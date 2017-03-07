21 Best Things to Do in Dallas This Week: March 7-13

The St. Patrick's Day parade takes over Greenville Avenue Saturday. Melissa Hennings

If you’ve lived in Texas long enough, chances are you’ve driven through a tiny-ass town that makes you wonder exactly who lives in such a small corner of the universe. The award winning Tribeca Film Festival documentary Uncertain looks at the lives of a Texas town called, you guessed it, Uncertain, where the population doesn’t even eek over 100 people. Director Ewan McNicol and Anna Sandilands found some very interesting characters in this tiny town, including an ex-convict who has an obsession with the black-and-white sitcom Mr. Ed, an old man who uses his love of fishing to help move on from a dark period of his life and a big dreamer with big ideas but not many means of making them happen. Learn all about the residents of this interesting stop on the Texas small town tour with a screening of Uncertain at the Alamo Drafthouse Cedars (1005 S. Lamar St.) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, followed by a Q&A with McNicol and Sandilands. Alamo Drafthouse Cedars, 1005 S. Lamar St., 7 p.m., $7.58, drafthouse.com/dfw. — Danny Gallagher

There's a bit of irony in the title of Let It Be, a celebration of the Beatles that imagines what might have been if the lads from Liverpool had reunited one more time for John Lennon's 40th birthday, Oct. 9, 1980. OK, sure, that would have been fantastic, provided someone locked Yoko in a closet to keep her off the stage. Ditto Linda. Would Paul have insisted on playing a few Wings covers? "Let Me Roll It," OK, but please, no "Live and Let Die." That might hit too close to home. Let's face it, epics don't just peter out, gods don't take curtain calls and the Beatles brevity and iconic relationship to the '60s are part of what made them the freakin' Beatles. Just let it be. Still, we suppose it's OK to dream to some hella catchy tunes. Dallas Summer Musicals brings Let It Be, the ultimate celebration of Beatlemania with live cover versions of all the hits to the Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. March 7-18, with a 1:30 p.m. matinee Thursday, March 16, and Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, March 19. Tickets are $18 to $105 at tickemaster.com. Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave., 7:30 p.m., $18-$105, ticketmaster.com. — Patrick Williams



The death of a child is something no one — especially no parent — wants to imagine, and yet renowned short story writer and essayist George Saunders’ debut novel, Lincoln in the Bardo, is about that very topic at its core. It follows President Lincoln, in the midst of war, dealing with the loss of his 11-year-old son, Willie. Meanwhile Willie is dealing with his own uncertainty by way of the bardo, the Tibetan version of purgatory. Tempering grief with hilarity, Saunders has created a highly dramatic work. He’ll be here to talk about it 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Scottish Rite Cathedral (500 S. Harwood St.) as part of Arts & Letters Live. Kitchen Dog Theater will perform a dramatic reading with Saunders during the event. Individual tickets are $55 to $65 and include a hardcover copy of Lincoln in the Bardo (combos are also available as two tickets and one book for $80 to $100). To purchase, visit dma.ticketleap.com. Scottish Rite Cathedral, 500 S. Harwood St., 7:30 p.m., $55-$65, dma.ticketleap.com. — Merritt Martin



Comedians and podcast hosts Krystyna Hutchinson and Corinne Fisher don’t let anyone censor their stories on their popular podcast “Guys We F&*ed: The Anti-Slut Shaming Podcast” that proudly explores the funniest side of human sexuality from a proud and unique feminist perspective. The two have taken their show on the road and will do two live episodes at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Addison Improv, 4980 Beltine Road, Addison. Tickets are $25 to $35 at improvaddison.com. Addison Improv, 4980 Beltline Road, 6:30 and 8 p.m., $25-$35, improvaddison.com. — Danny Gallagher

There’s no surer sign of spring than butterfly sightings — and no better place for those in Dallas than the Texas Discovery Gardens at Fair Park, 3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. In addition to an insectarium full of the winged creatures, their organic botanic gardens outside attract a fair amount of Lepidopteras. Texas Discovery Gardens will offer an informational session at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, that tackles the fascinating evolutionary strategy known as mimicry. “Insect Mimics” will explain how monarch butterflies take on the physical characteristics of queen and viceroy species in order to bolster their survival rates in the wild. The class is $15 for the general public, $10 for members, and is followed by the daily butterfly release at noon. Texas Discovery Gardens, Fair Park, 3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 10:30 a.m., $10-$15, texasdiscoverygardens.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Jimi Hendrix died in 1970, but his influence has never wavered. Every year, impressionable youths realize the three Jimi Hendrix Experience LPs are amazing, with or without foreign substances in their system. The number of posthumous releases is staggering and can seem overwhelming, but a tribute concert should be the right amount of Hendrix for both casual and hardcore fans. When the tour hits Grand Prairie, it will include former Band of Gypsys bassist Billy Cox and a lot of legendary guitarists, such as Zakk Wylde, Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa and Jonny Lang. As an added bonus, drummer Chris Layton from Stevie Ray Vaughan's Double Trouble will be involved. It’s an ideal tribute to the lasting legacy of Hendrix. Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, 7:30 p.m., $35-$95, verizontheatre.com. — Eric Grubbs



Are you one of those people who does impressions around the office water cooler because you think you’re actually entertaining your fellow office drones? If you can’t stop yourself from doing these impromptu performances during the workday, at least see what you’re doing wrong by watching a professional voice artist. Comedian Pablo Francisco has been doing sounds and voices like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Johnny Carson and that guy who does all those movie trailer voiceovers in his act for years and he even tours the world on his comedy tour to places like Amsterdam, London and Sweden. He’s also performed his own comedy specials on networks like Comedy Central and shows such as Mad TV, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Mind of Mencia. See him live at the Addison Improv (4980 Beltline Road, Addison) at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9; 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 10; 7 and 9:30 p.m., Saturday, March 11; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Tickets $25 to $35 at improvaddison.com. Addison Improv, 4980 Beltine Road, Addison, 8 p.m., $25-$35, improvaddison.com. — Danny Gallagher

A host of things can bring back memories of staying home from school as a kid. Whether mom made our favorite soup or dad brought home a coloring book, there was always something a little magical about those sick days, even if we had a fever. But regardless of being doted on, for most of us, sick days always meant watching The Price Is Right. The moment the theme music started and over-excited audience members were chosen at random to compete in the game show, those little aches and pains subsided for a half hour or so. And although Bob Barker, our favorite host and activist for spaying and neutering pets, retired in 2007, The Price Is Right has continued to warm the hearts of many. Drew Carey hosts it these days, and at 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Verizon Theatre (1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie), you'll have a chance to check out the game show live. The live version of the show has been touring for nine years and includes iconic games including Plinko, Cliffhangers and The Big Wheel. Tickets start at $29. For more information, visit verizontheatre.com. Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, 8 p.m., $29 and up, verizontheatre.com. — Diamond Victoria

Back in 2013, we talked to the guys who opened the Deep Ellum bar and music venue Three Links. "We want this to be a good spot to get a stiff drink and see a great show," they said. Well, after four years of providing just that for many musicheads in town, Three Links is celebrating its fourth birthday with a few lineups over the weekend. And Friday offers up a particularly great group of local talent, including -topic, who moves to L.A. next month. Three Links, 2704 Elm St., 9 p.m., $10-$12, threelinksdeepellum.com. — Diamond Victoria

We’re totally conditioned to just automatically buy tickets anytime we see the Titas Presents banner on an event. The nonprofit arts powerhouse is synonymous with innovative and influential dance productions and has brought some seriously blockbuster shows to DFW over the past few years. We expect no less from the upcoming production of Diavolo, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11 in the Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. This dynamic and highly athletic performance from the Los Angeles-based troupe melds architecturally complex structure with human motion, giving perspective into the relationship between movement and environment. The precisely choreographed show is a tribute to shape, sound and the power of kinetics. Tickets are $25 to $75. Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., 8 p.m., $25-$75, tickets.attpac.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm



Here’s a question for all you local live show goers out there: When’s the last time you went to the Winspear Opera House to see an opera? Chances are that you usually go to this beautiful venue to see the latest comedian or a live music act that doesn’t involve telling a complete story through a never-ending stream of singing. You’ll finally get a chance to go to a live opera performed on the storied stage. The Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.) will host several performances of Puccini’s iconic stage production Madame Butterfly that tells the love story of a Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval officer in this classic operatic tragedy. The opera opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, and runs through Sunday, March 26. The opera will be performed in Italian with English supertitles. Tickets are $19 to $119. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $19-$119, dallasopera.org. — Danny Gallagher



Best known for blending a traditional honky-tonk sound with the otherwise toothless trappings of mainstream country, Georgia native Alan Jackson has dominated the Billboard U.S. Top Country Album charts for most of his more than three-decade-long career. Entered into country canon with classic tracks like “It’s Five O’ Clock Somewhere” and “Chattahoochee,” Jackson was inducted into the ranks of the Grand Ole Opry in 1991 by Roy Acuff and Randy Travis. Nearing 60, Jackson is still on tour after the release of his 2015 number one hit and his 20th studio album Angels and Alcohol. His songs are perfect examples of modern country tropes like lost loves, momma’s cooking, pickup trucks and sad glasses of corn-based liquor, but also uphold the traditional sound and gruff nature of some of country music’s greatest heroes. Jackson is the performer you want to see after a few hands of blackjack. Choctaw Grand Theater, 4216 S. Highway 69/75, Durant, Oklahoma, 8 p.m., $100, choctawcasinos.com. — Nicholas Bostick





Few collaborations by icons in the history of recorded music top the three studio recordings of Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. Decades after the release of those collaborative albums, music critic David Rickert, writing for All About Jazz, wrote that the Fitzgerald and Armstrong collaboration was "a match made in heaven." This weekend, Jeff Tyzik conducts the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in “Ella & Louis” as part of their pops series. Carmen Bradford’s sultry voice and Byron Stripling's blazing trumpet conjure Fitzgerald and Armstrong to life, accompanied by the symphony, as they perform such classics as "A-Tisket, A-Tasket" and "What a Wonderful World." The performance opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.), with additional shows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 to $209. Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $20-$209, mydso.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

Last year, Brooklyn-based noise-pop duo Sleigh Bells gained listeners’ attention again with the release of Jessica Rabbit. Alexis Krauss and Derek Taylor had been on a several-years hiatus after the hype and whirlwind of their 2010 debut proved too much for them to handle. That break apparently provided just the creative spark Sleigh Bells needed. Many of the new songs, particularly the sharp-edged single "It's Just Us Now," slot nicely into the band's canon of frenetic, riff-heavy tracks. Elsewhere on the album, Krauss and Taylor take the time to experiment with some unfamiliar wrinkles: slowing down tempos, expanding musical interludes and incorporating fresh instrumentation. This willingness to take a fresh approach suggests Sleigh Bells are in it for the long haul. Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 9 p.m., $30, granadatheater.com. — Jeff Strowe



Few critics would argue that Blade Runner isn’t one of the best, most influential science-fiction films of all time. Ridley Scott’s 1982 cinematic adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? saw Harrison Ford cast as Rick Deckard in a rain-soaked, neon-filled neo-noir that set an incredibly high standard for sci-fi films. In anticipation of the sequel, Blade Runner 2049, which is slated for theatrical release this fall, the “Final Cut” of director Ridley Scott’s dystopian classic screens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. A “Behind the Screen” concert follows the film at 10 p.m. and features three remarkable acts: My Education, Mind Spiders and the Angelus. The show serves as the album release show for the Angelus’ latest full-length release, There Will Be No Peace. Cold Cuts will also be deejaying in the Texas Theatre Saloon. Tickets for the film are $10, and tickets to the concert are $8 — with a discounted bundle price of $16 available for both (plus fees). Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., 7:30 p.m., $8-$16, thetexastheatre.com. — Daniel Rodrigue



Yes, you absolutely need to wear some green to the 38th Anniversary Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival. But what you also need to wear is sunscreen. And bring a jacket. The Saturday of the parade — this year, March 11 with a start time of 11 a.m. — is notoriously persnickety when it comes to weather. We’ve been cold-misted on; we’ve walked away with sunburns. Sometimes, during the same year. As long as you’re prepared, the Paddy’s Day fun is there to be had, no matter if you’re a lawn-chair-in-Old Town sorta person or a face paint-on-a-float type. This parade, running down Greenville Avenue from Blackwell Street to SMU Boulevard, is officially the largest in the Southwest, and features a festival of food trucks and family activities along with the expected parade activities of tossing prizes and cheering for this year’s parade grand marshal, retired Dallas Chief of Police David O. Brown. The parade is presented annually by the Greenville Avenue Area Business Association and all proceeds benefit the GAABA Scholarship Fund. Technically, we suppose, there is a pot of gold for some deserving soul at the end of this event. For more info, including a map of the route, visit dallasstpatricksparade.com. Greenville Avenue, 11 a.m., free, dallasstpatricksparade.com. — Merritt Martin



Of all the swanky arts and music events going on in Dallas, one definitely stands out this week for its dedication to the betterment of area shelter animals. The Concert for Kindness brings together local artists along with students of Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts for a night of wine, dessert and a silent auction to raise money for Operation Kindness, North Texas' original & largest no-kill animal shelter. The night will also include performances by members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Avant Chamber Ballet and SMU Meadows School of the Arts. Tickets for the event are $100 and can be purchased at squareup.com/store/artists-for-animals. Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., 6 p.m., $100, artsforanimalstx.com. — Diamond Victoria



Each year, we load up on Zyrtec and Flonase and head to Dallas Blooms at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road. This year’s “Flower Power” features more than 500,000 bulbs, and that’s super awesome, but even more badass is the Instant Film Society hosting its #PolaWalk there Sunday, March 12. That’s right, Polaroid fans, we’re talking instant photo scavenger hunt fun, spring blossom style. Meet-up is at 11 a.m. at #13 on the map found at dallasarboretum.org and then the hunt begins at 11:30 a.m. Turn in entries at 1:30 p.m. Don’t worry, they’ll be returned at 2 p.m. when prizes are announced. You could win packs of instant film or even a Polaroid 600 camera if you earn the top prize. The #PolaWalk itself is free (bring your own equipment), but admission to the Arboretum is $10 to $15. Parking is $8, but the park is accessible by DART. The Arboretum has some plant-friendly rules for shutterbugs: no standing in beds, climbing structures or trees, picking flowers, harming wildlife, feeding wildlife, playing in water features and no unaccompanied kiddos under 16. Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road, 11:30 a.m., $10-$15, dallasarboretum.org. — Merritt Martin

Spoiler alert: Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow are buried in Dallas. Although the outlaw couple were buried in different cemeteries, Bonnie and Clyde died together in a hail of bullets when a posse of Texas and Louisiana state police gunned them down in an ambush in Louisiana. The infamous love-struck Dallasites were believed to have been responsible for 13 murders over the span of their notorious crime spree. And the best film adaptation of their lives and death, the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, was just as infamous for its ending, which was known to depict “one of the bloodiest death scenes in cinematic history.” Arthur Penn’s award-winning American classic returns to the silver screen in Dallas as Texas Theatre and the Majestic Theatre team up to present the Heart of Texas Films Series this spring. The theaters kick off the series with a 5 p.m. screening of Bonnie and Clyde at Majestic Theatre (1925 Elm Street). Tickets are $10 at prekindle.com. Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., 5 p.m., $10, prekindle.com. — Daniel Rodrigue



Thundercat’s recently released Drunk is an eccentric, whimsical jazz-funk-soul album that is everything fans of the virtuoso bassist have come to expect. Since he was a teenager, the George Clinton-esque artist has made considerable musical contributions from playing bass in the thrash-metal band Suicidal Tendencies, to recording with Dallas’ Erykah Badu for some of her seminal work, to creating the soundscapes for the magnum opuses of artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus and Childish Gambino. For his own work, Thundercat fully unleashes a critically acclaimed R&B and jazz voyage that not only puts his masterful bass skills on display but showcases his penchant for the quirky. This Dallas stop on his 2017 World Tour is not only an opportunity to see one of the most talented bassists in music perform but also an opportunity to be a part of the creative aura of one of music’s most celebrated acts. Trees, 2709 Elm St., 7 p.m., $25, treesdallas.com. Trees, 2709 Elm St., 7 p.m., $25, treesdallas.com. — Mikel Galicia

Like their name suggests, Pink Martini are an effervescent, refreshing little band of musicians, out to add a little pep to the notion of the orchestra. The self-proclaimed “tiny orchestra” features about a dozen performers, including vocalist China Forbes, and takes on compositions from around the globe — including classical, jazz and international pop sounds. They’ll be in Dallas at the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Annette Strauss Square (1850 Crockett St.) at 8 p.m. Monday, March 13, with an eclectic lineup full of inventive arrangements. Tickets to Pink Martini featuring China Forbes are $48 to $68 at tickets.attpac.org. Annette Strauss Square, 1850 Crockett St., 8 p.m., $48-$68, tickets.attpac.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

