21 Best Things to Do in Dallas This Week, January 24-30

Shen Yun brings its newest interpretation of 5,000 years of Chinese culture to the stage at the Winspear Opera House Saturday. via Shen Yun on Facebook

Tue 1/24

We look to the Crow Collection of Asian Art to understand Asian artistic traditions and their place in a larger cultural framework. Often, we walk away with a pretty good idea of how Asian art inspires modern aesthetics — from fine art to design — but the Crow’s current exhibition really sets the bar for connecting the dots between cultural expression. In Clay Between Two Seas: From the Abbasid Court to Puebla de los Angeles, the Crow partners with the Museo Internacional del Barroco, Puebla, Mexico, and the State Council for Culture and the Arts of Puebla to detail an anthropological and artistic phenomenon that spans 11 centuries and three continents. It traces the aesthetic elements of Talavera Poblana, a traditional glazed Mexican pottery, back to Chinese design principles and Iraqi glazing technologies. Historic works that show how these components of Talavera Poblana found their way into a crucial part of Mexican cultural identity, along with contemporary Mexican pieces that show their roots, will be on display through Sunday, Feb. 12. Crow Collection of Asian Art, 2010 Flora St., 10 a.m.-9 p.m., free, crowcollection.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm



Wed 1/25

North Texas is home to a flourishing underground comic and zine scene with meet-ups taking place in every corner of DFW — from Dallas Zine Party and Denton Zine Fest to Fort Worth Zine Fest and Suburban Zine Swap. And the DIY zine scene is about to get a cool new addition in 2017. For the past year, Gabriel Mendez and Kenneth Denson at Red Pegasus Comics (208 W. Eighth St.) have hosted meet-ups for writers and artists to discuss numerous topics from “how to get started in comics” to “how to self-publish.” The theme from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, is simply: “Project Announcement.” Mendez says the announcement is the launch of a new monthly zine to be published by Red Pegasus, which will feature up-and-coming local writers, artists and illustrators. For more information, contact Red Pegasus at info@redpegasuscomics.com. Red Pegasus Comics, 208 W. Eighth St., 7-9 p.m., free, redpegasuscomics.com. — Daniel Rodrigue



Thu 1/26

Abstract art allows us to create our own meaning and story. It’s selfless and transcends any boundaries usually placed on more obvious forms of art. Typically architectural images are angular, specific and tell you exactly what they want you to think. So, what happens when you pair the two styles in a single exhibit? A perfect blend of puzzlement and bluntness. And that’s exactly what Sun to Moon Gallery (1515 E. Levee St.) currently has displayed until Feb. 11. The exhibit includes stunning work from eight photographers and utilizes multiple media, including gelatin silver prints, archival pigment prints, pigmented ink print and platinum/palladium on vellum over gold and platinum leaf prints. For more information on this beautiful exhibit, visit suntomoon.com. Sun to Moon Gallery, 1515 E. Levee St., 11 a.m-5 p.m., free, suntomoon.com. — Diamond Victoria

Tim Reynolds and Dave Matthews share a friendship fit for a Billy Joel A-side. The duo first met in Miller’s Downtown, a small Virginia bar that served as the birthplace of the Dave Matthews Band. Reynolds and Matthews’ shows are acoustic journeys through their shared history. Consisting of original songs from both men, as well as stripped down DMB tracks with a few covers sprinkled in. The performance comes fresh off the 25th anniversary tour of DMB, which accompanied the announcement of the band’s 2017 hiatus. Catching two-sevenths of the iconic alt-rock jam band will likely be fans’ only chance to get their live Matthews fix in 2017. Regardless, the improvisational nature of Reynolds and Matthews’ shows will make the night a special one, and spending an evening with DMB’s guitar section is always a good time. Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, 7:30 p.m., $85, verizontheatre.com. — Nicholas Bostick

At a time when our culture is, largely, seeking to understand the role that religion should play in all our lives, The Christians delivers a powerful sermon that transcends denomination and examines what happens when our beliefs are challenged by new ideas. In Lucas Hnath’s drama, we find a preacher in the pulpit openly questioning the idea of damnation — with much fallout from his conservative congregation. Bible verses are bandied about, ulterior motives are scrutinized and faith is tested in a groundbreaking narrative that explores the reverberations of religious and social evolution. See it at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, and continues through Sunday, Feb. 19, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 8 p.m. on Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sundays. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., 7:30 p.m., $17.50-$65, dallastheatercenter.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Remember “Teenage Dirtbag”? Upon its 2000 release, the rock single was ubiquitous, appearing on screen in everything from Dawson’s Creek to Jason Biggs’ Loser. If you were a teenager or twenty-something in the aughts chances are you couldn’t escape it. Lead singer Brendan Brown’s nasally, metallic caterwaul soundtracked a small but poignant moment in the lives of those first members of the millennial generation. Angst, coming-of-age confusion, sexual frustration, high school popularity politics — it’s all there. Part MTV punk, part indie emo, Wheatus’ early sound — straightforward rhythm sections and jangly guitar play — was just the right tone and texture to capture the attention of marketing execs and despondent teens alike. But that was 17 years ago, and after lineup changes and several subsequent releases, Wheatus have matured. Ruminative and considerably more dark and rich, the present Wheatus bridge the brooding tones of ’90s alternative rock to the digital renderings of modern day production. Those looking for a nostalgia trip or simply a night of moody rock music should not be disappointed. Mike Doughty headlines the show. Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 7 p.m., $18-$20, dadadallas.com. — Jonathan Patrick



Texas may not have left as big of a mark on the art of comedy as places like the Borscht Belt scene in the Catskills or Chicago’s storied Second City theater, but at least we’re trying. And for once we’re not referring to the fact that Rick Perry gave Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show some of its best material since Dick Cheney mistook lawyers for quail. What we’re talking about is our beloved Dallas Comedy House, which has come up with its own unique way to deliver comedy with its weekly Ewing Show, in which some of the club’s stellar performers create a fully improvised scene based on audience suggestions. Dallas Comedy House, 3025 Main St., 9:30 p.m., $10, dallascomedyhouse.com. — Danny Gallagher

EXPAND Dave Matthews plays Verizon on Thursday. AltPic360/Shutterstock

Fri 1/27

What goes down in the salon is sacred. And we’re not just talking shampoos, trims and updos. It’s unspoken fact, but Robert Harling’s 1987 play Steel Magnolias (and the subsequent hit film and Lifetime remake of said hit film) made it perfectly clear. Also depicted, as if its own character, is the bond between a group of small-town friends as they journey through emotional ups and downs. Granbury Theatre Company puts Truvy’s Beauty Spot right on stage in the Granbury Opera House (133 E. Pearl St.) at 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 12. There will also be two Thursday night performances at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and 9. Granbury Opera House, 133 E. Pearl St., $25-$30, granburytheatrecompany.org. — Merritt Martin

The 2017 program of the Museum of Geometric and MADI Art begins with the 1990s works of Italian-born Benini — shaped canvases in which his distinctive signature technique creates a magical effect of dimensionality. Benini: Alla Geometria! is his 163rd solo exhibition and first show in Dallas in more than a decade. His geometric paintings join hundreds of works on display in the museum’s collection. A private museum is being established for his work in the Texas Hill Country. Benini will attend the opening at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The exhibit continues through April 23. Museum of Geometric and MADI Art, 3109 Carlisle St., 6 p.m., free, geometricmadimuseum.org. — Merritt Martin

When you see actor, comedian and director Jason Alexander, you think Seinfeld — and then, inevitably, you remember George Constanza, the brilliantly crafted personality Alexander spilled all his talent bringing to life. Alexander is an acclaimed director and broadway performer, a Tony Award winner and a fiercely compelling comedian and vocalist. When he joins the Dallas Symphony Orchestra this week for an evening of show tunes and comedy, expect only the very best. Catch Alexander and the DSO at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28, or at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $17-$109, mydso.com. — Jonathan Patrick

The best teachers put a little pizzazz in their lessons by blowing stuff up in the classroom and performing magic tricks that explained complicated scientific principles. Just because their name didn’t rhyme with “The Science Guy” doesn’t mean they can’t be a little more entertaining than a wet dish cloth. If you missed out on seeing why science is cool, the Perot Museum of Science and Nature (2201 N. Field St.) can help you learn all those concepts with you missed with a special evening event called Social Science from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Guests can tour the science museum after its normal hours and learn about all kinds of science with live experiments, interactive displays and a few choice cocktails to make learning about refracted light seem even more fun. This month’s theme is creativity and will show how science and fashion merge. The event is sold out but keep an eye out at perotmuseum.org for cancellations and future Social Science events. Perot Museum of Science and Nature, 2201 N. Field St., 7-11 p.m., sold out, perotmuseum.org. — Danny Gallagher

When librarians withdraw old materials from the shelves to make way for new books, movies and music, the process is called “weeding the stacks.” And those weeding sessions — and resulting sales — are the stuff of a bibliophile’s dreams. This weekend, the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library (1515 Young St.) will host the 2017 Dallas Book Festival, selling everything from hardbacks and paperbacks to CDs, DVDs and LPs. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Dallas Public Library system through the Friends of the Dallas Public Library. The sale runs 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more info, visit FODPL.org or call 214-670-1458. J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St., 6-8 p.m., free, FODPL.org. — Danny Gallagher



Sat 1/28

When did comic books become “graphic novels”? That sounds like a way to make something simple and great sound fancy and elitist. It’s like calling ice cream your “protein dehydrator” or a dishwasher your “personal robot butler.” Regardless of what you call them, if you’re a fan of either you’ll want to make time to attend the 2017 North Texas Comic Book Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Embarcadero Building at Fair Park, 1229 Admiral Nimitz Circle. The event features hundreds of vendors selling stacks of new and used comic books to everyone from the casual reader to hardcore collectors. Special comic book celebrities will discuss their work with their fans, including acclaimed Marvel Comics writers George Perez and Marv Wolfman and DC Comics artist Graham Nolan who created the Batman villain Bane. Tickets are $15 for a single day pass, $25 for a two-day pass and $45 for a two-day pass with an early Saturday entrance pass. Embarcadero Building at Fair Park, 1229 Admiral Nimitz Circle, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., $15-$45, comicbookdallas.com. — Danny Gallagher

Artists and creative people often have an interest — sometimes an obsession — with the processes used to create. Sculptor and printmaker Richard Serra is one such artist. Over the course of 45 years, Serra’s printed works have topped out at over 200, with most drawn specifically to challenge the printmaking process in whatever form he’s chosen, from lithograph to etch to screenprint with incorporations of oil stick and silica. Serra’s exclusive use of black adds heft and imposing form to prints that are already large scale or simply weighty in feeling. Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.) opens Richard Serra: Prints Saturday, Jan. 28, and will host the exhibit through April 20. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St., 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $10, nashersculpturecenter.org. — Merritt Martin

If you’re lucky enough to enjoy lazy Saturdays, you should know they are best paired with estate sales and thrift stores. Something about digging through junk until your hands are covered in dust and finding the perfect addition to your record or movie collection makes the long work week all worth it. And today offers up an opportunity to really get your hands dirty in the pursuit of hidden treasures. The Second Annual Warehouse Junk Sale at the Rustic Warehouse Boutique (1411 S. Goliad St., Rockwall) hosts several vendors in their “parking garage” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Despite its namesake, it’s a notch up from any throw-away thrift store junk and is a great opportunity to find collectible and decorative items without breaking the bank. The event is free to attend and vendors accept all major types of payment. Rustic Warehouse Boutique, 1411 S. Goliad St., Rockwall, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., free, rusticwarehou.se. — Diamond Victoria

The Jonas Brothers already seem like a relic of the past. With so many other youthful pop idols coming and going on a continuous basis, it’s easy to forget that the Disney-reared trio of brothers held a pretty solid grip on the hearts of the female fan base as recently as 2010-2011. In the past several years, the group hasn’t so much disbanded as they’ve simply branched out into other projects. Joe Jonas, the middle brother in the family, has embarked on a career as the frontman for DNCE, a groove-oriented, L.A.-based outfit, named, according to Jonas, for that moment “when you’re too drunk drunk to spell ‘dance.’” They’re a raucous foursome that take the stage wearing an eye-grabbing wardrobe that seeks to inspire a “throw caution to the wind” ethos from their audience. Buoyed by their catchy single “Cake by the Ocean,” their music moves along pleasantly enough, striving to illustrate Jonas’ longstanding vision of melding together the sounds of classic R&B acts Earth, Wind, and Fire and Hall & Oates. Expect lots of confetti, a disco ball or two, and perhaps a gathering of comfortably grown-up Jonas Brothers fans looking to let loose on a Saturday night. Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 8 p.m., $29.50-$35, granadatheater.com. — Jeff Strowe

Traveling the globe was on your list of New Year’s resolutions, but the budget is a little tight after all that holiday spending, no? It’s OK — you can easily be transported to the Far East as Shen Yun brings its newest interpretation of 5,000 years of Chinese culture to the stage at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. The epic blend of Chinese-inspired music and dance marries colorful visuals with an undercurrent of political subtext. Controversial spiritual group Falun Gong is behind the Shen Yung franchise. As such, you’ll pick up on some not-so-subtle digs at the Chinese government woven into the theatrics — but the spectacle of the show isn’t upstaged by its undertones. International affairs enthusiasts may have a bone to pick with some of the cultural appropriation and messaging, but the aesthetics are more than enough to keep everyone from wide-eyed kids to wannabe globetrotters engaged. The show opens at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 and continues through Sunday, Feb. 5. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., 2 p.m., $66-$165, shenyunperformingarts.org/dallas. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Confetti Edward Ruiz will play some dirty tricks on Saturday at Viva’s Lounge. courtesy Edward Ruiz

Who is the least appreciated performer in entertainment? No, Kanye, it’s not you. It’s the magician’s assistant. Local magic favorite Confetti Eddie Ruiz knows all too well the sacrifices assistants make to sustain the illusion of magic, so he gives them top billing as well for his “Naughty Magic” burlesque shows. His next show is 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Viva’s Lounge, 1350 Manufacturing St., Suite 120. The evening will feature live and close-up magic performances as well as a bevy of beautiful ladies assisting the magician with his tricks and illusions. Viva’s Lounge, 1350 Manufacturing St., Suite 120, 8 p.m., $20, vivaslounge.com. — Danny Gallagher



Sun 1/29

Filmmaker and film critic François Truffaut, one of the founders of French New Wave, called Alfred Hitchcock’s Notorious “the quintessential Hitchcock film.” While Notorious may not be as well known as other Hitchcock classics such as Psycho, Birds, Rear Window or Vertigo, the near perfect post-World War II film noir and spy flick has everything a love story disguised as espionage thriller should include: undercover Nazi spies, hidden uranium ore, poisoned coffee mugs, a complicated love triangle and, like many great films noirs, a classic example of a MacGuffin in the notorious bottle of 1934 Pommard. The film’s plot centers on the efforts of U.S. agent T.R. Delvin (Cary Grant) to uncover Nazis who fled to Brazil after the fall of Nazi Germany. Devlin persuades a young woman, Alicia (Ingrid Bergman), to infiltrate a Nazi group. Alamo Drafthouse Richardson, 100 S. Central Expressway, 1:30 p.m., $8, drafthouse.com/dfw. — Daniel Rodrigue