21 Best Things to Do in Dallas This Week

EXPAND Justin Locklear as Nikola Tesla in Dreaming Electric. Kevin Grammer

Tue 11/15



Pulling up to the intersection you see a person holding a cardboard sign with a message written in thick markered letters. It asks for a food or monetary donation. Sometimes these signs explain something about the person holding them — they’re a veteran, they’re a mother of three — but most often there’s so much more to learn. So, documentarians Willie Baronet and Tim Chumley traveled the country interviewing the homeless (and buying their signs). The North Texas Community of the ManKind Project and WE ARE ALL HOMELESS Impact Campaign present a screening of Signs of Humanity Tuesday at Studio Movie Grill. Tickets must be purchased in advance, online. Studio Movie Grill, 8350 N. Central Expwy., 7 p.m., $15, southcentral.mkp.org/signs-of-humanity-screening. —Merritt Martin

John Carpenter’s classic isolationist monster movie The Thing is in a category by itself. The title monster is just that: some “thing” that wanders around engulfing the bodies of humans to make itself even more grotesque and horrific. It appears to have no ordinary biological structure. It knows only greed and evil. It’s an unreasonable, uncaring, un-compromising “thing” and that’s scarier than any vampire that sparkles like a disco-ball instead of deteriorating into dust when it steps into sunlight. Revisit the horror classic starring Kurt Russell and Keith David on the big screen at the Alamo Drafthouse Wednesday, Nov. 9, as part of their “Tough Guy Cinema” series. Alamo Drafthouse Richardson, 100 S. Central Expressway, 9 p.m., $7.58, drafthouse.com/dfw. — Danny Gallagher

Wed 11/16



Just take a deep breath and relax. Now do it again with a deeper stretch. Fine, you might actually doing yoga now. OK, maybe it’s better if you’re doing it in an awesome storefront on Henderson surrounded by candlelight and beautiful pieces of jewelry and clothing. Oh, and you’re doing it for free. Bella & Chloe offers a Candlelight Yoga session from 7-8 p.m., bringing a different (and admittedly more literal) meaning to the term “retail therapy.” Bring your own mat. Bella & Chloe, 3010 N. Henderson Ave., 7 p.m., free, see Facebook. — Merritt Martin

If you’re on Nextdoor.com, you’ve probably seen a zagillionbillion posts about coyotes and (if you’re lucky) bobcats. Sightings, tracks, possible victims — it’s all there. But there’s also a lot of misinformation. 911 Wildlife hosts an info session Wednesday at the Haggard Public Library in Plano about how to keep your pets safe from predators, what to do if you see a bobcat or coyote in your neighborhood and why they’re there in the first place. The discussion is free and no reservations are required. Haggard Public Library, 2501 Coit Road in Plano, 6:30 p.m., free, see Facebook and 911wildlife.com.—Merritt Martin

Southern Methodist University is one of the few universities to award human rights activists. For Triumph of the Spirit, the Embrey Human Rights Program presents two humanitarians, one global, one local, with gifts celebrating their service, supplied by a generous, anonymous donor. The celebrants this year, Plano’s Carol Brady Houston and Georges Bwelle, share a common quest to give a voice to marginalized people. Plano-based Houston advocates for special needs children and their families through her directorship at Friday Nite Friends, and Bwelle is a Cameroonian doctor who works to educate and provide free healthcare to the poor. Tickets start at $50 for the awards ceremony at the Kessler Theater, which will include an art gallery, live painting, musical performances, storytelling, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 6 p.m., $50, smu.edu. — Caroline North

Thu 11/17

Great works of art sometimes require an investment. Maybe you travelled to Paris to see The Louvre’s masterpieces. Maybe you sat in rush hour to see Jenny Holzer at The Modern Museum of Fort Worth. On either end of that investment spectrum, you probably had a pretty decent idea what the return would be: You knew what the art looked like before you went, and knew that being in its presence would be thought-provoking in some way. But with classical music, there’s a little more at stake in the experience. The acoustics could be awful. The orchestra could be having a bad night. The conductor may not have a good grasp on the work. Your investment is not guaranteed, the way it is with visual art. Unless, of course, you’re thinking about hitting up the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s take on Brahms' “Symphony No. 4." The DSO, under the capable direction of Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, has this dramatic, complex and intelligent classic down pat, having awed audiences with blockbuster performances in their 2014 season. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., 7: 30 p.m., $19-$109, mydso.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Many of us think about taking time off from work. A restful vacation, perhaps, or maybe it’s just time off to figure out the next step. Mike Kim is different. He left his financial planning business to go to China. Not for vacation, but to assist refugees of North Korea, many of whom were victims of sex trafficking. He developed the humanitarian assistance non-profit Crossing Borders, and has detailed his undercover operation in his book Escaping North Korea: Defiance and Hope in the World’s Most Repressive Country (which is under film development). Hear Kim tell more of the journey that started with just two duffle bags and ended with many saved lives, as part of the Upstander Speaker Series presented by the Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance at the Communities Foundation of Texas. Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance, 5500 Caruth Haven Lane, 5:30 p.m., $10-$30, eventbrite.com. — Merritt Martin

We’re taking over-unders now on how many minutes of Amy Schumer’s Durant, Oklahoma, set in the Choctaw Grand Theater will be dedicated to election of Donald Trump to the office of President of the United States. Or, was Oklahoma already a write-off? Maybe instead she’ll just give a shout-out to Dallas for going blue, before she undoubtedly trends real far into her own blue zone. You know, that other blue zone. OK, now we’ll take over-unders on jokes that make you laugh, but also make you do that thing where you look around at your neighbors to make sure they’re laughing too because it’s sorta awkward and way inappropriate and the seats are real close and now you’re sweating. You know you’ll hit the slots first so bring extra cash. Choctaw Casino; 3735 Choctaw Road, Durant, Oklahoma; 8 p.m.; $99-$249; ticketmaster.com. — Merritt Martin

When you think of a musical, certain stereotypical images come to mind. You probably imagine crowds of costumed extras dancing in carefully choreographed lines to hoaky music with smiles on their faces that extend to either side of the stage. You probably think of well-dressed gentlemen in top hats and tails tap dancing so hard that they could start a small fire with their shoes. You probably think of lavish numbers that use an entire song to express a feeling that could be summed up in three words of dialogue. As We Lie Still, an off-Broadway musical written by Patrick and Olivia de Guzman Emile, doesn’t follow those musical conventions. It brings audiences to the 1920s with an almost minimalist stage as it tells the love story of magician Avi Leitner and his quest to perfect his elevation act. The musical features stimulating visual arts, moving musical numbers and even live magic. Contemporary Theatre of Dallas, 4601 Sears St., 7:30 p.m., $35-$45, contemporarytheatreofdallas.com.- Danny Gallagher

EXPAND Art Peña (right) celebrated the second anniversary of Vice Palace in May. This month, it's time to say goodbye to the roving DIY venue. Kathy Tran

Fri 11/18

Vice Palace has been a staple in the Dallas DIY scene, bridging the gap between local art and music for three years. But Arthur Peña, the roving music venue and cassette label’s founder, is calling it quits. That’s the unfortunate thing about running a label on a small grant from the city — it’s hard to get that to pay off over time. But who’s to say there aren’t bigger and better things to come from Vice Palace in the future? The final installment of a four-part farewell party kicks off Friday at Club Dada and coincides with the release of Vice Palace Tapes’ 7th, and final, collection of live music. This release includes tracks from Vulgar Fashion as well as the final live recordings of Bludded Head with the late Nevada Hill. On the bill for the night are Badtwin, Cygnus, Def Rain, Felt and Fur, Jake Schrock and PSYCHIC KILLERS. Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 9 p.m., $5, vicepalace.tumblr.com. — Diamond Victoria

After all that’s gone down, we are ready for some serious fantasy. We need a dose of non-reality. Crazy creatures, even monsters, and of course a handful of wizards out of a Rowling realm sound perfectly wonderful. Fortunately, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, an expansion off J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter series starring Eddie Redmayne, opens Friday. And the Alamo Drafthouse doesn’t just let a movie like that open without fanfare. Friday, Vetted Well (inside the theater) will be serving up a Fantastic Beasts Roaring ‘20s Speakeasy Party. You can totally go see the movie (with tickets, of course), but the party offers a live band, magicians, cosplay and themed drinks. Oh, and an excuse to pull out that Luna Lovegood get-up for another spin while your friends dress as flappers (costumes fully encouraged). Alamo Drafthouse Dallas, 1005 S. Lamar St., 8 p.m.-midnight, $12.45, drafthouse.com/dfw. — Merritt Martin

Tony Kushner’s iconic play Angels in America has been adapted for a TV miniseries and opera to great acclaim. But something is most magical about the New York-in-the-1980s-set story as a play. The Uptown Players take on Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches (the original play is a two-parter, but they are often presented separately), where two couples, nearing certain split, live intertwining existences involving not only an AIDS diagnosis, but also closeted sexuality, religious denial, bigotry and betrayal. Along the way, however, there are beautiful characters and divine apparitions, who deliver some of the most powerful messages. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., 8 p.m., $30-$45, uptownplayrs.org. — Merritt Martin

Sat 11/19

Nikola Tesla is maybe, finally getting his due. Now that his name has been slapped onto a revolutionary automobile, his signal has been boosted and his contributions seen as more than eccentric, speculative or philosophical. Ochre House Theater continues its streak of experimental and energizing theater with a play about the most experimental and energizing subject of all in Dreaming Electric. The piece, written and directed by Kevin Grammer, harkens back to the Industrial Revolution and examines the trajectory of Tesla’s life, ambitions, and lonely demise. It’s a powerful examination of dreams, ambition and the way society treats people whose ideas they just aren’t ready for. See it before it goes lights out at the final performance Saturday. Ochre House Theater, 825 Exposition Ave., 8:15 p.m., $17, ochrehousetheater.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

There’s something perfect about arts and crafts on a lazy Saturday afternoon, but pepper in some booze, a photo booth and make-and-take tables and you’ve got yourself something much better than a 12-year-old’s popsicle stick project. Etsy Dallas, part of a global arts and crafts marketplace, brings one of its bi-annual craft shows, the Jingle Bash, to the South Side Event Center at Gilley’s Dallas Saturday. It’s a better way to shop for the holidays than the already-exhausting department stores, and allows for a more tactile experience than staring at a Pinterest board, with primo handmade apparel, bags, jewelry, home decor, accessories, art and pottery from over 100 local and nationwide vendors. The first 50 adult shoppers in line at the opening time will receive a free collectible Bash bag brimming with handmade goods from artists and sponsors. Gilley's Dallas, 1135 S. Lamar St., 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free, etsydallas.com. — Diamond Victoria

Kirk Hopper Fine Art opens its door and lets sculptor Frances Bagley have at it with her site-specific installation The Lay of the Land. Bagley’s metaphorical structures and objects lay the groundwork for a consideration of perspective, a bit of transitory self-reflection, and musings on the relationship between an individual and the natural features that they exist in. Expect serene spaces, contrasting geometry and relational aesthetics. The exhibit opens with a reception Saturday. Kirk Hopper Fine Art, 3008 Commerce St., 6-8 p.m. Saturday, free, kirkhopperfineart.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

You’re allowed to be a kid no matter what age you are you when you go to the circus. It’s a freeing experience. You don’t have to dress up like you would for a professional show although it’s a probably a good idea to wear clothes that are better than what you usually wear to change the oil in your car. You can eat your weight in concession stand food. It’s OK to marvel at high flying acrobatics, jugglers and aerialists. It’s easy to forget that there are beautiful things you can still see if you just keep your eyes open and know where to find them. The Lone Star Circus has been providing those kinds of sights and sounds for the last 10 years and they are celebrating with their 10th anniversary on Saturday with a special show featuring acts for all ages. This show will also feature a live musical performance by legendary Dallas singer and music icon Erykah Badu to raise money for the Lone Star Circus Arts Center. 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd., 7 p.m., $125-$2,500, lonestarcircus.com. — Danny Gallagher



Sun 11/20

Everyone on two wheels better helmet up, because there’s a rad new holiday event to rock: Cranksgiving Dallas, presented by Local Hub Bicycle Company, combines a community bike ride with a scavenger hunt and a food drive benefitting the Stewpot’s Thanksgiving meals. Riders should arrive Sunday at 9 a.m. to register (download the Kwest app ahead of time at gokwest.com), then the ride starts at 11 a.m. Aside from your bike, bring a charged phone, lock, helmet, $15-$20 for purchasing food items on the list from specified markets — which you’ll figure out by answering riddles via Kwest — and something to carry it all back in. Ride as an individual or in small teams; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Local Hub Bicycle Company, 2633 Main St., 9 a.m., $15-$20, 214-484-1019 or eventbrite.com. — Merritt Martin

Now that we've reached the time of year when Daylight Savings Time makes the sky outside darker much earlier, you might feel sick of seeing non-natural light. It’s understandable. Every kid wants to stay out and play as long as possible even after it gets dark and Mom says it’s time to come in before you can’t see your own hand in front of your face. That instinct to stay out late never leaves us. So if you have to endure the blinding light of a unnatural light source for another six months, why not make it a more festive occasion with the 2016 XTO Energy Parade of Lights? This annual Ft. Worth tradition kicks off the holiday season early with a long line of brightly covered sights rolling down Taylor Street to Sundance Square for the official lighting of the Sundance Square Christmas Tree. Things kick off at 2 p.m. with holiday decor and activities for the whole family. The parade starts at 6 p.m. with more than 100 illuminated displays rolling around the parade route. Sundance Square, 420 Main St., 2 p.m., $13-$15.80, fortworthparadeoflights.org. — Danny Gallagher

The 2nd Annual Ghosty Awards With 88 Killa and the High Moons takes place Sunday at Three Links. Hosted by Dallas' own Ghost of Blind Lemon, the Ghosty Awards are back for their second year to highlight some of Dallas' best and brightest in the music scene. With six categories including best live act, best new act and best questionably local act, to name a few, locals can vote for their favorites before the winners are revealed Sunday night. Three Links, 2704 Elm St., 7 p.m., $5, threelinksdeepellum.com. — Diamond Victoria

View Lucie Stahl's photographic take on consumerism at the Dallas Museum of Art through March 12, 2017. courtesy Dallas Museum of Art

Mon 11/21

In 2002, Randolph Benson — an Oscar-winning documentarian and professor at the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University — began filming his movie The Searchers. The film centers on the ordinary American citizens who have dedicated their lives to researching the assassination of our 35th President, John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Fourteen years later the film is ready to be shown to the public, and will premiere at the Texas Theatre Monday, the day before the anniversary of the assassination. The Searchers includes archival footage, recently declassified information and fresh interviews with the researchers, including Dallas' own Robert Groden, whom you may recognize if you've spent much time wandering Dealey Plaza lately. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Benson. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., 7 p.m., free, thetexastheatre.com. — Caroline North

For Concentrations 60, Lucie Stahl's first U.S. solo exhibition, the artist uses a most unlikely vessel: an old-school flatbed scanner. Her large-format images meld food, photographs, magazine clippings and trash into cohesive units encapsulating pop culture ideas. As finishing touches, she encases the images in resin, christening them with a glossy and tactile finish. This exhibit also features some of her signature “prayer wheels” (beer cans and oil drums that can be spun by the viewer). Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., ongoing through March 12, free, dma.org. — Rachel Williams

