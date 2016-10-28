10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less, October 28-30
|
Have your tarot cards read Friday night at the free "Tattoos, Tarot & Tamales" event at Bella & Chloe.
Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia
13th Annual Ghost Tales
Bath House Cultural Center
521 E. Lawther Drive
7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
$10
The Dallas Storytelling Guild will regale listeners with the most bone-chilling stories they know, and if you have a better memory than us, you’re invited to jump in and share yours too. The evening event is recommended for older teens and adults, but if you want your little ones to get a taste, there is a free Halloween storytelling session appropriate for elementary-aged children at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Cocktail for Kitties
Eight Bells Alehouse
831 Exposition Ave.
3 to 10 p.m. Friday
Free
Don't just say you're an animal lover: Be one by attending the second installment of Cocktails for Kitties. Sip $6 cocktails to raise money to help Feral Friends and all their furry beneficiaries. — Kathryn DeBruler
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Inwood Theater (multiple locations)
5458 W. Lovers Lane
1:45, 4, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday
$8.25
The shriekingly enjoyable Ouija: Origin of Evil, like its less successful 2014 predecessor Ouija, lays out its best case that the toy it's advertising will destroy your life, maybe kill your family and damn your very soul. Thirty years ago, that idiot Geraldo Rivera terrified America into believing that Dungeons & Dragons was feeding young people to Satan. Now, in a series of un-gory but surprisingly grim junior horror films, Hasbro is promising it. Still, I'll take this treatment of our legacy-brand kids' stuff over Pixar's. It's probably healthy to stop worrying that we don't love our toys enough and start fearing that all this mass-produced junk might be sending us — perhaps figuratively — to hell. — Alan Scherstuhl
Whole Hog Halloween
Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery
509 W. State St., Garland
6 to 11 p.m. Friday
Free
If your Friday night plans do not already include an entire deboned and stuffed pig then you need to cancel them, stat, and head to Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery. This hog-centric event also features a Halloween edition beer list, including Intrinsic's own Pumpkin Spiced Crunktoberfest and Blood Orange Wit, Martin House's Sea Witch and Rabbit Hole's Off With Your Red. — Kathryn DeBruler
Tattoos, Tarot & Tamales
Bella & Chloe
3010 N. Henderson Ave., Suite 110
7 to 11 p.m. Friday
Free
What better way to get into the Halloween spirit than with an evening of Tattoos, Tarot and Tamales? Head to Bella & Chloe where Terry's Tarot and Jordan Cain will be reading cards, Jeff Brown of Cedar Springs Tattoo & Piercing will be inking arms (for the less committed, a nail artist will be there, too) and The Tamale Company will bring all the masa. The Good Taste Collective will also be on site to spin some tunes while guests enjoy complimentary Lone Star Beer. Costumes are encouraged but not required. — Kathryn DeBruler
Hong Kong Market Place Music & Food Festival
2615 W. Pioneer Parkway
6 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday
Free
For the past 30 years, Hong Kong Market Place at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie has been a welcome source of produce, fish, meat and home goods. (Think H-Mart only independently owned.) Their tenure will be marked by a three-day celebration filled with food vendors offering Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai, Korean, Hispanic and American dishes. The marketplace will be bedecked for the occasion and live music will set the munching mood. — Kathryn DeBruler
American Psycho screening and Killer Young Professionals Dance Party
Texas Theatre
231 W. Jefferson Blvd.
9:30 p.m. Saturday
$10
Bret Easton Ellis’ novel American Psycho, later turned into a movie by Mary Harron, has never been more captivating than now, when unhinged businessmen — well, one in particular — are at the forefront of our minds. Relive the 2000 thriller starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, an investment banker living a violent double life, at the Texas Theatre. Following the screening will be a “Killer Young Professionals Dance Party,” where you’ll hear all of the ’80s tunes immortalized in the film.
Trinity River Wind Festival
146 W. Commerce St.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Free
Tie that hair back or wear a secure hat — you don’t want anything obscuring your view of the sky over the Trinity River. The 2016 Trinity River Wind Festival is celebrating the free energy of the wind with a free festival focused on flying fun. The fifth annual event is sponsored by the City of Dallas and Trinity Commons Foundation, and hosts several incredible show kite teams, plus public kite flying, the Backland Prairie Raptor Center stage show, the Trinity River Audubon Center homing pigeons, butterfly crafts, live dance performances, a rock climbing wall, street artists, Lee Fairchild’s International Award Winning Frisbee Dogs and more. — Merritt Martin
Oak Lawn Halloween Block Party
3900 block of Cedar Springs Road
7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday
Free
Halloween is awesome and Dallas has a seriously major annual party that encompasses the finer points, plus an insane amount of dancing: The Oak Lawn Halloween Block Party. Saturday, Cedar Springs Road will get crazy with Halloween spirit. Show yours with a strut down the Costume Promenade, before you dance the night away courtesy of a live DJ. Don’t miss the famous Rose Room performances, though. Now, while the street party is all ages, alcohol sales are of course 21 and up, and don’t even think about bringing your own hooch, lest ye bag be searched. — Merritt Martin
Govardhan Puja
Radha Kalachandji Temple
5430 Gurley Ave.
4 to 8 p.m. Sunday
$10
The Govardhan Puja, which translates to “mountain of food” from Hindu, serves as a perfect kickoff to a season of big eats and festivities. Join the Radha Kalachandji Temple for this annual Diwali fete that features vegetarian food as a ritual offering, along with religious and cultural events that promise a colorful, joyous and delicious experience. The temple will run a concurrent Govardhan Fall Fun Festival until 7 p.m. that features games, booths, face-painting, a maze and crafts. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm
