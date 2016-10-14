10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less, October 14-16

You may get a crick in your neck at Otsukimi, a Japanese festival celebrating the autumn moon, but it will be worth it. Shutterstock/ Voraorn Ratanakorn

Better Block Market — Swingtober Edition

The Better Block

700 W. Davis St.

7 to 11 p.m. Friday

Free

Swing into action this weekend when the Better Block hosts a party featuring swing dance lessons with a live band. There will also be a mini flea market in the backyard where local vendors will be selling their wares, and refreshments will be supplied by the likes of Steel City Pops, Jessica's Bake Shop, Kessler Pie Co. and Casa Masa. Search the event on Facebook for more info.

Jesus Christ Superstar with Ted Neeley

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

7 p.m. Friday

$10

Revisit the 1973 rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, which takes a long, unflinching look at the psychological motivations behind Jesus Chris and his followers and applies them to some very human qualities and feelings like doubt, fear and uncertainty. The film's star, Ted Neeley, will be in attendance at The Texas Theatre's screening of the film Friday, and a Q&A will follow. Find more info at thetexastheatre.com. — Danny Gallagher

Bae Suah

Crow Collection of Asian Art

2010 Flora St.

7 p.m. Friday

$10

Get inspired to start your writing career when the Crow Collection brings South Korean fiction writer Bae Suah for a talk. Suah has a degree in chemistry, worked a desk job and wrote only as an outlet for her creative interests until she decided to go all in. Today, she’s widely considered one of the most prominent and innovative authors in South Korea. For more info on the talk and her story, visit crowcollection.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Otsukimi

Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

6:30 p.m. Saturday

Free

Spend some time looking up during the Crow Collection of Asian Art's Otsukimi festival, a Japanese tradition that's all about celebrating the autumn moon. Attendees will be treated to an outdoor picnic, calligraphy workshops, a tea ceremony, ikebana demonstrations, haiku poetry, Japanese music and dance and a rabbit petting zoo. Bento boxes will be available for purchase. Find more info at crowcollection.org.

Art Walk West

Erin Cluley Gallery

414 Fabrication St.

11 a.m. Saturday

Free

Familiarize yourself with all of the shops, artists and business in West Dallas when 20 of them open their doors and studios to visitors for Art Walk West. Once you've strolled and chatted to your heart's content, take part in a party complete with live music, more art and light bites. Search the event on Facebook to learn more.

Parktoberfest Shops at Park Lane

8080 Park Lane, No. 770

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

$10

Celebrate the season at Shops at Park Lane when they put on Parktober Fest. $10 gets you into the event, where there'll be tons of live music and more money gets you craft beer, brats and soft pretzels. Visit shopsatparklane.com.

Casa View — Cliff May Home Tour

2663 Millmar Drive

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

$10

Tour some awesome pre-fab, mid-century homes in East Dallas. The walk includes seven homes designed by Cliff May, a California-based architect who was known for sprawling, light-filled, ranch-style designs. Proceeds benefit the neighborhood group, Greater Casa View Alliance. For more info, search the event on Facebook.

Abundant Plains

Circuit 12 Contemporary

1811 E. Levee St.

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Free

Check out the opening of an art exhibit that's all about the hyper-visual culture we live in. With their work, artists Casey Gray and Clark Goolsby ask the question, “How do people process the sensory overload from news feeds, mobile apps and Google searches?" Gray is committed to aerosol paints and hand-cut masking techniques, while Goolsby’s works are heavy on geometry, walking the line between painting and collage. Both artists will be in attendance. Visit circuit12.com for more info.

Resurrection Party with Penguin Prison

RBC

2617 Commerce St.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday

$10

Bring your dancing shoes to Deep Ellum Saturday. Central Track is ushering in a new era and a new website with a blowout party, and for the occasion they're bringing in New York-based electropop artist Penguin Prison, who'll be supported by locals Herrick & Hooley, Ronnie Heart and DJ Sober. For more info, search the event on Facebook.

The Tempest

Addison Circle Park

4970 Addison Circle

7 p.m. Sunday

$10

Hear some insults Shakespeare-style when Shakespeare Dallas pus on The Tempest. One pretty testy exchange culminates in this gem: “A pox o’ your throat, you bawling, blasphemous, incharitable dog.” Find more info about the mythical, magical and acid-tongued classic at shakespearedallas.org.

