12 Killer Ways to Celebrate Halloween in Dallas

Halloween is on a Tuesday this year, which really lengthens the celebration. Let’s be honest: Any holiday when you aren’t expected to go gift hunting, get to dress up in costume and eat large quantities of candy ... that’s a pretty good holiday. Here are a dozen spooky events going on in DFW. Some are family friendly; others will make you scream.

Stranger Things Halloween Bash

Quixotic World

2824 Main St.

9 p.m. Friday

$5-$20

21 and up

Stranger Things is a pop-culture staple, and everyone is anticipating season two, which will be released Halloween night. Quixotic decided to bring the Stranger Things experience to life with a party that will include a midnight showing of the first episode on its projector. There will also be a VR arcade, a waffle bar, Dungeons & Dragons games, '80s tunes and Stranger Things-themed drinks. If you want to make it a free night, arrive in the best costume and win $200.

Double Wide Halloween Bash

3510 Commerce St.

9 p.m. Saturday

$10 cover

21 and up

If you are looking for a crowded party full of homemade costumes and spot-on cover bands, then Double Wide is the place to be. Every year, it extends the party into their parking lot because it’s so big. DJ Gabriel Mendoza will be spinning in the main bar, which will be decorated with body parts and bloody rags. This year, the musical lineup is Different Strokes (which covers the Strokes covering Iggy Pop), the Rich Girls performing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller" and King George singing George Straight. Dressing up pays off, literally. There is a $500 cash prize for best Halloween costume. There will also be a photo booth and — if you forget to eat — sliders from Easy Slider.

Evil Circus Halloween

Don’t Tell Supper Club

2026 Commerce St.

6:30 p.m. Saturday

$10 (after 11, women get in free)

We can expect to see a lot of It-inspired clowns this Halloween. Don’t Tell Supper Club is great at combining the dining and entertainment experiences into something unforgettable. It'll turn the bar into a circus playground with performers, and you can always expect top-notch cocktails from DTSC's mixologists. If you haven’t been before, it’s truly a sensory overload. Don’t forget to dress up for the occasion: There will be a costume contest with a $1,000 certificate to Don’t Tell Supper Club. Make reservations by calling 214-432-8282 or emailing events@donttellsupperclub.com.

Dark Hour Haunted House

701 Taylor Drive, Plano

7 p.m. to midnight Friday through Tuesday

$28-$75

Dark Hour Haunted House is one of the top 10 haunted house experiences in the country. The place is one big horror story with mazes. First, you will have to escape the Manor House, then find your way through the foggy cemetery, and last, you'll navigate out of the voodoo swamp. If that's not scary enough, as you run, you'll hear screams in the distance from others being caught by actors wearing pig heads and zombie makeup. If your friends and family aren’t on board because they are too scared, just remind them that the actors aren't allowed to touch them. There's a reason the house's motto is “Scream Loud, Scream Often." We don't recommend this one for youngsters.

The Gorehounds

Three Links

2704 Elm St.

9 p.m. Saturday

$10-$12

18 and up

Once upon a time, the Cramps toured through Texas and played at asylums, and Lux and Poison Ivy were the king and queen of rockabilly. The Gorehounds channel this era and remind people what it felt like to see the Cramps live. Wear your fishnets to this show at Three Links on Saturday. There will be a costume contest for best single and couples costumes, with three prizes for each ranging from cash to a bar gift card. All-girl punk band Lizzie Boredom and vampy Nosferat II will open. Take an Uber to Deep Ellum and drink your heart out.

Oak Lawn Halloween Block Party

Cedar Springs Road at Oak Lawn Avenue

7 p.m. Saturday

Free

All ages

You aren’t from Dallas if you don’t know about the Oak Lawn Halloween Block Party. It’s one of the biggest Halloween celebrations in Dallas in the most rainbow-friendly neighborhood … so yes, the costume game is on another level. On the event's Facebook page, someone asked if they could bring a live bat with their costume. Is that legal? The page also has a link to to sexy male costume ideas if you’re blanking. Who knew Mario and Luigi with chiseled abs would be so attractive? It's free to hang out along Cedar Springs Road, which is perfect for those on a budget, but the bars along the strip usually host parties, too. The Roundup Saloon is known for going all-out with its decorations.

Casper screens in a double-feature at Coyote Drive-In on Halloween night. courtesy Coyote Drive In

Coyote Drive-In Double Feature

223 N.E. Fourth St., Fort Worth

5:30 p.m. Saturday

$4

All ages

The Coyote Drive-In on Fort Worth's Panther Island is hosting a family friendly double feature of Casper and Hotel Transylvania. Your kids probably haven't experienced a drive-in movie before, and there's a costume contest for kids in three age groups. With 10 prizes to be won, the odds are in their favor. Coyote Drive-In also has great food, live music and a kids' bounce house. If you aren’t feeling the kids' movie but still want to experience this drive-in, it also has a double feature Friday night of Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Halloween Fun at the Dallas Farmers Market for Kids

920 S. Harwood St.

11 a.m. Saturday

Free

All ages

This is truly a win-win for any parent. Grab some local goods from the Dallas Farmers Market while also giving your kids a fun Halloween experience. The theme this year is Edgar Allan Poe, so the children’s story time will be The Raven (although one has to wonder if that poem will scare kids nowadays). Don’t forget to dress up; there will be trick-or-treating inside the market and a costume parade at 1:30 p.m. If you didn’t get around to picking up a pumpkin, check out the pumpkin patch. To top it all off, there is also a farm animal petting zoo.

Jagoe Unchained

1624 W. Oak St., Denton

9 p.m. Saturday

Free

21 and up

This Denton art hub is a party with a cause. This nonprofit is giving out free beer and music, and donations will go toward the Denton Animal Shelter. Party to save pups by drinking beer from Denton’s Audacity Brewery and eating $1 tacos. The party's theme is space exploration mixed with the Grateful Dead … so expect a lot of silver, dancing bears and astronaut suits. The local bands playing are Luna Sol, DOMA, Mr. Breakfast, Teenage Sexx and Vanastro. Dress like Major Tom and dance like a Deadhead.

Bram Stoker's Dracula 35mm with live ballet intro

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday

$15

All Ages

Bram Stoker’s Dracula has become a campy '90s classic. With Keanu Reeves' terrible accent, Winona Ryder’s Gothic beauty and Gary Oldman’s dramatic performance, it’s hard to forget this film. Throw Tom Waits, Cary Elwes and Anthony Hopkins in, and it's talent stacked … if only Reeves' acting wasn’t so horrible. Dallas Neo-Classical Ballet will perform before the film. The theater's bar also offers great cocktails. Cross oceans of time, or the Trinity River, to experience this night in Oak Cliff.

Throwback Halloween

The Door

2513 Main St.

9 p.m.

Free before 10 p.m., then $5

We have entered a time when “throwback” means music from the '90s and early 2000s. If you want to sing along to songs with lyrics you can recall without trying, attend this party deejayed by Blue, the Misfit, and DJ FML. There will be cheap drinks, a free photo booth and party favors, and a costume contest. The venue will be split in half thematically. The Door will blast hip-hop hits from Wu Tang, Run DMC and the Beastie Boys. Walk down the hallway to the Prophet Bar to hear guilty pleasures such as Britney Spears, Hanson, Spice Girls and *NSYNC.

HalloWeen with Ween

The Bomb Factory

2713 Canton St.

8 p.m. Tuesday

$55-$129.50

All ages

Before Flight of the Conchords and The Lonely Island, there was Ween. This band’s far-reaching music can’t be thrown into a genre. It grabs inspiration from funk, punk, prog rock, heavy metal, R&B, country and even gospel. It's impossible not to like Ween. Buy your tickets quickly — since Ween reunited a few years ago, shows tend to sell out. Bring your sense of humor and experience one of the greatest satirical bands on Halloween night.

