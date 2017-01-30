21 Best Things to Do in Dallas This Week, January 31-February 6

George Takei participating in a pride parade in Chicago in 2006. He'll speak at SMU 6:30 p.m. Thursday as part of the school's human rights speaker series. WIkimedia/CC BY-SA 2.0

Tue 1/31

What is it about post-war Paris that offers up so much romantic intrigue? Add a love triangle, some song and dance and a starry-eyed artist and it's near impossible to resist the Broadway adaptation of the 1951 film An American in Paris. The musical follows a soldier who visits Paris and decides to stay and make art after meeting a French ballerina. He's later joined by two other veterans looking to brighten their futures, but one of these new friendships ultimately proves a bump in the road to his quest to be with the ballerina. The iconic American composer George Gershwin penned the remarkable score, which earned a Grammy nomination. See what all the fuss is about Jan. 31 through Feb. 12 at Music Hall at Fair Park. Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave., 7:30 p.m., $25-$105, liveatthemusichall.com. — Diamond Victoria

At a time when our culture is, largely, seeking to understand the role that religion should play in all our lives, The Christians delivers a powerful sermon that transcends denomination and examines what happens when our beliefs are challenged by new ideas. In Lucas Hnath’s drama, we find a preacher in the pulpit openly questioning the idea of damnation — with much fallout from his conservative congregation. Bible verses are bandied about, ulterior motives are scrutinized and faith is tested in a groundbreaking narrative that explores the reverberations of religious and social evolution. See it at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, and continues through Sunday, Feb. 19, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 8 p.m. on Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sundays. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., 7:30 p.m., $17.50-$65, dallastheatercenter.org. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

For a few hundred years, the Transatlantic Slave Trade displaced many Africans throughout several parts of the globe and new traditions took shape through various cultural differences. Today, Nigerian American photographers Hakeem Adewumi and Moyo Oyelola have curated some of the most stimulating works of art that represent this African diaspora. Distant Relatives, on display through Feb. 25 at South Dallas Cultural Center (3400 S. Fitzhugh Avenue), offers a multitude of collaborative multi-sensory installations including storytelling, video and photography. The two artists' collective purpose is to educate their audience on the histories, cultures and current events that make up the African diaspora. The exhibit includes photographic work from Brazil, Nicaragua, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Morocco and Zimbabwe. South Dallas Cultural Center, 3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave., 1 a.m.-9 p.m., free, dallasculture.org. — Diamond Victoria



Wed 1/1

Traveling the globe was on your list of New Year’s resolutions, but the budget is a little tight after all of that holiday spending, no? It’s OK — you can easily be transported to the Far East as Shen Yun brings its newest interpretation of 5,000 years of Chinese culture to the stage at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. The epic blend of Chinese-inspired music and dance marries colorful visuals with an undercurrent of political subtext. Controversial spiritual group Falun Gong is behind the Shen Yung franchise. As such, you’ll pick up on some not-so-subtle digs at the Chinese government woven into the theatrics — but the spectacle of the show isn’t upstaged by its undertones. International affairs enthusiasts may have a bone to pick with some of the cultural appropriation and messaging, but the aesthetics are more than enough to keep everyone from wide-eyed kids to wannabe globetrotters engaged. The show continues through Sunday, Feb. 5. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., 2 p.m, $66-$165, shenyunperformingarts.org/dallas.

One of the greatest and most mysterious anthropological and spiritual traditions is the pilgrimage — that phenomenon where masses of humans travel to sites of religious significance. It turns out that there are interesting correlations to the modern practice of yoga as an important element for ancient pilgrims. Graham M. Schweig, Ph.D., a renowned Hindu scholar and yoga practitioner, connects those dots during “On the Earth and In the Heart: Quest for the Holy In Pilgrimage and Yoga” at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Crow Collection of Asian Art, 2010 Flora St. The lecture, which offers insights into the search for spiritual fulfillment and its effects on human wellness, is $10 for the public and free for Crow members. Crow Collection of Asian Art, 2010 Flora St., 8 p.m., free, $10, crowcollection.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm



Thu 1/2

Before becoming a social media sensation and human rights activist, George Takei launched to fame with his portrayal of Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu on the 1960s television series Star Trek. Since creating his fan page on Facebook in 2011, the 79-year-old actor, author, director and activist has amassed a 10-million-strong following. And Takei has used his sense of humor paired with the power of viral posts on social media to share his very serious message of equality, as well as his own personal stories about his childhood during World War II in the hopes that Americans remember past mistakes so we do not repeat them. Born in Los Angeles to Japanese-American parents, when Takei was 5 his family was forced into internment camps, and Takei recalls being moved by train with his parents and siblings to a camp in Arkansas. Tonight, the Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance and Southern Methodist University’s Embrey Human Rights Program presents Takei as their Upstander Speaker. The event at SMU's McFarlin Memorial Auditorium (6405 Boaz Lane) starts at 6:30 p.m. McFarlin Auditorium, 6405 Boaz Lane, 6:30 p.m., $25, eventbrite.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

If ever you doubted that there’s art in everything, Carey Young will help restore your faith. The British artist has taken an interest in the law over the past few years, specifically in the language and structure of legal systems, which offers interesting — and surprisingly aesthetic — considerations of justice and power to her viewers. It’s a pretty novel way to think about the seemingly drab codes and processes of the judiciary, and her newest work promises to shake things up even more. The world debut of her video work, Palais de Justice, at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 North Harwood St., is part of a larger exhibition of photography and text-based work that hones in on her legal themes, as well as larger issues of corporatization, creativity and confinement. Young will be at the opening of Carey Young: The New Architecture on Thursday, Feb. 2, with an artist talk at 7 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, April 2. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., 7 p.m., free, dma.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Many Americans agonize over what they eat, but not comedian Gabriel Iglesias. He and food seem to get along just fine. After all, he turned his love for good food and other parts of his life into a stellar comedy career that’s attracted a national audience and elevated him from a simple road comic into a comedian who can pack theaters with screaming fans. So maybe that’s the lesson. What is your food doing for you besides just making you feel less hungry? The comedian and star of Fuse’s Fluffy Food Adventures will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1-Friday, Feb. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Majestic Theater. Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St., 8 p.m., $119-$303, majestic-theater.com. — Danny Gallagher

Texas may not have left as big of a mark on the art of comedy as places like the Borscht Belt scene in the Catskills or Chicago’s storied Second City theater, but at least we’re trying. And for once we’re not referring to the fact that Rick Perry gave The Daily Show some of its best material since Dick Cheney mistook lawyers for quail. What we’re talking about is our beloved Dallas Comedy House, which has come up with its own unique way to deliver comedy with its weekly Ewing Show, in which some of the club’s stellar performers create a fully improvised scene based on audience suggestions. Dallas Comedy House, 2645 Commerce St., 9:30 p.m., $10, dallascomedyhouse.com. — Danny Gallagher



Fri 1/3

Need a hot date? You do. Trust us, you do. But you might not be thinking of “hot date” quite the way we are. Specifically, molten. This Friday from 2-6 p.m. (and Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2:30-6), Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery (701 S. Main Street, Grapevine) is hosting “Help-Create” Hearts + Flowers just in time for Valentine’s gift giving. Sure, if you and your love do this together, you’ll see one another’s creation, but it’s all about the collaboration. For $30-$40, you can select a color from five palettes and apply the color to molten glass gather. Then, watch the pro create your heart or flower. Pick it up the next day or have it shipped (extra charge). Here’s the deal: No reservations are taken, so get there early as it’s first-come, first-serve. Visit vetroartglass.com for more info, and for more “hot date” opportunities. Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery, 701 S. Main St., Grapevine, 2-6 p.m., $30-$40, vetroartglass.com. — Merritt Martin

We look to the Crow Collection of Asian Art, 2010 Flora St., to understand Asian artistic traditions and their place in a larger cultural framework. Often, we walk away with a pretty good idea of how Asian art inspires modern aesthetics — from fine art to design — but the Crow’s current exhibition really sets the bar for connecting the dots between cultural expression. In Clay Between Two Seas: From the Abbasid Court to Puebla de los Angeles, the Crow partners with the Museo Internacional del Barroco, Puebla, Mexico, and the State Council for Culture and the Arts of Puebla, Mexico, to detail an anthropological and artistic phenomenon that spans 11 centuries and three continents. It traces the aesthetic elements of Talavera Poblana, a traditional glazed Mexican pottery, back to Chinese design principles and Iraqi glazing technologies. Historic works that show how these components of Talavera Poblana found their way into a crucial part of Mexican cultural identify, along with contemporary Mexican pieces that show their roots, will be on display through Sunday, February 12. Museum hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from noon until 6 p.m. Crow Collection of Asian Art, 2010 Flora St., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free, crowcollection.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm



Sat 1/4

There should be more shows that try to cram two different art forms into one singular experience. We do it all the time with food. Why not art? Just imagine the fun and life-changing experiences you could have at a sculptor creating a brilliant work of art right on stage with a chisel in one hand and a microphone in the other so he can talk about this funny thing that happened to him at his high school prom. The mistakes he’s bound to make are sure to produce material that’s way funnier than anything he could ever write. The Texas Theatre will attempt just such a feat on a much less sillier scale when they combine live ballet with a classic film from a 35mm print. The Oak Cliff movie theater will host the Dallas Neo-Classic Ballet and Nocturne Blue as they perform an original work called I Came for the Light and Stayed for the Shadows followed by a 35mm screening of the sci-fi film Solaris starring George Clooney. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., 9 p.m., $15, prekindle.com. — Danny Gallagher

Expect quite the memorable evening as well-dressed attendees of DMA Speakeasy sip on Prohibition-inspired cocktails while swaying, shimmying and sashaying to the sounds of The Singapore Slingers. Even wallflowers will be tempted to strut over to the dance floor and learn ‘20s-era dance moves taught by dance instructors from The Rhythm Room, while The Slingers 18-member orchestra perform pre-swing American dance numbers. And plan to be dressed to the nines as your best Gatsby or Daisy, because Jane Aldridge, of the popular style blog Sea of Shoes, will judge a fashion contest. The Speakeasy at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 North Harwood St., coincides with the exhibition Shaken, Stirred, Styled: The Art of the Cocktail. The event runs from 8 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $65 ($50 for DMA Members) and includes two drink tickets, dance instructors, novelty gambling tables and buffets. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., 8 p.m-midnight, $65, dmaspeakasy.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

Let's hope it's never possible to buy a monster truck for personal, everyday use. Sure it would be cool to drive one, but most people are already jerks when they drive in public. Imagine giving them a car that could literally drive over your car if they decide to change lanes without using their turn signal. At least you can marvel at these mighty automotive machines when the Monster Jam monster truck show comes to town for a night of metal crushing greatness at the AT&T Stadium located at 1 AT&T Way in Arlington. The car crumpling will commence at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, 7 p.m., $10-$285, ticketmaster.com. — Danny Gallagher

Blake Ward got his start spinning in Oklahoma while attending Oklahoma University. But he made the trip down to Dallas to play gigs so frequently, that, before long, he started being recognized as both an Oklahoma and a Dallas DJ. Now he's behind the decks at one of Dallas' hottest weekly dance parties. Beauty Bar, 1924 N. Henderson Ave., 9 p.m., free, thebeautybar.com. — Catherine Downes

The names Hitchcock and Spielberg are synonymous with grand, epic filmmaking. On screen, their stories take life like few others; their larger-than-life narratives seem to reach out and grab you. Similarly, the accompanying film scores are unforgettable, every bit as crucial as any feat of cinematography or nuanced acting (just try to picture Jaws without its relentlessly unnerving main theme). That’s exactly what makes this event so very exciting. The Richardson Symphony Orchestra presents “An Evening of Hitchcock and Spielberg.” Scores from films like Pyscho, E.T., North by Northwest, Rear Window, Encounters of the Third Kind and more are set to be performed alongside visual montages courtesy Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. To add some additional cultural flair to the proceedings, NBC’s film critic Gary Cogill will be on site, providing thoughtful introductions to each film segment. This is a one-time performance. Charles W. Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, 8 p.m., $15, richardsonsymphony.org. — Jonathan Patrick

We’re not entirely sure the name is going to hold up (thanks ever so much, Dallas weather), but Fashion in the Snow is coming — make that stomping — down the runway to Dallas. Taking over F.I.G. (1807 Ross Ave.) with red carpet starting at 6 p.m., the runway show begins at 8 p.m. and is hosted by everyone’s favorite America’s Next Top Model, Eva Marcille. Featured designers include Chelsea Degray, Devaun Robinson and Couture Mask, and more. The models? Well, there are just too many to count. Give them credit though, if you’re coming to support their walk: When you buy tickets ($60 standard, $100 runway with swag bag) you can select their name under “Which Model Do You Support?” F.I.G., 1807 Ross Ave., 6 p.m., $60-$100, ticketstorm.com. — Merritt Martin

Sun 1/5

You’ve already got a fair amount of heartburn due to the fact that the Cowboys are not in the Super Bowl (again) — so you can’t blame the food at the 2nd Annual Noble Rey Chili Bowl for that. Might as well suck down a few antacids and take the whole situation in stride at this saucy celebration from 4 until 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 at Noble Rey Brewing Co., 2636 Farrington St. Sample spicy concoctions and pick your favorite, then down a few brews and enjoy the game despite your football sads. Proceeds from the event benefit the North Texas Food Bank. Noble Rey Brewing Company, 2636 Farrington St., 4-9 p.m., see Facebook.— Jennifer Davis-Lamm

The 2017 program of the Museum of Geometric and MADI Art begins with the 1990s works of Italian-born Benini — shaped canvases in which his distinctive signature technique creates a magical effect of dimensionality. Benini: Alla Geometria! is his 163rd solo exhibition and first show in Dallas in more a decade. His geometric paintings join hundreds of works on display in the museum's collection. A private museum is being established for his work in the Texas Hill Country. The exhibit continues through April 23. MADI Museum, 3109 Carlisle St., 1-5 p.m., free, geometricmadimuseum.org. — Merritt Martin