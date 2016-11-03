10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less, November 4-6

Eduardo Rabasa from Sexto Piso

The Wild Detectives

314 W. 8th St.

7:30 p.m. Friday

Free

Eduardo Rabasa is the founder and director of Mexico City-based publishing house Sexto Piso, and he's recently released his own first novel, A Zero Sum Game, which has been translated and published in English by Dallas' own Deep Vellum Books. The Wild Detectives will host Rabasa on Friday night for a bilingual conversation about his work at Sexto Piso as well as his new endeavors as a novelist.

Modern Spanish Art

Meadows Museum

5900 Bishop Blvd.

Ongoing through Jan. 29

$4 to $12

The Meadows Museum, tucked away on the SMU campus, is one of the foremost repositories of modern Spanish art. Their latest exhibit, Modern Spanish Art from the Asociación Colección Arte Contemporáneo, is billed as the most comprehensive collection of Spanish art to hit the United States since the 1960s. Artists including Julio González, Antoni Tápies, Rafael Barradas Alfonso Olivares are featured in the exhibition. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

The Handmaiden

Angelika Film Center

5321 E. Mockingbird Lane

Multiple showtimes daily

$8.50 to $11

Sookee (Kim Tae-ri) is a brash young Korean pickpocket and resident of a “baby farm,” where orphans are taken in to learn the fingersmith craft. She’s followed in the footsteps of her dead mother, who was hung in public to pay for her crimes, which has imbued her with a “go big or go home” ambition. So when the Count (Ha Jung-woo) saunters into the old house with an elaborate plan to trick the shy Japanese Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee) out of her wealth and into an insane asylum, Sookee’s eyes light up at the thought of a fortune. The Count — who can pass for Japanese, which affords him even more power — plants her as Hideko’s new handmaiden to help in his wooing of her. — April Wolfe

Dallas Fort Worth Diwali Mela

The Cotton Bowl

3750 Midway Plaza

4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday

$8 to $10

Any culture can appreciate a celebration of good over evil, but this year the Hindu festival of lights known as Diwali seems especially exciting. At Dallas Fort Worth Diwali Mela, people from all walks will be welcomed to partake in fresh food and entertainment ranging from magic shows, a Bollywood stage featuring Kanika Kapoor, 50 performances from local organizations, two fireworks shows and more. — Merritt Martin

Machinedrum

RBC

2617 Commerce St.

8 p.m. Saturday

$10 to $25

Electronic producer and musician Travis Stewart, aka Machinedrum, has been in the biz for 16 years and knows a thing or two about experimenting with genre. His latest album Human Energy is proof of yet another reinvention of the artist and his music and has received much critical acclaim, melding contemporary R&B and traditional dance. Machinedrum is also half of the duos Sepalcure, Jets and Dream Continuum. — Diamond Victoria

Vice Palace: The End Vol. 1

Brick Haus Collective

215. S. Woodrow Lane, Denton

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday

$5

A few weeks ago, Art Pena — the creator of roving DIY venue and tape label Vice Palace — announced he would be bringing the project to an end. It had accomplished what he meant for it to, which is to say, a lot: Vice Palace Tapes became the first music label to be funded both by a city (Dallas) and a private institution (SMU). Help send Vice Palace off in the big way it deserves, beginning with the first of four shows this Saturday in Denton, where a slew of local and touring bands including Pearl Earl, Abacaba, Dead Mockingbirds, Shitstorm and Draculas will perform. A Pearl Earl/Abacaba tape will also be released.

Brinston: Give It Time

BREDA Studio

2920 Taylor St.

6 p.m. Saturday

Free

Matthew Brinston has been one of the most recognizable and prolific artists in the Dallas art scene in the last few years. He came to art fairly recently, after a near-death experience that taught him to see the world differently, and we've benefited from his beautiful, abstract interpretations of everything from human forms to animal skulls. He's also been known to engage in charming practices such as dropping free art at random locations and informing his fans via Instagram where they can snag their own painting. See Brinston's new work Saturday at BREDA.

Sully

Angelika Film Center

5321 E. Mockingbird Lane

Multiple showtimes daily

$8.50 to $11

Like American Sniper (2014), Clint Eastwood’s Sully is a movie of nightmares. In Sniper, Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper) sits rigidly in the living room, imagining the gunfire, roaring helicopters and wailing bystanders of Fallujah. In Sully, Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) has his own post-trauma TV-set hallucinations: In the middle of a restless half-sleep in a Times Square Marriott, he sees Katie Couric appear on the screen and call him out for making a “wrong choice” in landing US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River instead of at a nearby airport. Both films examine the ramifications of choices made under pressure, making these otherwise specific character studies more relatable to the audience.

Barks N Brews

The Flying Saucer

4821 Bass Pro Drive, Garland

Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Free

Like your mom always told you, you should never eat the yellow snow. She never said anything about drinking it, though. Check out special release beers including Rouge Yellow Snow and Avery Ellie's Brown at Flying Saucer on the Lake's ultimate football watch party and dog adoption. Guests are encouraged to bring their pups or adopt one from Cody's Friends Rescue. And because it wouldn't be complete without it, this event also includes a dog runway show. — Kathryn DeBruler

KAWS: Where the End Starts

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

3200 Darnell St.

Ongoing through Jan. 22

$10

This exhibit isn't all giant figures (although after seeing “Companion” float through the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV, it’s certainly a huge draw — pun fully intended); the show also features paintings, drawings, sculptures and even toys from the Brooklyn artist’s prolific last two decades spent making statements on society and pop culture. — Merritt Martin

