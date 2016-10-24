21 Best Things to Do in Dallas This Week

Show off your costume a couple days early at the Oak Lawn Halloween Block Party. Melissa Hennings

Tue 10/25

What do we do on our lunch hour but eat and maybe gossip a little? It’s even worse, if we’re the folks who just stay at our desk and work with a sandwich in one hand and a mouse in the other, slogging through what could be a perfectly enjoyable, cultural, fresh-air experience. This Tuesday, take a real break and discover some new artists via the Sammons Lunch Jam. Brown bag it or hit up the food trucks before you witness the fresh talent of students from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. Elaine D. and Charles A. Sammons Park, 2403 Flora St., noon, free, attpac.org. — Merritt Martin

Wed 10/26

We’re in the Halloween spirit, which means that yes, every so often, at about the duskiest of dusk, we may or may not blare a well-known fugue out the window of our creepy two-story as the neighbor kids walk by to the park. Hey, they’ll be rewarded for their bravery come Monday. And we’ll get all the deathliest notes out of our systems on Monday thanks to Open Classical’s Night of the Living Dead Composers. Decomposing Beethoven and his brah, Decomposing Brahms, will make an appearance in the comedy show that twists up beloved classical works for a night of zombie musical mayhem. Pocket Sandwich Theater, 5400 E. Mockingbird Lane, 7:30 p.m., $18, 214-821-1860, openclassical.org. — Merritt Martin

We know you. You were just gazing longingly at your comedy DVD collection (because we categorize by genre; we’re not animals), thinking you really wished you could hear that Flight of the Conchords song “Foux Du FaFa” live, weren’t you? OK, maybe we’re off and you were thinking of “Business Time” instead. Either way, New Zealand’s novelty-rock prodigies Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement are bringing the strumming and special guest Demetri Martin (and fingers crossed, one of Bret’s perfectly tacky sweaters) to Verizon. Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, 8 p.m., $39.50 to $59.50, 888-929-7849, axs.com. — Merritt Martin

There are big things happening in black contemporary literature right now. The Dallas Museum of Art will showcase two authors whose works contribute greatly to this movement: Yaa Gyasi, whose Homegoing is a riveting rumination on the lasting effects of black captivity in America, and Margo Jefferson, who wrote the compelling Negroland: A Memoir about the intersection of black privilege and discrimination. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., 7:30 p.m., $20 to $40, 214-922-1818, dma.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Thu 10/27

There’s an art to concert photography that’s complicated by motion, lighting and audience members — and when you see a great photo of a band onstage, it’s safe to assume that whoever captured it has serious skills. Caught in the Act celebrates that talent with a display of photographs that capture the essence of Texas music and live performance. For more information, find the event on Facebook. Kettle Arts, 2650 Main St., 7 to 10 p.m., free, 972-834-6964, kettleart.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

We suppose attendees could honor the spirit of the Man in Black by wearing his signature color to WaterTower Theatre’s Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash. But we have a feeling the cast of five will take care of all the iterations of Cash as they take audiences on a spin through his life, loves and hard times set to the tune and a sort of timeline created by one of his most beloved singles. WaterTower Theatre; 15650 Addison Road, Addison; 8 p.m.; $20; 972-450-6232; watertowertheatre.org. — Merritt Martin

On Thursday, visitors to the DMA are encouraged (there is a prize involved) to don an 18th-century-inspired costume for Annual Fete: Celebrating French Art of the 18th Century. With fanfare over French painting and sculpture from the Michael L. Rosenberg collection, the affair includes live performances by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, self-guided tours, a talk with Dr. Eik Kahng on Grease’s “the Dreamer,” curator discussion, figure drawing and more. RSVPs requested. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., 5 to 9 p.m., free, 214-922-1200, dma.org. — Merritt Martin

Fri 10/28

On Friday, Bella & Chloe is kicking it late and spicing it up with Tattoos, Tarot & Tamales. Browse the store, but don’t miss scanning art by Jeff Brown, getting a reading from Terry’s Tarot, or getting some fresh screamtastic nail art from MsPattyCake. And above all, they’re bringing out the bites from The Tamale Company. Costumes are encouraged, as is dancing to the DJ’s set. Bella & Chloe, 3010 N. Henderson Ave., 7 p.m., free, 214-934-9064, bellaandchloe.com. — Merritt Martin



Tchaikovsky laid out the scenes for his operatic interpretation of the Russian novel Eugene Onegin in just one night, picking highlights of Alexander Pushkin’s work about a playboy who coldly blows off the affections of a young woman, only to become obsessed with her later in life. See this faithful and renowned commentary on missed opportunity and social conventions as it kicks off the Dallas Opera’s 2016-2017 season. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., 8 p.m., $25 to $109, 214-443-1000, tickets.dallasopera.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

We find ghost stories are kind of like jokes. When we hear a good one we can never seem to stow it away for the next camping trip; it just falls right out. That’s why we’re bringing a notepad to the 13th Annual Ghost Tales at the Bath House Cultural Center. Friday and Saturday the Dallas Storytelling Guild will regale listeners with the most bone-chilling stories they know, and if you have a better memory than us, you’re invited to jump in and shares yours too. Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Drive, 7 p.m., $10, 214-670-8749, dallasstorytelling.org. — Caroline North

Bret Easton Ellis’ novel American Psycho, later turned into a movie by Mary Harron, has never been more captivating than now, when unhinged businessmen — well, one in particular — are at the forefront of our minds. Relive the 2000 thriller starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, an investment banker living a violent double life, at the Texas Theatre Saturday. Following the screening will be a “Killer Young Professionals Dance Party,” where you’ll hear all of the '80s tunes immortalized in the film. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., 9:30 p.m., $10, 214-948-1546, thetexastheatre.com. — Caroline North

Sat 10/29



The 2016 Trinity River Wind Festival is celebrating the free energy of the wind with a free festival focused on flying fun. The fifth annual event is sponsored by the City of Dallas and Trinity Commons Foundation, and hosts several incredible show kite teams, plus public kite flying, the Backland Prairie Raptor Center stage show, the Trinity River Audubon Center homing pigeons, butterfly crafts, live dance performances, a rock climbing wall, street artists, Lee Fairchild’s International Award Winning Frisbee Dogs and more. 146 W. Commerce St., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free, trinityrivercorridor.com. — Merritt Martin

Halloween is awesome and Dallas has a seriously major annual party that encompasses the finer points, plus an insane amount of dancing: the Oak Lawn Halloween Block Party. Cedar Springs will get crazy with Halloween spirit. Show yours with a strut down the Costume Promenade, before you dance the night away courtesy of a live DJ. Don’t miss the famous Rose Room performances, though. Now, while the street party is all ages, alcohol sales are of course 21 and up, and don’t even think about bringing your own hooch, lest ye bag be searched. 3900 block of Cedar Springs Road, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., free, see Facebook. — Merritt Martin

There’s no better place to celebrate the deep fried Twinkie of holidays than with an all-out costume bash and the Granada Theater on Lower Greenville has one this Halloween weekend. The Dia de Los Muertos Costume Bash will feature live performances by DJs including Blue, the Misfit, Dezi 5 and Sudie before a crowd of costumed dancers who will compete in a cash prize costume contest. Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 8 p.m., $12 to $50, 214-824-9933, grandatheater.com.— Danny Gallagher

Every year, the Dallas Comedy House celebrates Halloween with their Improvised Horror Movie in which a group of comedians take audience suggestions for a horror movie and turn the tropes on their head by telling a dark story that produces laughs and screams. The Dallas Comedy House, 3025 Main St., 10 p.m., $12 to $18, 214-741-4448, dallascomedyhouse.com. — Danny Gallagher

Sun 10/30



The Govardhan puja, which translates to “mountain of food” from Hindi, serves as a perfect kickoff to a season of big eats and festivities. On Sunday, join the Radha Kalachandji Temple for this annual Diwali fete that features vegetarian food as a ritual offering, along with religious and cultural events that promise a colorful, joyous and delicious experience. The temple will run a concurrent Govardhan Fall Fun Festival until 7 p.m. that features games, booths, face-painting, a maze and crafts. Radha Kalachandji Temple, 5430 Gurley Ave., 4 to 8 p.m., $10, 214-821-1048, Facebook. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

A good date usually involves some type of activity, and boy does the price of activities seem to be going up. Don’t plan a trip to Topgolf if you want to have anything left over for groceries: It’s $40 an hour on a Sunday evening. You know what’s a much better deal? Vinyl Nights at Bowl and Barrel (8084 Park Lane, Suite 145), where every Sunday from 8 p.m. to midnight, beer and bowling are half off, and you’ll even be provided a custom soundtrack by one of Dallas’ best and most experienced DJs, Wanz Dover. Bowl and Barrel; 8084 Park Lane, Suite 145; 8 p.m. to midnight; free, 214-363-2695, bowlandbarrel.com. — Caroline North

Mon 10/31

Best horror movie ever? Everyone has their opinions, but many a proud film nerd agrees that Dario Argento’s Suspiria is at the top. It follows a young student, new to an urgently creepy ballet academy and boarding school, through horrific and somehow beautifully filmed experiences, along with a badass soundtrack by Goblin. Dance performances will precede this screening. The Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., 8 p.m., $15, 214-948-1546, thetexastheatre.com. — Merritt Martin

Karaoke can be pretty humiliating. That’s why Costume Karaoke at Crown & Harp is such a good opportunity. On Monday, one of the homiest dives in Dallas will make sure you’re good and drunk before you take the stage — PBR will be on-site passing out drinks and merch, plus well drinks will be $3 — but even better, since it’s Halloween you can wear a white sheet over your head, to mask any terror the booze hasn’t successfully eradicated. Crown & Harp, 1914 Greenville Ave., 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., free, 214-828-1914, see Facebook. — Caroline North

Every Monday night, RBC in Deep Ellum becomes one of the best places in the city to seek out new music. Stefan Gonzalez, a talented musician who plays in a number of bands and is nominated for a Dallas Observer Music Award this year for best drummer, curates the lineup for Outward Bound Mixtape and it’s anybody’s guess who he’ll invite to perform week to week. It’s often experimental, with noise bands, advanced jazz, and hardcore music from Japan being just a few things you might hear. RBC, 2617 Commerce St., 10 p.m., free, 469-487-6149, rbcdeepellum.com. — Caroline North

See John Carpenter’s timeless story about an escaped psychopath who slices up a small Midwestern neighborhood while wearing William Shatner’s face. It's good any time of the year but it’s perfect for Halloween because, you know, it’s called Halloween. Alamo Drafthouse; 1005 S. Lamar St.; 100 S. Central Expressway, Richardson; 9 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively; $7; 214-914-4443; drafthouse.com/dfw. — Danny Gallagher

