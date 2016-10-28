10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less, October 28-30

Have your tarot cards read Friday night at the free "Tattoos, Tarot & Tamales" event at Bella & Chloe. Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia

13th Annual Ghost Tales

Bath House Cultural Center

521 E. Lawther Drive

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

$10

The Dallas Storytelling Guild will regale listeners with the most bone-chilling stories they know, and if you have a better memory than us, you’re invited to jump in and share yours too. The evening event is recommended for older teens and adults, but if you want your little ones to get a taste, there is a free Halloween storytelling session appropriate for elementary-aged children at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Cocktail for Kitties

Eight Bells Alehouse

831 Exposition Ave.

3 to 10 p.m. Friday

Free

Don't just say you're an animal lover: Be one by attending the second installment of Cocktails for Kitties. Sip $6 cocktails to raise money to help Feral Friends and all their furry beneficiaries. — Kathryn DeBruler

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Inwood Theater (multiple locations)

5458 W. Lovers Lane

1:45, 4, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday

$8.25

The shriekingly enjoyable Ouija: Origin of Evil, like its less successful 2014 predecessor Ouija, lays out its best case that the toy it's advertising will destroy your life, maybe kill your family and damn your very soul. Thirty years ago, that idiot Geraldo Rivera terrified America into believing that Dungeons & Dragons was feeding young people to Satan. Now, in a series of un-gory but surprisingly grim junior horror films, Hasbro is promising it. Still, I'll take this treatment of our legacy-brand kids' stuff over Pixar's. It's probably healthy to stop worrying that we don't love our toys enough and start fearing that all this mass-produced junk might be sending us — perhaps figuratively — to hell. — Alan Scherstuhl

Whole Hog Halloween

Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery

509 W. State St., Garland

6 to 11 p.m. Friday

Free

If your Friday night plans do not already include an entire deboned and stuffed pig then you need to cancel them, stat, and head to Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery. This hog-centric event also features a Halloween edition beer list, including Intrinsic's own Pumpkin Spiced Crunktoberfest and Blood Orange Wit, Martin House's Sea Witch and Rabbit Hole's Off With Your Red. — Kathryn DeBruler

Tattoos, Tarot & Tamales

Bella & Chloe

3010 N. Henderson Ave., Suite 110

7 to 11 p.m. Friday

Free

What better way to get into the Halloween spirit than with an evening of Tattoos, Tarot and Tamales? Head to Bella & Chloe where Terry's Tarot and Jordan Cain will be reading cards, Jeff Brown of Cedar Springs Tattoo & Piercing will be inking arms (for the less committed, a nail artist will be there, too) and The Tamale Company will bring all the masa. The Good Taste Collective will also be on site to spin some tunes while guests enjoy complimentary Lone Star Beer. Costumes are encouraged but not required. — Kathryn DeBruler

Hong Kong Market Place Music & Food Festival

2615 W. Pioneer Parkway

6 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

Free

For the past 30 years, Hong Kong Market Place at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie has been a welcome source of produce, fish, meat and home goods. (Think H-Mart only independently owned.) Their tenure will be marked by a three-day celebration filled with food vendors offering Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai, Korean, Hispanic and American dishes. The marketplace will be bedecked for the occasion and live music will set the munching mood. — Kathryn DeBruler

American Psycho screening and Killer Young Professionals Dance Party

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

9:30 p.m. Saturday

$10

Bret Easton Ellis’ novel American Psycho, later turned into a movie by Mary Harron, has never been more captivating than now, when unhinged businessmen — well, one in particular — are at the forefront of our minds. Relive the 2000 thriller starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, an investment banker living a violent double life, at the Texas Theatre. Following the screening will be a “Killer Young Professionals Dance Party,” where you’ll hear all of the ’80s tunes immortalized in the film.

Trinity River Wind Festival

146 W. Commerce St.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Free

Tie that hair back or wear a secure hat — you don’t want anything obscuring your view of the sky over the Trinity River. The 2016 Trinity River Wind Festival is celebrating the free energy of the wind with a free festival focused on flying fun. The fifth annual event is sponsored by the City of Dallas and Trinity Commons Foundation, and hosts several incredible show kite teams, plus public kite flying, the Backland Prairie Raptor Center stage show, the Trinity River Audubon Center homing pigeons, butterfly crafts, live dance performances, a rock climbing wall, street artists, Lee Fairchild’s International Award Winning Frisbee Dogs and more. — Merritt Martin

Oak Lawn Halloween Block Party

3900 block of Cedar Springs Road

7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday

Free

Halloween is awesome and Dallas has a seriously major annual party that encompasses the finer points, plus an insane amount of dancing: The Oak Lawn Halloween Block Party. Saturday, Cedar Springs Road will get crazy with Halloween spirit. Show yours with a strut down the Costume Promenade, before you dance the night away courtesy of a live DJ. Don’t miss the famous Rose Room performances, though. Now, while the street party is all ages, alcohol sales are of course 21 and up, and don’t even think about bringing your own hooch, lest ye bag be searched. — Merritt Martin

Govardhan Puja

Radha Kalachandji Temple

5430 Gurley Ave.

4 to 8 p.m. Sunday

$10

The Govardhan Puja, which translates to “mountain of food” from Hindu, serves as a perfect kickoff to a season of big eats and festivities. Join the Radha Kalachandji Temple for this annual Diwali fete that features vegetarian food as a ritual offering, along with religious and cultural events that promise a colorful, joyous and delicious experience. The temple will run a concurrent Govardhan Fall Fun Festival until 7 p.m. that features games, booths, face-painting, a maze and crafts. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

