20 Things to Do This Valentine’s Day Whether You’re Single or Coupled

unverdorben jr. via Shutterstocvk

Milk chocolate and a stuffed bear don’t cut it anymore. Anyone can buy those from CVS or from a guy selling them on the street. This is Valentine’s Day, damn it, and your significant other wants to feel special and loved.

We see the fear in your eyes, but even though the big day is less than a week away, there’s plenty of time to plan a memorable outing. Whether you’re in the mood for a nice piece of chocolate or something unconventional, we have you covered.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Kate Weiser creates chocolates that are just as enjoyable to look at as they are to eat Courtesy Kate Weiser Chocolate

Deep Ellum Mimosa Walk — Get drunk with your significant other or girlfriends from noon to 3 p.m. and shop local while doing it. Tickets are $15 advanced and $20 day of.

Let’s Get Busy Tonight at Dallas Comedy House — An LGBTQ cast is putting together a Valentine’s Day-themed variety hour. Tickets are $10 advanced and $15 at the door.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Valentine’s Sweetheart of a Chocolate Tour — If you can’t get enough chocolate this Valentine’s Day, Dallas by Chocolate Food Tours is offering a special V-Day tour. You’ll visit Bisous-Bisous, Kate Weiser Chocolate and more. Tickets are $43.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

My Bloody Valentine — Who needs romance and kisses when you can have blood and gore? Alamo Drafthouse Richardson is screening My Bloody Valentine at 9 p.m. Tickets are $7.58.

Ricki Derek and Casablanca — If you’re in the mood for something classically romantic, head over to the Granada Theater for some music by Ricki Derek and then a screening of Casablanca. Tickets are $30 to $42.

Casablanca is showing at the Granada Theater. Wikipedia

Valentine’s Day Couple’s Paint Party — Head to Sherlock’s in Arlington and Paint Party Express will walk you through how to make your own artistic masterpiece while a server pours you drink specials. Tickets are $20 per person; food and beverages are sold separately and you must register in advance.

Valentine’s Day Mix & Mingle — Get to know the city’s other singles when you stop by The Dallas Dating Co. from 6 to 9 p.m. Perhaps you’ll meet your one and only. Hell, if that doesn’t sound appealing, there will be drinks, light appetizers and party favors there as well.

Valentine’s Day Couples Lap Dance Workshop — If you need to add some spice or fun to your relationship, do not miss out on the chance to learn how to properly give a lap dance. From 8 to 9:30 p.m., the Dallas School of Burlesque & Drag will offer a lap dance class for $75 per couple. Champagne and chocolate provided and reservation needed.

Spook yourself by coming up with an original V-Day idea. courtesy Dark Hour

Valentine’s Day at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens — The garden is staying open until 7 p.m., which is perfect for couples to enjoy a nice picnic, the kissing booth and live music. Admission is $5 per person.

Couples Therapy Comedy Retreat: Valentine’s Show with Alan Adams — Laughter brings people closer. If you don’t want the typical mushy gushy love stuff this Feb. 14, choose laughter instead at the Addison Improv. Tickets start at $17.

Juicy J at House of Blues — If you really want to be unconventional, then House of Blues is your spot. Rapper Juicy J is performing alongside Project Pat and Belly. Surprise your Valentine with these tickets starting at $35.

Stomp at Music Hall at Fair Park — If you’re all about the arts, don’t forget that Stomp is making a stop at Music Hall at Fair Park and there’s a show the night of Feb. 14. This is a great gift for music lovers. Tickets are $15 to $85.

Dance Lessons at Round-Up Saloon — Round-Up Saloon will host their usual activities the night of Valentine’s Day, but since "usual activities" means dance lessons at one of the most popular gay bars in town, it’ll be a blast. This event is free.

Love Is Blind Haunted House — Step outside of the traditional for Valentine’s Day and get spooked. Plano’s Dark Hour is hosting a special Valentine’s Day haunted house, which is perfect if you want an excuse to grab on to someone. Tickets are $28.

Valentine’s Day Freak-A-Thon — Enjoy some music featuring Sealion, the Nude Party and Party Static at Club Dada. All ages are welcome. Cover is $10.

Spiderweb Salon Loves You — Head to Wild Detectives for a night of poetry, music, art and literature featuring performers from all over the DFW area. This free event starts at 7 p.m.

