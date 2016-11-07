21 Best Things to Do in Dallas This Week

EXPAND Ruben Carrazana and Paul Taylor in 10 out of 12 at Undermain Theatre. Adrian Stecker

Tue 11/8



What’s the proper theme for an election-night party this time around? “Free at last, free at last?” How about “Sing, fat lady! For the love of God, sing!” Central Track, a local culture and news website, is hosting its first election night party where party goers can watch in real time as one national nightmare ends. No word on a theme, but alcohol will be involved. Lots and lots of alcohol, we suspect. The party is hosted by It’s Just Banter’s Jake Kemp and TC Fleming and will have live performances from Buffalo Black and DJ sets from Ursa Minor. Admission is free for anyone wearing an “I voted” sticker, or just $3 at the door for anyone who didn’t have the heart for it this year. Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 8 p.m., centraltrack.com or facebook.com. — Patrick Williams



North America has 19 species of owls. Texas? We've got 10 of those. Locally, four of them are fairly common neighbors. Families (especially those with young kids) will be offered a guided Owl Prowl through Farmers Branch Historical Park Tuesday night. Park staff will teach ways to look and listen for those famously wise feathered friends, then after, Critterman will introduce his live owl friends to the crowd. Spots on the prowl are limited, so RSVPs are required, but participants will get a tell-all on owl pellets and a take-home owl pellet dissection kit. A more advanced prowl for an slightly older group (adults and teens) takes place Thursday, Nov. 10. Farmers Branch Historical Park, 2540 Farmers Branch Lane, 7 p.m., free, 972-406-0184, farmersbranchtx.gov. — Merritt Martin

Wed 11/9

Lovers of the theater have often had a natural fascination with what goes on backstage and behind the scenes. Plays like Noises Off only give audiences a view as an audience. In Anne Washburn’s 10 Out of 12, premiering at Undermain Theatre Wednesday, the audience gets to be an active part of the crew. This show is tech at its wildest, funniest and oddly emotional. The sound designer may be next to your seat. The director may have a meltdown. What happens in tech rehearsal is never really the same from one night to the next. And no one is ever the same afterward. Just ask the people on stage … after the show. Undermain Theatre, 3200 Main St., 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays (with occasional 2 p.m. matinees) through Dec. 3, $15 to $40, 214-747-5515, undermain.org. — Merritt Martin

Louis C.K. is everywhere these days. In addition to his many successful stand-up specials; his FX show, Louie; and his web series, Horace and Pete, he’s also starting to take supporting acting roles in serious movies such as Trumbo, Blue Jasmine and American Hustle. All of this attention is well deserved since he spent years working in Hollywood virtually unrecognized for his comedic gifts. His jokes about modern living are dark and painful and true, but they’re also oddly comforting. After watching one of his live shows and laughing with a bunch of strangers at completely messed up things, you’ll leave feeling optimistic. After all, if we can all agree on the ways we’re crazy, isn’t there maybe, possibly hope we’ll change? Hear C.K.’s new material a year before it gets to the silver screen by attending one of his Dallas shows. Music Hall at Fair Park, 8 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10, $50, louisck.net. — Caroline North



Thu 11/10

Many Dallas artists give back to the community by donating art to charity auctions. But often our local artists are themselves in need of support. You don't have to choose at the I Love Art auction at The Gallery at Continental Lofts on Thursday. Fifty percent of the proceeds from each art sale will go to Color Me Empowered, a nonprofit group that teaches at-risk children to tap into their innate creativity, and the other half will go to the 60-plus artists participating. George Mendez will live-paint at the event — the result will be one of the items auctioned — and DJ Dapow will provide music. The auction is free to attend, but a $10 donation is requested. The Gallery at Continental Lofts, 3311 Elm St., 6 to 10 p.m., free, colormeempowered.org. — Caroline North

With 35 feature-length films — and to clarify, that’s before counting shorts or student films — the Lone Star Film Festival in Sundance Square, Fort Worth, is no small creature. Things kick off Thursday with A Brilliant Genocide, Ebony Butler’s documentary about Uganda’s General Museveni's continued power and acceptance by other countries (namely the U.S. and U.K.), despite his history of committing mass murder. There’s also Rara Avis: John James Audubon and the Birds of America, which is the story of a man obsessed, along with narrative features like Homestate, about a seemingly normal family discovering things aren’t what they seem. And more. Lots more. Individual movie tickets are just $10, but preferential seating and unlimited screenings are well worth the $200 for a festival pass that lasts Thursday through Sunday. Check out the website for a complete schedule, and detailed film descriptions. AMC Palace 9 Theater, 220 E. 3rd St. in Fort Worth, 3 p.m., $10 per film or $200 for a pass, lonestarfilmfestival.com. — Merritt Martin

Hal Mumme and Mike Leach are football revolutionaries, men who — without so much as a playbook — turned college football on its head in the late 1990s. Today, their pass-heavy offensive strategies have trickled into the NFL, creating a fast-moving and largely aerial game that’s become standard. S.C. Gwynne, the Pulitzer-nominated writer, gives Mumme and Leach their due in his latest nonfiction work, The Perfect Pass: American Genius and the Reinvention of Football, a hugely entertaining book about football, ingenuity and innovation. Put it on your reading list ASAP, and get a preview on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Arlington Hall in Lee Park. The event features a discussion of the book by Gwynne himself, plus an on-topic reception prior to the speaker featuring beer and brats. Arlington Hall in Lee Park, 3333 Turtle Creek Blvd., 6 p.m., $55 to $60, leeparkconservancy.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm



The Dallas Museum of Art is officially off the wall. Or at least, this fall, it’s kicking off a program to highlight the collections using pop culture ties (and some pretty punny ones, which we love) to get people inspired and involved. Take for instance, the first Off the Wall: Gogh Your Own Way from 5 to 9 p.m. this Thursday. A selection of events with movie and song titles relate back to the works of Vincent van Gogh and the main galleries. Work with Shabby Sheep to recreate “Sheaves of Wheat” using pom-pons during “No Strings Attached,” or check out “You Say Goodbye and I Say Hello” for a dramatic reading of letters between the van Gogh brothers. Danielle Georgiou Dance Group ends the night with “Because We Can-Can,” but there’s so much more we didn’t get to mention, including themed cocktails and menu items. Tickets are just $10 (free to DMA members). Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., 5 p.m., $10, dma.ticketleap.com. — Merritt Martin

Fri 11/11



Fair Park’s Automobile Building will be filled to the rafters with all sorts of items that each tell a story and hopefully can serve a useful purpose again at the Flea Style Fall Show on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12. The show will feature clothes, art, furniture and other items from more than 300 vendors. The event will also feature live giveaways to a few lucky guests, live DJs, food trucks and tasty adult beverages. The Flea Style Fall Show will run from 5 p.m. Friday Nov. 11 to 6 p.m. Saturday Nov. 12. Automobile Building, 3809 Grand Ave., $5 to $48, eventbrite.com. — Danny Gallagher

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Veteran's Day with three Patriotic Pops shows. This special event that runs from Friday, Nov. 11, to Sunday, Nov. 13 will feature live performances of patriotic music, with help from the U.S. Navy Academy’s Men’s Glee Club, including traditional favorites as well as soundtracks from movies such as The Patriot scored by acclaimed movie composer John Williams. The Dallas Symphony will host three concerts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., $19 to $139, mydso.com. — Danny Gallagher



When you think of elite athletes, you probably picture endurance runners, tennis champs or powerful gymnasts. It’s possible that rodeo athletes didn’t make the cut, because they just don’t get the coverage. But man, talk about a physical challenge — riding, roping and wrestling giant beasts with zero sense of decorum or regard for your safety. The men and women of the Elite Rodeo Athletes (ERA) have put the time in their saddles, trained around the clock, and taken more than their fair share of hits (and kicks and bucks) in their athletic journeys, the culmination of which you can see at the ERA World Championship Friday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 13, at the American Airlines Center. Bareback riders, barrel racers, steer wrestlers, team ropers and more will compete throughout the weekend for the title of World Champion. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, $31 to $126, ticketmaster.com and eraprorodeo.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm



The most thrilling thing about watching a Bruce Wood Dance Project performance is the attention to humanity. No performance is without a tether to the human experience, whether the result (or choreography itself) is emotional or invigorating. For S/X, coming this Friday and Saturday to the Dallas City Performance Hall, audiences will get a licensed Bruce Wood ballet noir, “No Sea To Sail In,” full of what artistic director Kimi Nikaidoh has described as “unrequited searching.” We don’t even want the anticipation ruined with any details for the premiere of renowned choreographer Katarzyna Skarpetowska’s “Klezmer Rodeo.” Audiences will also witness the multi-media craziness resulting from a collaboration between Nikaidoh and Aurora founder Shane Pennington. Artists will offer a talk before the shows at 7:15 p.m., and answer questions following. Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., 8 p.m., $25 to $100, 214-428-2263, brucewooddance.org. — Merritt Martin

If you don't have a lick of latex in your wardrobe, and your corset is at the cleaners, then Friday's 2016 Dallas Fetish Ball Beat and Greet is the event for you. Of the Fetish Ball's weekend events, this is the less formal event, requiring of no dress code. It's the one which allows you to rub elbows with the stars of this year's ball: Dan Sperry, Athena Fatale, Visha Loo, Kimber Fox, Justin F. Credible with Angela Ryan, and others, while also offering the experience of the spanking booth (if you so desire) and various vendors of fetish wear and kinkware. Let's just say it's a safe place for taking one's vinyl and leather out for a spin, or testing out the gothic lingerie waters. Saturday's official event — complete with latex fashion exhibition and Maitresse Renee’s Wheel of Pain — is "no effort, no entry" and should be considered for the fetishwear-it-well. The Church, 2424 Swiss Ave., 9 p.m., $10 to $15, dallasfetishball.com. — Merritt Martin

Sat 11/12

Leslie Jordan may not be as tall as most of his co-stars but he easily stands out on the small and the big screen. This Emmy-winning Southern gentleman has a natural comedic talent and can serve as an empathetic everyman or the perfect foil in almost every genre of TV and film. Now you can hear all about his long and storied career as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and memorable characters in his touring one-man show Leslie Jordan: Uncensored, which will make a stop at the Majestic Theatre Saturday. The Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St, 8 p.m., $35 to $200, prekindle.com. — Danny Gallagher

Marvin Gaye’s legacy never dims, holding strong and steady since that awful day in 1984 when he was killed. It’s hard to believe the man himself has been gone for more than 30 years, particularly since his music still looms so large — influencing everyone from the Strokes to Kanye West. And while Brian Owens’ What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience doesn’t bring the soul icon back, it does give audiences another reason to celebrate Gaye’s legacy. Owens, who’s been making a name for himself on the soul scene over the past few years, has the ability to preserve and even bring a new urgency to Gaye’s classic recordings, embodying the singer even as he reinterprets some of the songs. The result is a tribute to the longevity and impact of Gaye’s music — and a glimpse into a future where it will always be relevant. Get lost in what’s going on. Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, 8 p.m., $38 to $53, eisemanncenter.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Art Con is the yearly auction everyone can afford to participate in. Kathy Tran

Explore the succulent landscapes of East Dallas from the inside out with the 40th Annual Lakewood Home Festival. This year’s theme is a celebration of the great outdoors surrounding Lakewood through classic and contemporary architecture and designs homeowners in the historical area uphold. Peruse the foyers and verandas of some of Dallas’ most beautiful homes and carry on like a millionaire for a day or two. The two-day tour includes homes built as early as 1927 with Dutch Colonial, Southern Farmhouse and early Texas Modern history. Hosted by the Lakewood Early Childhood Parent Teacher Association, the festival kicks off with the “Lights, Camera, Lakewood” auction party Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Belo Mansion and Pavilion in the Arts District. Auction tickets are $125 in advance or $175 at the door, if not sold out. Homes will be open for tours Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A candlelight tour where guests can meet the homeowners will be held Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $30. Various homes, 11 a.m., $15 to $175, lecpta.org. — Diamond Gregg

People think the fun of Art Con is browsing all the works of art, each created by one of more than 150 artists in a designated 24-hour span on a 18x18 board, and then bidding in the action-packed auctions hosted by crazy auctioneers. Sure, it's awesome, but the real fun is toying with yourself and thinking that you'll stick to your predetermined budget and not ever outbid yourself more than might make you sweat next month's rent because you are so wrapped up in the bubbling atmosphere and friendly competition. The second fun is sweeping in on pieces that no one is bidding on (usually because they're distracted or suddenly realized they had too much of the aforementioned "real fun") and scampering away with solid art gems. But either way, all the money anyone spends on art benefits Music Is Our Weapon, so there's everything to feel good about. The Cedars Union, 1201 S. Ervay St., 7 p.m., $10, artcon.org. — Merritt Martin



Sun 11/13

Frogs are never what they seem in classic lore, and in David Gonzalez’s The Frog Bride, the titular amphibian proves no different. But while you can probably guess the eventual outcome of the awkward pairing between a prince and his green-tinted betrothed, that’s hardly the point in this production. Instead, this one-man-show draws your attention to the sights and sounds compiled by Gonzalez, who plays every part, the jazz musicians who update Prokofiev’s classic score, and the projected images from Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky. The result is an enchanting visual treat that’s a delight even without the inevitable happy ending. Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, 2:30 p.m. $13 to $23, eisemanncenter.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

The best costumes are likely to make the wearer sweaty, which is why one saving grace of Halloween is that the weather has always just turned cold. Unfortunately, that happened about two weeks too late this year. But don't worry, you get another chance to dress a fool at the Trinity River Run from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A half marathon starts at 4 p.m. at 320 Singleton Blvd. and a 5K and 10K will get going around sunset. There will be music, Gatorade and snacks as you run along the course, taking in views of Dallas, the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and the Trinity River. The race ends with free beer, giveaways, photos and a costume contest. Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, 320 Singleton Blvd., 2 to 5 p.m., $85, trinityriverhalfmarathon.com. — Caroline North

Mon 11/14

Far from discovering the Ark of the Covenant, modern-day archaeologists are digging up Earth’s history with the help of satellite technology. Since 2011, forward-thinking scientists have uncovered ancient Egyptian cities, lost tombs and several potential pyramids using this unconventional method. Dr. Sarah Parcak and her team at the University of Alabama-Birmingham have pioneered this use of “space archeology” by using infrared light and color processing to unveil chemical changes to various landscapes caused by the area’s specific environmental history. Parcak, the 2016 TED Prize winner and founder of the citizen scientist initiative Global Xplorer, will be discussing her and her team’s unearthing of these archival sites and its effect on historic preservation Monday during the Boshell Family Lecture Series on Archaeology: Indiana Jones in Space. A pre-lecture reception begins at 6:30 p.m. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., 7:30 p.m., $10, dma.ticketleap.com. — Diamond Gregg

Everyone can recognize the opening strains of Singin’ in the Rain’s eponymous song, or possibly call from memory the puddle-stomping, umbrella-spinning choreography. Maybe folks even know the film’s sunny “Good Morning.” And while the first name most think of when they hear the name of the 1952 musical is Gene Kelly, the knock-out star is undoubtedly former vaudeville player Donald O’Connor. Watch him “Make 'Em Laugh” and run up a couple of walls in the process, when Alamo Drafthouse screens the movie musical that the American Film Institute included in its 100 Greatest American Movies of All Time. While you watch, just remember: O’Connor had to do that exhausting routine twice due to a film mishap, and Kelly did “Singing in the Rain” in just one take. Debbie Reynolds danced so hard during “Good Morning,” the stage stories say she had to be carried to her trailer. Alamo Drafthouse, 100 S. Central Expressway, Richardson, 7:30 p.m., $7.58, drafthouse.com/dfw. — Merritt Martin

