded Head with the late Nevada Hill. On the bill for the night are Badtwin, Cygnus, Def Rain, Felt and Fur, Jake Schrock and Psychic Killers. — Diamond Victoria

LMB Art Glass Grand Opening

LMB Art Glass

1644 Irving Blvd.

4 to 8 p.m. Friday

Free

Margie Wiedenbaker fell in love with the art of glass-making after purchasing a few pieces on vacation. She ended up going into business selling art glass, but toward the end of her life her business was online only. Now her daughter Brooke has picked up where she left off and opened a storefront, LMB Art Glass, in the Design District where an array of glassworks at different price points are available for purchase. Check out the grand opening Friday.

Frances Bagley - The Lay of the Land

Kirk Hopper Fine Art

3008 Commerce St.

6 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Free

Kirk Hopper Fine Art opens its door and lets sculptor Frances Bagley have at it with her site-specific installation The Lay of the Land. Bagley’s metaphorical structures and objects lay the groundwork for a consideration of perspective, a bit of transitory self-reflection and musings on the relationship between an individual and the natural features that they exist in. Expect serene spaces, contrasting geometry and relational aesthetics. The exhibit opens with a reception Saturday. The show will continue from noon until 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays until Thursday, Dec. 22. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Etsy Jingle Bash

Get original with your gift-giving this year by shopping at the Etsy Dallas Jingle Bash. Alex Scott

Gilley's Dallas

1135 S. Lamar St.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Free

There’s something perfect about arts and crafts on a lazy Saturday afternoon, but pepper in some booze, a photo booth and make-and-take tables and you’ve got yourself something much better than a 12-year-old’s popsicle stick project. Etsy Dallas, part of a global arts and crafts market place, brings one of its biannual craft shows, the Jingle Bash, to the South Side Event Center at Gilley’s Dallas on Saturday. It’s a better way to shop for the holidays than the already exhausting department stores, and allows for a more tactile experience than staring at a Pinterest board, with primo handmade apparel, bags, jewelry, home decor, accessories, art and pottery from over 100 local and nationwide vendors. The first 50 adult shoppers in line at the opening time will receive a free collectible Bash bag brimming with handmade goods from artists and sponsors. — Diamond Victoria

Cedars Open Studios

The MAC

1601 S. Ervay St.

10 am. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Free

The Cedars is one of the most attractive areas for Dallas artists to live: It's affordable and it has the grit and character that most artists want to be surrounded by while they work. The neighborhood's residents are awfully hospitable too. They regularly invites art lovers into their homes to give them a sneak peek of what they're working on and how the art sausage is made, so to speak. And if you take part in the Cedars Open Studios tour this Saturday, you'll be rewarded with a special treat. Sean P. Miller and Joshua von Ammon will be showing their new work in video and sculpture, and painting, respectively.

Fools on Tap

The Wild Detectives

314 W. 8th St.

2 p.m. Saturday

Pay-What-You-Can

The Wild Detectives has hosted a few stand-up shows, but it makes its real first dip into comedy with the Fools on Tap festival, which takes place for the first time this Saturday. Swing by their backyard for a coffee and some yucks. The afternoon of modern vaudeville performances will include ukelele and kazoo performances, and lots of clowning routines.

2nd Annual Ghosty Awards

Three Links

2704 Elm St.

7 p.m. Sunday

$5

Hosted by Dallas' own Ghost of Blind Lemon, the Ghosty Awards are back for their second year to highlight some of Dallas' best and brightest in the music scene. With six categories including best live act, best new act and best questionably local act, to name a few, locals can vote for their favorites before the winners are revealed Sunday night. — Diamond Victoria

Fort Worth Parade of Lights

Sundance Square

420 Main St.

2 p.m. Sunday

Free

Now that we’re in the time of year when Daylight Savings Time makes the sky outside darker much earlier, you might feel sick of seeing non-natural light. It’s understandable. Every kid wants to stay out and play as long as possible even after it gets dark and Mom says it’s time to come in before you can’t see your own hand in front of your face. That instinct to stay out late never leaves us. So if you have to endure the blinding light of a unnatural light source for another six months, why not make it a more festive occasion with the 2016 XTO Energy Parade of Lights? This annual Ft. Worth tradition kicks off the holiday season early with a long line of brightly covered sights rolling down Taylor Street to Sundance Square for the official lighting of the Sundance Square Christmas Tree. Things kick off at 2 p.m. on Sundance Square at 420 Main St. with holiday decor and activities for the whole family. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. with more than 100 illuminated displays rolling around the parade route. Reserve seats along the parade route starting at $13 at fortworthparadeoflights.org. — Danny Gallagher

