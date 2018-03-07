21 Things To Do in Dallas This Week



Wed 3/7

Demi Lovato

With DJ Khaled, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., ticketmaster.com, $29 and up

Less than a month after her last Dallas show, Demi Lovato will grace fans with her lyrical stylings once more. Her Tell Me You Love Her tour is underway, and what her show at the AAC might lack in intimacy compared with her recent House of Blues show, it will certainly make up for in spectacle. Coming off a successful sixth studio album and armed with an engaged fan base, Lovato said that a lot of work has gone into the production of the tour. The 25-year-old former Disney starlet is bringing free mental health sessions to every stop. In a partnership with the Cast Foundation, a guest speaker will lead a discussion on mental health before the show. Then Lovato and special guest DJ Khaled will each get a turn to tear the house down and might even team up during the show. While the stage is bigger this time around, Lovato’s evocative lyrics and passionate vocals are sure to please fans. Nicholas Bostick

MGMT

8 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St., ticketmaster.com, $45

MGMT shot out of the gates with its syrupy, throwback psych rock in the late ’00s but has since struggled to break fresh ground. The duo tried maximalism (on Congratulations and MGMT), explored popper frontiers (Oracular Spectacular) and attempted yet another reinvention with this year’s Little Dark Age. By stripping their sound to a skeleton, the two sound like they’re having fun for the first time in nearly a decade. The structures are simpler, there are more hooks and the lyrics are the sturdiest the duo has ever put to paper. But the new MGMT isn’t just about taking elements away. In Little Dark Age, the band embraces more electronic components than ever before. It seems more grown up, too — it’s more cynical, more fatalistic and, in a sort of charming way, more burned out. This pie-eyed weariness is refreshing when set against the group’s once-blinding optimism. It also adds a little edge to a band that somewhere along the way forgot how — or refused — to stay relevant. If there was ever a time to give these dudes a second chance, it’s now. Jonathan Patrick

Thu 3/8

DSO: Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4

The beauty in Beethoven’s music rings truer than most, mostly because you can tell it’s been forged from a crucible of anguish and dissatisfaction. When Beethoven reaches for the heavenly, no one save for Mozart soars quite so high. Case in point, the master’s Piano Concerto No. 4. It’s a revelation from start to finish, a roiling and at times exacting sweep through a series of emotional peaks and valleys. The finale is the gem at the center of this undisputed masterpiece, a relieving of the tension that’s built up throughout the concerto, seemingly throughout Beethoven’s entire life. In it you catch sight of something Beethoven largely obscured: his gift for total, unalloyed joy. Fabio Luisi conducts the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. There will be four performances: at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 8-10, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 11. Tickets start at $19. More info at mydso.com. Jonathan Patrick

Texas Storytelling Festival

What's the difference between a White House communications department and a storytelling festival? Storytellers don't need to testify before the House Intelligence Committee to admit they're telling lies. The 33rd annual Texas Storytelling Festival takes place Thursday through Sunday at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. in Denton. On the schedule are story concerts, workshops, children's activities, a liar's contest and more. Festival passes are $95 for Tejas Storytelling Association members and $130 for nonmembers. Tickets are also sold for individual days and events. For more information, visit tejasstorytelling.com/festival. Emily Goldstein

She Kills Monsters

She Kills Monsters, starting a monthly run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Theatre Three, 2800 Routh St., tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home after the death of her teenage sister Tilly. When Agnes finds her sister's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she enters into an imaginary world that was Tilly's refuge. See young Dallas actor Kennedy Waterman in a leading role in this play by Qui Nguyen, who pays homage to the geek and warrior within each of us. Performances continue until April 1. For tickets, $10 to $50, and information, call 214-871-3300 or visit theatre3dallas.com. Reba Liner

Little Dragon

8 p.m. Thursday, March 8, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., granadatheater.com, $36

Hailing from Gothenburg, Sweden, synth-pop band Little Dragon is consistently pushing forward the boundaries of the genre. Its decade-plus career has resulted in five albums of wildly disparate electronica that connects the dots from Motown-inspired funk jams to slow R&B late-night dance burners. It also collaborated with Gorillaz, scored a Grammy nomination, and had some of its most dance-worthy tunes featured on Grey’s Anatomy and The Vampire Diaries. Little Dragon just put out a slinky new single, “Sway Daisy,” which should sound great alongside the plethora of other catalog tracks when the group hits the Granada Theater on Thursday for what should be a memorable evening of fun. Jeff Strowe

Fri 3/9

Sunken Garden

Sunken Garden, a new and intensely immersive work by composer Michel van der Aa, explores the liminal spaces between the real and the unreal, life and death. The Dallas Opera presents the U.S. premiere of this fascinating work, which threads 3D video technology into the more traditional aspects of stage performance, offering a multimedia experience. There will be four performances at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wednesday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $19. More info at dallasopera.org. Jonathan Patrick

The Great Society

When you read the tweets and daily headlines, do you yearn for LBJ's presidency? Once again, Dallas Theater Center takes us back to the story of Lyndon's years in the White House with a production of The Great Society, running Friday to April 1 at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. In 2016, DTC presented All the Way, the first part of Robert Schenkkan's two-part dramatization of the power and morality and change taking place in the Johnson years of the '60s. Brandon Potter returns as Johnson and Kevin Moriarty directs this co-production with Houston's Alley Theatre. For tickets and information, call 214-880-0202 or visit dallastheatercenter.org. (Pay what you can at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 11.) Reba Liner

Good Guys Lone Star Nationals

What is it about cars that makes certain people drool? Is the sleek look of a really cool car? The promise of speed and freedom? If you know the answer, then you’re the perfect kind of gearhead for the Goodguys’ 8th Lone Star Nationals tour at the Texas Motor Speedway from Friday, March 9-Sunday, March 11. The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association’s touring car show will include more than 2,000 of the coolest custom and classic hot rods, muscle cars and trucks as well as a ton of fun events for car lovers including the Goodguys AutoCross race, a cruise along the Texas Motor Speedway, a burnout competition and an exhibition of the Nitro Thunderfest Dragster. Tickets are $15 per person for Goodguys members and $17 per person for nonmembers who purchase tickets online before Thursday, March 8. Tickets at the gate are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Tickets for kids ages 7-12 are $6 and kids under 6 get in for free. The Texas Motor Speedway is located at 3545 Lone Star Circle in Fort Worth. Visit good-guys.com for tickets and more information. Danny Gallagher

A$AP Ferg

With Denzel Curry and IDK, 7 p.m. Friday, Mar. 9, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com/dallas, $30 and up

A$AP Mob was in town a few months ago for its collective tour, but the hustling, multitalented A$AP Ferg is already back on the road for his Mad Man tour. The artist released the wildly successful Still Striving mixtape featuring the hit “Plain Jane” last fall but is already gearing up for the release of his next project. He really is a mad man. Last week, Ferg released a track from the upcoming album titled “Kristi YamaGucci,” featuring Denzel Curry and IDK, the two buzzing acts who are also on this tour. A hectic touring schedule is on par for the A$AP mob affiliate, who recently told GQ he gets no enjoyment from sitting at or home or spending time around other rappers — he’d rather be out seeing the world. Lucky you. Mikel Galicia

Junior Brown

With Jason Elmore, 8 p.m., Friday, March 9, at the Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., thekessler.org, 214-272-8346, $22

Junior Brown was a man ahead of his time, brandishing an instrument more wild than his own voice is deep and rich. He made a name for himself in Austin in the '90s, where he traveled from Cottonwood, Arizona, with his outlaw-tinged country and his double necked guitar and lap steel (a “guit-steel”). His unusual voice and instrumentation have found success on TV — a few years ago he was featured on AMC’s Better Call Saul — and now with a new tour and an 11th album in the works, tentatively titled Deep in the Heart of Me, this American iconoclast is prepared to become more widely known. Tracks like “Hang up and Drive,” “My Wife Thinks You’re Dead” and “Broke Down South of Dallas” are worth the price of admission on their own. Nicholas Bostick

Sat 3/10

Flogging Molly

We have mixed feelings about holiday creep. We’ll scarf down candy and muster up the courage for haunted houses all October long, but Christmas decorations going up the day after Halloween is depressing. Don’t even get us started on revelers planting trees more than a month before Arbor Day. But we’ll pour a Guinness and wish the top o’ the marnin’ to ya, laddies, a week ahead of March 17, because we’re all too happy to celebrate alcohol and outdated yet oddly acceptable stereotypes. Also, they’re renovating the venue where we normally throw the Dallas Observer St. Patrick’s Day Concert, so this is how we’re doing it this year, OK? Flogging Molly, the perfect lager-soaked St. Paddy’s Day band with their Celtic punk mix of maudlin ballads and penny whistle mosh-pit ragers, headlines with Jon Snodgrass & Friends and Scott H. Biram opening. The fun starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St. Tickets are $35 with VIP merchandise packages available for $100 at dallasobserver.com. Jesse Hughey

The Color Run 5K

The Color Run, billed as "The Happiest 5K on the Planet" gets underway Saturday at Fair Park, 1818 1st Ave. Happiest, that is, if you like to be doused with powder in different colors at each kilometer along the way so that you resemble a rainbow by the time you reach your goal. You can run, walk, crawl or cartwheel your way to completing the non-timed event. The Color Run's start-line window opens at 8 a.m. with music, dancing, warm-up stretching and giveaways. Tickets start at $24.99. First-time runners and seasoned athletes, advised to wear powder-friendly clothes, can expect air-blown dusting off of the non-toxic powders at the finish line. For information, thecolorrun.com. or 214-426-3400. Reba Liner

Longhorn Band in Concert

Get one heck of an early start on your Texas/OU celebrations this year as the burnt orange makes the trek up Interstate 35 to the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora Str. The Longhorn Band transports its rich history and traditions to Dallas for a performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 10. The 118-year-old band will fire up UT diehards with an assembly of musicians who tote cowbells, the world’s largest marching drum (nicknamed Big Bertha) and all the brass and percussion you’d expect. Tickets are $20 at attpac.org. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Willie Nelson

8 p.m. Saturday, March 10, Choctaw Grand Theatre, 4216 U.S. Route 69, Durant, Oklahoma, choctawcasinos.com, sold out

Don’t take Willie Nelson for granted. Although he’s on another tour, making up rescheduled tour dates after cancellations, the iconic country and folk outlaw will not always be around. At 84, he’s still putting out records, including a new one out in April called Last Man Standing. His voice, his guitar playing, his originals and covers — they have been around for decades. Whether you’ve caught him at a festival or a theater, the man can move people to tears with his power as a performer and songwriter. We don’t know how much more time we have such a legend around. If you’ve always wanted to see him, head up north for this. Eric Grubbs

Pop Evil

6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 10, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com/dallas, $20

Midwestern metal group Pop Evil has been on a roll over the past five years. It landed nine singles on the top 10 of Billboard’s mainstream rock chart since 2013 and is fresh off the release of its eponymous 2018 album. Pop Evil’s ships are coming in, and its Music Over Worlds tour will be pulling into Dallas. Originally formed in 2001, the post-grunge quintet’s latest album has been hailed as an evolution of the band’s nebulous take on genre. Tracks go from headbanging political outrage on “Colors Bleed” and the nu-metal tinged “Art of War” to the more industrial sound of “Nothing but Thieves” or the moody soulfulness of the album’s closing song, “Rewind.” At every twist and turn, Pop Evil explores new corners of its sound, and thankfully the band took more time to fully flesh out the final product after beginning recording last May. After recent lineup changes and successes onstage and off, Pop Evil is beginning to emerge as one of the pre-eminent rock bands of the millennium’s teen years. Your chance to catch ut before it really blows up is here, so grab your tickets while you can. Nicholas Bostick

Dreamy Life Records Showcase

with Acid Carousel, Sub-Sahara, Teenage Sexx, Robot Therapy and The Fibs, 8 p.m., Saturday, March 10, at Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., 940-312-8985, $10

Fort Worth-based Dreamy Life Records is a record store and record label that supports local and national acts. The shop buys and sells vinyl, tapes and CDs and hosts in-house performances. This Saturday, the label heads to Denton for a night of rock n' roll at Andy's Bar. The show features psychedelic outfit Acid Carousel, punk band Teenage Sexx and others. Diamond Victoria

Sun 3/11

Concert for Kindness

Operation Kindness is the largest no-kill shelter in DFW, and for a cause like that, it's only appropriate to give back. The seventh annual Concert for Kindness features music, photography, artwork, and of course, wine and food in the Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St . There will also be a silent auction of art and items for you or a special pet lover. All proceeds benefit Operation Kindness, so there's no reason not to go. The event is ast 6 p.m. March 11; tickets are $100 at squareup.com. Paige Skinner

Mon 3/12

All About Eve

All About Eve harnesses acting forces Bette Davis, Anne Baxter and Celeste Holm to tell a tale of ambitious, toxic women who claw instead of coexist — and whose insecurities render them almost helpless. It conflates success with conniving, reinforcing cat-fight tropes that still exist in too much popular culture, yet manages to stay topical thanks to its undertones about the absolute brutality of show business and the disposability of its female stars. As Bette Davis’ powerful Margo Channing begins to realize that her youth (and along with it, her star power) is slipping away, ingénue Eve Harrington manipulates her way into the spotlight once wholly focused on Channing only to find that her own usurper is already in the wings. Appreciate the 1950 drama for all its relevant glory as the Angelika Film Center in Plano, 7205 Bishop Road, presents the film as part of its “Leading Ladies” series at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 12. Tickets are $10.50 at angelikafilmcenter.com/plano. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Tue 3/13

Ignite DFW 9

Ignite DFW is, according to it's website, a combination of "TED talks, Saturday Night Live, and that really cool block party you went to that one night." We're not sure if that's promise or a threat, so you'll have to go check it out yourself. Speakers chosen by the Ignite DFW team get five minutes to speak on any subject they desire, provided they have some credibility and something to say. Speeches include 20 static slides auto-advancing at 15 seconds each. Speakers are encouraged to "be geeky," which sounds like a lead-pipe cinch. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the talking begins at 7 p.m. at Deep Ellum Art Company, 3200 Commerce St. Tickets are $7-$30 at prekindle.com. Patrick Williams

