10 Things to Do in DFW for $10 or Less, January 20-22

A free board game night hosted at Alamo Drafthouse Richardson on Sunday night is a calm but fun way to wrap up the weekend.

Distant Relatives

South Dallas Cultural Center

3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave.

6 to 9 p.m. Friday

Free

For a few hundred years, the transatlantic slave trade displaced many Africans throughout several parts of the globe, and new traditions took shape through various cultural differences. Today, Nigerian American photographers Hakeem Adewumi and Moyo Oyelola have curated some of the most stimulating works of art that represent this African diaspora. Distant Relatives, on display through Feb. 25 at South Dallas Cultural Center, offers a multitude of collaborative multi-sensory installations including storytelling, video and photography. The two artists’ collective purpose is to educate their audience on the histories, cultures and current events that make up the African diaspora. The exhibit’s opening reception is Friday and includes photographic work from Brazil, Nicaragua, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Morocco and Zimbabwe. — Diamond Victoria

Band Together Denton

Multiple Locations

Friday and Saturday

$5 for venue-specific passes

Sixty local bands will take the stage in Denton this weekend for a house show festival benefiting Mentor Denton, a nonprofit that pairs 10,000 at-risk students in Denton ISD with mentors. Don’t-miss acts include Kites and Boomerangs, Dome Dwellers, Sunbuzzed, Heavy Baby Sea Slugs, Felt & Fur, The Heavy Hands, Mink Coats, Psychic Killers and Pearl Earl. For more info on the location of the houses, and to purchase tickets, visit bandtogetherdenton.com. — Caroline North

Disco Kids

It’ll Do

4322 Elm St.

6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday

$5

Ever feel wistful when you look back on your clubbing days? Maybe you don’t miss the pounding hangovers and lingering bad decisions, but man … what you wouldn’t give to throw caution to the wind, toss the DJ a couple of requests and get out on the dance floor and grind. Unfortunately, that endeavor will now cost you $80 for a sitter and your kids will show you no mercy the next morning as the bass lines still jab at your eardrums. Consider it time to pass the torch to the next generation and take your progeny to Disco Kids at It’ll Do from 6 p.m. until way past their bedtime on Friday. You’ll beam with pride as your toddler tears up that lighted dance floor while your 6-year-old shakes it to some sick beats (played at a decibel level that’s decidedly child-friendly). And if the music really gets you groovin’, it’s not unheard of to see moms and dads out there busting a few moves, too. It’s a $5 cover for kids, free for parents, and bring some extra scratch for the food trucks. — Jennifer-Davis Lamm

Through the Lens: Found Object/Readymade

CentralTrak

800 Exposition Ave.

8 p.m. Saturday

Free

Marcel Duchamp gave us the term “readymade,” to describe a sculpture of objects (often found, sometimes altered or combined) meant for another purpose. His first was 1913’s “Bicycle Wheel,” a plain old bicycle wheel mounted fork down on a stool. CentralTrak: The UT Dallas Artists Residency opens Through the Lens: Found Object / Readymade with a reception at 8 p.m. Saturday. Running through Feb. 25, the exhibit features Susi Brister, Francesca Brunetti, Rachel Cox, Shannon Duncan, Paho Mann and Kristy Peet and their works in photography and video. The works examine the found object and the readymade in contemporary art, their place in modern culture and the question of “authorship.” — Merritt Martin

Girl Gaze

1812 Clover Lane, Fort Worth

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday

Free

It’s worth a day-trip to Fort Worth this weekend to check out this pop-up art show in a house that features all female artists. According to the event’s Facebook page, the art will explore “the depth and bond of female friendship, the influence of media on the shaping of our identity, worthiness and beauty standards, and the struggle of comparisons, sexuality, menstruation and mental illness.” Participating artists are Brie Underhill, Betsey Gravatt, Alex Stock, Lita Bush, Elizabeth Ashley Johnson, Jana Renee, Olivia Cole, Kelsha Spencer, Lindsay Ellary, Andrea Belmontes, Monica Wright, Kate Stipp and Brittany Shaba. — Caroline North

KidFilm

Angelika Film Cener

5321 E. Mockingbird Lane

Saturday and Sunday

Free

Film buffs have to get their start somewhere, so it might as well be in childhood, and at the oldest and largest children’s film festival in the country, the 33rd annual KidFilm. An offshoot — er, maybe offspring is more appropriate — of the USA Film Festival, KidFilm takes over the Angelika Film Center Saturday and Sunday with free films for the family. This year’s fest includes full-length features as well as shorts and starts off with Books on the Screen (12:30 p.m. Saturday) with Tom Lichtenheld, Anna Kang, Christopher Weyant and Beth Ferry in attendance signing books. See classics like Benji, or opt for modern works, such as 2014’s Fiddlesticks or last year’s animated The Snow Queen 3: Fire and Ice. While movies are free, admission requires a ticket and tickets are limited. Arrive early and visit usafilmfestival.com for a complete schedule. — Merritt Martin

Closing: Tangled Up in Blue

Barry Whistler Gallery

315 Cole St., Suite 120

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Free

Bob Dylan just won a Nobel Prize in Literature, so it’s safe to assume that a lot of people like him. But Dallas art gallery owner Barry Whistler likes him so much that he dedicated a 12-artist exhibition to a Dylan song. Tangled Up in Blue, which wraps up its run Saturday at Whistler’s gallery in the Design District, serves as a nod to Dylan’s recent feat. The artists were assigned to use sculpture, painting and drawing to create different interpretations of the hue. The participating artists are Max Ernst, Martha Groome, Luke Harnden, Terrell James, Otis Jones, Ellsworth Kelly, Tom Orr, Andrea Rosenberg, Lorraine Tady, John Wilcox, Danny Williams and Mark Williams. — Rachel Williams

Family Friendly Comedy Show

Dallas Comedy House

2645 Commerce St.

6 p.m. Saturday

$8 to $10

There aren’t many entertainment options for parents who don’t care to expose their kids to foul language, gratuitous sex scenes and violence. The folks at the Dallas Comedy House know this problem exists and have come up with a novel solution: a comedy show that doesn’t try to shock you into laughing. Their weekly Family Friendly Comedy Show at 6 p.m. Saturdays features a group of improv comedians making up scenes and jokes on the spot that anyone of any age can enjoy without fear of having to explain what “getting a home run” means on the ride home. — Danny Gallagher

Vernon Fisher — The American Landscape

Talley Dunn Gallery

5020 Tracy St.

6 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Free

It’s hard to tell whether the cartoon-esque bunny rabbit is staring at a palm tree in Bakersfield or the periodic table next to it. Expect similar artistic scenarios in The American Landscape, Vernon Fisher’s highly anticipated show of new works opening at Talley Dunn Gallery. At its heart, the iconic Fort Worth artist’s approach to art stems from a lifelong interest in how people make sense of the world. His hallmark blackboard paintings recall grade school lessons, oftentimes replacing sequential logic with discombobulated imagery. Fisher’s works are often peppered with a dash of postmodernism. — Rachel Williams

Board Game Night

Alamo Drafthouse

100 S. Central Expressway, Richardson

5 p.m. Sunday

Free

We may have the most advanced video gaming technology in the history of the medium, but the board game will never die. They’re way more immersive than an Oculus Rift headset can ever hope to be, and the most inclusive form of friendly competition. A board game can be deceptively simple and become ridiculously complex in a matter of minutes. Alliances are tested and rivalries are formed. Of course, booze always makes the experience better. That’s why Glass Half Full bar and restaurant at the Alamo Drafthouse hosts a free, regular board game night at 5 p.m. Sunday. Players can enjoy a game of “Munchkin,” “Settlers of Catan,” “Say Anything!” or “Arkham Horror,” or play a game from their private collections. – Danny Gallagher

