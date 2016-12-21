5 Art Events for Your Weekend: December 23-25

courtesy Old Jail Art Center

courtesy Cedar Valley College

Gordon Young: Collage

Cedar Valley College - Educational Art Gallery

3030 North Dallas Ave., Lancaster

Closing Friday

Artist Gordon Young builds digital photomontages from an amalgam of photographs of his personal environment fused with imagery appropriated from digital media. With the objective of combining the daily flow of electronic-media detritus and images grabbed from the flow of personal observation, Young seeks to create a collision of the visual experiences encountered every day.

courtesy Ro2 Gallery

Ro2ooth Gift Grab

Ro2 Gallery

1501 S. Ervay St.

Ongoing through Dec. 31

Would-be gift givers who have put off shopping for this long need not despair. If you’d rather forego big box retailers in favor of a more one-of-a-kind, meaningful memento for your dearest kin, check out Ro2 Art and Art Tooth present Ro2ooth Gift Grab. The collaborative group exhibition at Ro2 Art Gallery showcases a diverse collection of small works projects by area artists. Gift Grab presents art lovers of all sorts a chance to affordably browse an assorted mishmash of media, including painting, prints, photography and sculpture by North Texans. The show features the work of notable locals such as Ray-Mel Cornelious, Ollie Gee, Brian K. Jones, Robin Ragin, Brian K. Scott, Erica Stephens, Clay Stinnett, Chip Tompkins, Diana Urbina and Fabiola Valenzuela. The opening reception will feature a DJ set by visual artist and musician Ronnie Heart from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. The reception is free.

courtesy Kazz Morishita

Kazz Morishita’s Moonlight Serenade and Fabio Del Re’s Morandi

Photographs: Do Not Bend Gallery

154 Glass St., Suite No. 104

Ongoing through Dec. 31

Photographs: Do Not Bend Gallery is now featuring two artists new to the gallery. Moonlight Serenade is a show of photographs by Japanese artist Kazz Morishita. The works use the moon as a philosophical reference, depicting the message that the moon is a steady, fixed point reflecting light on lives that are constantly in flux. Morandi is a show of works by Brazil-native Fabio Del Re. For this collection, Del Re used mostly analogue methods to meticulously create still-lifes that pay homage to Italian artist Giorgio Morandi’s skillful and transcendent paintings. Admission is free.

Cor Fahringer: As we lie, as we lay

courtesy Umbrella Gallery

Umbrella Gallery

2803 Taylor St.

Ongoing through Jan. 21

In this exhibition, Cor Fahringer draws on his own history to communicate and question norms of identity and intimacy. Through an exploration of contrasting materials such as natural and processed woods, American vernacular columns, neon, coin-operated machines, music box players, and three generations of garments, he is "raising questions about our current social contrasts, political structures and patriotism."

Dan Phillips: Blackest Cloud (pictured at top)

Old Jail Art Center

201 S. Second St., Albany

Ongoing through Feb. 11

Should you really (and we mean really) need to get away next week, we recommend making the three-hour trek to Albany to catch Blackest Cloud, an exhibition of works by artist Dan Phillips. Trained as a cabinet and furniture maker, Phillips creates custom furniture pieces out of a studio in Dallas. Additionally, he makes collages, drawings and paintings composed of calligraphic lines and soft color washes. More info at theoldjailartcenter.org.

