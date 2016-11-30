5 Art Events for Your Weekend, December 1-4

courtesy Matt Bagley

FEATURE: Goode, Tanchak, Winkler

Goss-Michael Foundation

1305 Wycliff Ave., Suite 120

Opening reception 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday

For the debut of Goss-Michael’s FEATURE series, the space will transform into a shrine devoted solely to three Texas-based artists: Jenaro Goode, Keer Tanchak and Paul Winker. Each is interested in surface, edge and pictorial planes. They just have different ways of getting there.

Goode’s fascination with surrealism (à la Salvador Dali) pops in his colorful creations. His haunting dreamscapes include, for example, naked women who appear haunted by cat-like figures and/or are missing their own faces.

Canadian-born Tanchak’s Baroque era-inspired paintings juxtapose the classical and the modern, comparing the indulgence and whimsy of 18th century France with … whatever the world we live in now is called. Winker’s works emphasize simplicity and intuition, suggestive of the artist’s personal search for enlightenment, identity and independence.

courtesy Texas Theatre

H. Schenck: Is That Your Father’s Watch?

The Safe Room at Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Closing Friday

The first thing you should know about artist H. Schenck, whose exhibit Is That Your Father’s Watch? closes Friday, is that he creates art out of mud. Why mud? It’s universal, apolitical, communal, essential, accessible and ubiquitous. Our planet is made up of it. We use it, move it, play with it and have religious narratives about it. Because of the nature of the material, its ability to function in diverse ways, and our relationship with it, mud can act as an accessible metaphor for a diverse population.

Matt Bagley’s Trans Dimensional Holidaze Get Together (pictured at top)

Mighty Fine Arts

419 North Tyler St.

Reception 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

A self-proclaimed “swamp child,” Matt Bagley's imaginative reveries are firmly rooted in the humid backwaters of South Louisiana where he grew up. He’s evolved into an artist and talented printmaker/ archeologist/skateboard activist/theologist/homespun philosopher who somehow manages to channel all of these interests into art that’s at once relatable and unexpected. His unconventionality shines through in "Breussard the Alligator,” about (predictably) an alligator who, after enjoying brief success in the New York fashion industry, returns home to the bayou to make art and invent something called the “Print Frog.” He says to think of it as if Harvey Fierstein was an old Cajun.

Max Ernst's contribution to Tangled Up in Blue. courtesy Barry Whistler

Tangled Up in Blue

Barry Whistler Gallery

315 Cole St., Suite 120

Opening reception 6 p.m. Saturday

Bob Dylan just won a Nobel Prize in Literature, so it’s safe to assume that a lot of people like him. But Dallas art gallery owner Barry Whistler likes him A LOT, so much in fact that he’s dedicated his forthcoming 12-artist exhibition after a Dylan song. Tangled Up in Blue opens Saturday at Whistler’s gallery in the Design District, and he says the show will serve as a nod to Dylan’s recent feat. The artists were assigned to use sculpture, painting and drawing to create different interpretations of the hue. The participating artists are Max Ernst, Martha Groome, Luke Harnden, Terrell James, Otis Jones, Ellsworth Kelly, Tom Orr, Andrea Rosenberg, Lorraine Tady, John Wilcox, Danny Williams and Mark Williams.

courtesy DMA

Art and Nature in the Middle Ages

Dallas Museum of Art

1717 North Harwood St.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Dallas Museum of Art will kick off its long-anticipated exhibition showcasing how six centuries of medieval artists depicted Mother Nature. The DMA is the exclusive U.S. venue for Art and Nature in the Middle Ages, which promises works rarely exhibited this side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Spanning the 12th to early 16th centuries, Art and Nature in the Middle Ages explores the diverse modes of the era’s expression, whether plant or animal, sacred or profane, real or imagined, highlighting its continuities and changes. The featured works emphasize the innate bond between humans and nature, and nature’s constant presence in the immediate environment and spiritual life of men and women in the Middle Ages.

Some of the titles may sound familiar: A scene of chivalry from The Seigniorial Life (circa 1500), and enamelwork, including the Reliquary of St. Francis of Assisi, in addition to stained glass panels with white rose and maple leaf decorations from the Rhine Valley (circa 1330) and an aquamanile (i.e. water jug) in the form of a unicorn (circa 1400).

