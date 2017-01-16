21 Best Things to Do in Dallas This Week, January 17-23

If you'd enjoy a story about a little orphan girl who is adopted in a totally not creepy fashion by a rich bald dude called "Daddy," then you'll be happy to know that the musical Annie is coming to Bass Hall in Fort Worth this week. Joan Marcus

1/17

Ah, is there anything more adorable than a curly little carrot-topped girl belting out "Tomorrow," the iconic anthem from the hit 1977 Broadway musical Annie? Kittens, maybe. Or puppies. Bunny rabbits. Some toddlers. Orangutans. OK, off the top of our head, there are 11,784,937,212 things more adorable than listening to some tweener blowing our hair back in that nasal kid-singing-showtune voice, but you may disagree. Annie, the story of a little orphan girl adopted in a totally not creepy fashion by a rich bald dude called "Daddy" is, after all, one of the most beloved musicals of all time, and if you're into that kind of thing, you're in luck. Bass Performance Hall presents the Tony Award-winning show, directed by original lyricist and director Martin Charnin, Jan. 17-22. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. daily except Sunday, when the evening show starts at 6:30 p.m. Matinees are 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth, 7:30 p.m., $33-$121, basshall.com. — Patrick Williams

Every Tuesday night, the Lemmon Avenue location of Buzzbrews hosts a unique open mic experience with fewer predictably whiny singer-songwriters and more surprisingly talented opera singers, cellists and pianists. On Tuesday, you can join the good folks from Open Classical for an open mic night specifically catered to those who love to play (or love to hear) classical music. You’ll see an eclectic range of instruments, talent levels and musical styles — from a riveting string quartet playing Schubert to a tap dancer who improvises her movements to the accompaniment of a Mozart sonata. If you want to participate, you’ll need to sign up on the event’s Facebook page (just search for “classical open mic”), but sitting back and enjoying the show with some coffee or a beer requires no commitment and is always entertaining. The music starts at 8 p.m. and runs until around 11:30 p.m. Buzzbrews, 4334 Lemmon Ave., 8 p.m., free, openclassical.org. — Katie Womack

1/18

Have you ever read a book and thought that there’s basically no way it could be adapted to stage or screen? The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is one of those — it’s written in the first person, it’s about an autistic boy who eschews personal connection, and it just doesn’t have that “Hey! I’m totally waiting for a stage adaptation!” feel about it. At all. But to whomever envisioned that transition: bravo. The play utilizes creative narrative devices to lay out the story to the audience, and manages to corral a unique array of sensory stimulation to convey the main character’s perspective. In short, it’s an engaging and immersive experience that earned a ton of Tony Award love, and convinced us of Broadway’s powerful ability to repackage material and make it even more magical. See it at the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.) from Wednesday, Jan. 11, through Sunday, Jan. 22 with performances on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $25-$170, attpac.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

1/19

Collaboration fuels creativity, creating a dialogue between artists that translates divergent ideas and varying perspectives into visual conversations. WELD, a coworking community that brings together freelance artists in design, photography, illustration, filmmaking, music and writing, gives creatives a healthy dose of synergy powered by the inspiration of teamwork. They’ll highlight the products of all that collaboration during their annual showcase. The 2017 WELD Show is from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at WELD. Check out an art gallery full of photos, illustrations and film projects borne of artistic alliances, plus drinks from Small Brew, music and more. WELD, 2410 Farrington St., 7-10 p.m., free, see Facebook. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Since 2011, the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group has impressed audiences with thought-provoking and inspirational performances, steadily garnering nominations and awards as the best dance troupe in the city. Tonight, DGDG premieres a new dance theatre work, War Flower, at the Bath House Cultural Center. Colloquially, a “war flower” is someone who miraculously survives combat or war in the face of impossible odds. With War Flower, Georgiou says the troupe seeks to demonstrate the methods and practices humans rely on to survive in the face of insurmountable despair. Performances runs 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 19-21 and 26-28. Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Drive, 8 p.m., $15, eventbrite.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

The businesses located on Main Street in Deep Ellum open their doors every third Thursday evening for Wine Walk. It’s the perfect event for the art lover whose resveratrol levels could use a little pick-me-up. For $5 you get a specially designed wine glass which will be topped off as you meander through the neighborhood’s stores and galleries. Make Kettle Art Gallery your first stop at 5 p.m. Thursday. For more information and a list of participating shops, visit Deep Ellum’s Facebook page. Kettle Art Gallery, 2650-B Main St., 5 p.m., $5, see Facebook. — Kathryn DeBruler

1/20

For a few hundred years, the Transatlantic Slave Trade displaced many Africans throughout several parts of the globe and new traditions took shape through various cultural differences. Today, Nigerian American photographers Hakeem Adewumi and Moyo Oyelola have curated some of the most stimulating works of art that represent this African diaspora. Distant Relatives, on display through Feb. 25 at South Dallas Cultural Center, offers a multitude of collaborative multi-sensory installations including storytelling, video and photography. The two artists' collective purpose is to educate their audience on the histories, cultures and current events that make up the African diaspora. The exhibit's opening reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and includes photographic work from Brazil, Nicaragua, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Morocco and Zimbabwe. South Dallas Cultural Center, 3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave., 6-9 p.m., free, dallasculture.org. — Diamond Victoria

Country Music Hall of Famer and legendary voice of the '70s Charley Pride is swinging through Winstar Casino later this month. Soulful and warm, Pride’s crooning and effortless pop inclinations helped to define the way we think of country music today. As with much of the genre’s music, spiritual and romantic themes are a constant in Pride’s songs, but the artist’s rare knack for empathetic storytelling imbues his tracks with a poignancy unmatched by his contemporaries. Throughout his career, Pride has been exhaustively prolific, and at 76 his hunger for delivering memorable ballads in unforgettable ways is as steadfast as ever, as evidenced by the superb quality of his recent performances. WinStar Casino, 777 Casino Ave., Thackerville, Oklahoma, 8 p.m., $25-$45, winstarworldcasino.com. — Jonathan Patrick

Transamerica was, in 2005, a major groundbreaker of a film. Today, positive and sensitive portrayals about the trans experience would probably not feature a cisgender woman (Felicity Huffman) playing a transgender woman, but her performance was stunning despite this and other flaws (including stereotypes and medical inaccuracies). But the film struck a chord 12 years ago — making a movie about a peron's struggle to reconcile their past with their gender identify relatable to anyone who’s experienced major personal breakthroughs. It also raised the profile of the trans community in a small but important way. In celebration of its impact, the film will be presented in 35mm at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Texas Theatre as part of CinéWilde’s fourth season. Before the film, local trans activists will speak; afterward, stick around for LGBTQ film trivia. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd, 8:30 p.m., $10.75, thetexastheatre.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Chances are you’re thinking more and more about nuclear weapons these days, even though the Cold War ended more than 30 years ago. If I have to say why I know that, then you’re either blissfully ignorant of current events or a huge Donald Trump supporter. It’s hard to do what you usually do in these situations: find something to laugh about it. But come on, how can you laugh at someone who thought former Texas Gov. Rick Perry would be a good candidate to take charge of our nuclear capabilities? This is a guy who barely made it through science in college and actually got a D in a class literally called “Meat.” That’s not good enough to manage an Arby’s, let alone an arsenal of weapons that can turn the world into a permanent snow globe. Maybe a viewing of Stanley Kubrick’s classic dark comedy Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb will help you find the funny in global nuclear conflicts once again. The Inwood Theatre will hold a special screening of this Peter Sellers classic at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21. Inwood Theatre, 5458 W. Lovers Lane, 11:50 p.m., $10.50, landmarktheatres.com. — Danny Gallagher



1/21

Film buffs have to get their start somewhere, so it might as well be in childhood, and at the oldest and largest children’s film festival in the country, the 33rd annual KidFilm. An offshoot — er, maybe offspring is more appropriate — of the USA Film Festival, KidFilm takes over the Angelika Film Center (5321 E. Mockingbird Lane) Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, with free films for the family. This year’s fest includes full-length features as well as shorts and starts off with Books on the Screen (12:30 p.m. Saturday) with Tom Lichtenheld, Anna Kang, Christopher Weyant and Beth Ferry in attendance signing books. See classics like Benji, or opt for modern works, such as 2014’s Fiddlesticks or last year’s animated The Snow Queen 3: Fire and Ice. While movies are free, admission requires a ticket and tickets are limited. Arrive early and visit usafilmfestival.com for a complete schedule. Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Saturday-Sunday, free, usafilmfestival.com. — Merritt Martin

For well over two decades, Chicago native Felix da Housecat has been one of the most ambitious and celebrated DJs on the techno circuit. Known for his ever adapting stylistics which have shifted over the years from an acid-drenched palette to a more understated avant-garde coolness, Felix has remained true to his ultimate goal of getting people out on the dance floor. His track record of achieving that has been pretty remarkable. As an in-demand performer, he's crisscrossed the globe, taken home some prestigious awards, and has fought through the demons of addiction to emerge even more focused and dedicated to the craft. In addition to his studio recordings, his remixes aren't too shabby either, as he's attacked material from countless artists, ranging from Britney Spears and Madonna to New Order and Pet Shop Boys. Prepare to be properly entertained deep into the night as Felix takes over Deep Ellum's It'll Do on Saturday night. It'll Do, 4322 Elm St., 10 p.m., $20 at the door. — Jeff Strowe



Marcel Duchamp gave us the term “readymade,” to describe a sculpture of objects (often found, sometimes altered or combined) meant for another purpose. His first was 1913’s “Bicycle Wheel,” a plain old bicycle wheel mounted fork down on a stool. CentralTrak: The UT Dallas Artists Residency (800 Exposition Ave.) opens Through the Lens: Found Object / Readymade with a reception 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Running through Feb. 25, the exhibit features Susi Brister, Francesca Brunetti, Rachel Cox, Shannon Duncan, Paho Mann and Kristy Peet and their works in photography and video. The works examine the found object and the readymade in contemporary art, their place in modern culture and the question of “authorship.” CentralTrak, 800 Exposition Ave., 8 p.m., free, centraltrak.net. — Merritt Martin

Since its inception in 1995, Rhymesayers Entertainment has delivered some of the most revered hip-hop albums to date and consistently boasts a roster of emcees whose rapping and lyrical skills are among the best in the genre; so much so that the collective has turned Minneapolis into one of the richest hip-hop scenes in the country. Slug and Ant, two of the label’s founders and the duo behind Atmosphere, are bringing a sampling of the label’s talent to The Bomb Factory in support of their 2016 album Fishing Blues. Slug’s introspective, intentional lyricism and Ant’s rich, minimalist production will be on full display as the duo works through their 20-years-deep catalog. With the critically-acclaimed Brother Ali and Dem Atlas in tow, this bill has the potential to be one of the strongest hip-hop shows Dallas sees this year. The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 7 p.m., $25, thebombfactory.com. — Mikel Galicia

Last year felt like some all-seeing being taking out their anger on us like he’s Gallagher with a sledgehammer. Who says we mere mortals can’t do the same just because we don’t hold dominion over all of existence? You’ll get a chance to do just that at a special meet-up 8 p.m. Saturday at the Anger Room. This unique entertainment hotspot lets you wail on household objects and office supplies with heavy, blunt instruments until all the rage has melted out of your body like so much movie popcorn butter substitute. Then you and your fellow former angry people will head out into Deep Ellum’s bar scene for some post-rage drinks. Reserve your two-hour space in the Anger Room through Paypal by sending $35 per person with the “friends and family option” to paypal@pril.org, or by emailing april.jacobs@fofdallas.org to pay later. Anger Room, 3014 Commerce St., 8 p.m., $35.— Danny Gallagher

Monica's reign on the U.S. Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart has spanned three decades, earning her bragging rights as the first artist to do so consecutively since the 1990s. She was the queen of female-driven R&B with songs like "Angel of Mine" (and who could forget her duet with fellow crooner Brandy, "The Boy Is Mine"?). Since then, the singer-songwriter, producer and actor has started a family but is still lending a hand in the scene with the likes of Missy Elliot and Timbaland. Catch her tonight with Tank at Music Hall at Fair Park. Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave., 8 p.m., $59.75, liveatthemusichall.com. — Diamond Victoria

1/22

The presidential election has ruined Facebook. At least one person on your feed has posted an endless string of pro-Trump messages that will make you wish you weren't related to them so you could safely unfriend them. You need a place where you can go and be with your fellow Trump despisers and actually feel like you’re not, as Indiana Jones’ dad once put it, “pilgrims in an unholy land.” Comedian and HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher goes on tour particularly to super red parts of the country like our beloved Texas. He knows that just because a state is a certain color doesn’t mean it's overrun with political zealots who will only show up to his shows so they can boo him out of the state. That’s why he’ll be at the Music Hall at Fair Park (909 1st Ave.) for a live comedy show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, where he’ll surely have more than enough to say about our new president-elect. The show is sold out but visit ticketmaster.com for updates on available seats closer to showtime. Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave., 7:30 p.m., sold out, liveatthemusichall.com. — Danny Gallagher

The Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Art Song Recital Series presents the fiercely talented Michael Fabiano. This Dallas Opera-produced event promises something rare, a chance to glimpse one of the world’s finest tenors live. Versatile and captivating, Fabiano’s vocal performances are slowly becoming things of legend, each concert more unexpected and impressive than the last. This looks to be the sort of evening the city buzzes about for years, the kind that people kick themselves for passing on. Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., 2 p.m., $15-$25, dallasopera.org. — Jonathan Patrick



1/23

We actually look forward to Mondays now, thanks to the work of Stefan Gonzalez. The lineup he curates on that day every week at RBC is one of the best places in the city to discover new music. Outward Bound Mixtape began a few years ago at Crown & Harp on Lower Greenville before it moved to Deep Ellum but in its new home it offers the same opportunity for local and touring acts to try out something new in front of an enthusiastic and open-minded crowd of regulars, whether that means a first show, brand new songs or a sound that defies genre labels. If you ask the act du jour in Dallas noise, punk, goth or free jazz where they played some of their first shows, you'll likely be told Outward Bound, so attend Mondays and stay ahead of the curve. RBC, 2617 Commerce St., 10 p.m., free, rbcdeepellum.com. — Caroline North

We look to the Crow Collection of Asian Art to understand Asian artistic traditions and understand their place in a larger cultural framework. Often, we walk away with a pretty good idea of how Asian art inspires modern aesthetics — from fine art to design — but the Crow’s current exhibition really sets the bar for connecting the dots between cultural expression. In Clay Between Two Seas: From the Abbasid Court to Puebla de los Angeles, the Crow partners with the Museo Internacional del Barroco, Puebla, Mexico, and the State Council for Culture and the Arts of Puebla, Mexico, to detail an anthropological and artistic phenomenon that spans 11 centuries and three continents. It traces the aesthetic elements of Talavera Poblana, a traditional glazed Mexican pottery, back to Chinese design principles and Iraqi glazing technologies. Historic works that show how these components of Talavera Poblana found their way into a crucial part of Mexican cultural identify, along with contemporary Mexican pieces that show their roots, will be on display through Sunday, Feb 12. Museum hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from noon until 6 p.m. Crow Collection of Asian Art, 2010 Flora St., daily through Feb. 12, free, crowcollection.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Most people first encounter Tyler Shields' photographs because of some controversy surrounding some of his images. To put it mildly, the L.A.-based contemporary photographer, artist and filmmaker knows how to push people’s buttons from his black-and-white image of a muscular naked black man hanging a hooded Klansman from a tree to the paparazzi-style photograph of Lindsay Lohan’s breast being grabbed in a car. Shields evocative images prove anything but subtle. While some of his images may look impossible, Shields says he prefers to create worlds for his subject to inhabit. “I don't use any Photoshop,” Shields told ELLE. “Everything that you see is real.” Shields’s list of fashionable faces and celebrity collaborations makes his photography remarkably attention-grabbing and eye-catching. His collaborators have included Mischa Barton, Emma Roberts, Aaron Paul, Demi Lovato and Francesca Eastwood (Clint’s daughter). Samuel Lynne Galleries hosts Tyler Shields’ exhibition Provocateur. The exhibition runs through Feb. 11. Samuel Lynne Galleries, 1105 Dragon St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free, samuellynne.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

