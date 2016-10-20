10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less, October 21-23

If you get a hankering to go to the movies this weekend, Deepwater Horizon is one of your best options. Lionsgate

Toasting Texas Lands

The Foundry

2303 Pittman St.

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday

Free

Show your appreciation for Oak Cliff Nature Preserve, the 120-acre public park recently hailed as best hiking by a highly respected alt-weekly publication which shall remain unnamed. The Texas Land Conservancy will host Toasting Texas Lands, an evening of local beer and local tunes in an effort to raise money for conservancy efforts across this beautiful state. The first 50 people will receive a complimentary drink ticket. — Kathryn DeBruler

Deepwater Horizon

Studio Movie Grill Northwest Highway (and other theaters)

10110 Technology Blvd W.

1:30 p.m., 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday

$7.50 to $9.75

Deepwater Horizon is the most entertaining Hollywood disaster movie in years. I’m sorry — is that a terrible thing to say? Peter Berg’s film is based on the true story of the BP-leased, Transocean-owned deepwater drilling rig that in 2010 exploded in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 souls and causing an environmental catastrophe that devastated the region. — Alan Scherstuhl

Oktoberfest

Sundown at Granada

3520 Greenville Ave.

5 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Free

This will be the second to last weekend of Sundown at Granada's ode to Oktoberfest. Every weekend this month they have turned their rooftop patio into the place to sehen and be sehen. Friday and Saturday, don your finest lederhosen and enjoy specially priced German beer, house-made brats, German potato salad and beer-braised red cabbage. And jawohl, there will be plenty of sauerkraut, too.— Kathryn Debruler

Aurora

AT&T Performing Arts Campus

2403 Flora St.

8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

Free

Aurora — a massive collection of light, art and sound installations — is sadly only a biennial throw down. Enter Prelude: A Preview of Aurora 2017. All around the AT&T Performing Arts Campus, 10 large installations of light, video and sound from 11 international artists will whet everyone’s Aurora appetite. Live music begins at 6:30 p.m. both nights in Strauss Square. The event is free, but RSVPs are requested. Those RSVPs can be exchanged for a limited collectible. — Merritt Martin

One of Dallas' coolest international stores, British Emporium, will host a Doctor Who-themed meetup on Sunday. courtesy British Emporium

Kevin Hart: What Now?

Alamo Drafthouse Dallas (and other theaters)

1105 S. Lamar St.

many times Friday-Sunday

Kevin Hart on a stage before thousands, yapping for more than an hour? I don't care what kind of miserable killjoy you are, you're going to laugh. You may find the material either too filthy or too familiar, almost defiantly inconsequential, but when the pipsqueak Philly motormouth builds to one of his bravura set pieces, like the one where he acts out the stiff-legged balling of a man with no kneecaps, I don't care whether you're Mike Pence depressed after putting a pet down. Your ass will laugh. — Alan Scherstuhl

Texas Veggie Fair

Reverchon Park

3505 Maple Ave.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Free

Dallas is nary in short supply of meat-based celebrations. But there's one festival where the only meat you are likely to see is on the front of someone's "Meat is Murder" T-shirt. The annual Texas Veggie Fair aims to promote the veg-lifestyle by featuring vegetarian and vegan food vendors, chef demonstrations, a beer garden and yoga. There will be free samples, but bring some cash just in case. — Kathryn DeBruler

Funniest Comedian in Texas

Addison Improv

4980 Belt Line Road

11:30 p.m. Saturday

$7

North Texas has produced its share of comedic talent. Linda Stogner, Paul Varghese and Grant Redmond and Ken Paxton are some of the hilarious minds who have left us in stitches over the years. Ken Paxton, we said. He's the Texas attorney general. Hello? Is this thing on? Ah, well, there's a good reason yours truly won't be taking part in the 2016 Funniest Comedian in Texas, in which stand-ups go bit-to-bit to see who brings the laughs, plus a $1,500 grand prize home at the end of the night. — Patrick Williams

Brews 4 Boobs

The Flying Saucer

4821 Bass Pro Drive, Garland

2 to 11 p.m. Saturday

Free

Like boobs? Of course you do. Then help raise money for the Save the Ta-tas Foundation by drinking speciality beers in Garland this weekend. Try The Bruery’s Tart of Darkness, 512’s Cabernet Barrel Aged Three and Oak Highlands’ White Wine Freaky Deaky, and maybe even buy some specialty (boob related) glassware while you're at it. — Kathryn DeBruler

Dallas Polish American Heritage Festival

Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

12 to 9 p.m. Sunday

Free

If the great people of Poland gave us nothing else but kielbasa, it would still be one of the top three nations in history. (We really, really dig kielbasa.) Celebrate Polish dance, music and culture — and snack on some great sausage, along with pierogi (dumplings), bigos (stew) and paczki (doughnuts) — at the first Dallas Polish American Heritage Festival. — Patrick Williams

Doctor Who Fan Day Meet

British Emporium

140 N. Main St., Grapevine

12 to 4 p.m. Sunday

Free

If one is a fan of timey wimey things, then destination one is Doctor Who Day Fan Meet. Channel Rose and see if your Bad Wolf persona can exterminate the on-site Dalek … or just take a photo with it. Check out the TARDIS, and browse a selection of Whovian merch. — Merritt Martin

