5 Art Events for Your Weekend: December 8-11

courtesy Centraltrak

Media Burn 2016

Streamed live here

6 p.m. Thursday

Well, this is interesting. On Monday, a mysterious email began circulating around the Dallas art community. In part, the short message reads, “On December 8, a group of Dallas college students will attempt to destroy the internet from [redacted location].”

The email semi-clarifies that Media Burn “is not a stunt but instead a way to alleviate frustration at the internet in modern America.”

The event is open to the public exclusively through a live stream here between 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. As part of the (broadcast? proceedings? musical?), a Donald Trump impersonator will make a speech. Glasstire has verified that the email came from an SMU server. Find more info at the event’s Facebook page.

Movement Material — Camera and dance works by Jeremy Moss and Pamela Vail (pictured at top)

7:30 p.m. Friday

Centraltrak: The UT Dallas Artists Residency

800 Exposition Ave.

A dance partner need not be human, according to Jeremy Moss and Pamela Vail, the artists behind Movement Material. In a new 60-minute explosion of video, 16mm projection and live performance, the artists navigate the relationships between transfigurative gestures via the collision of camera and dance. The program explores the roles and functions of both the cinematographer (Moss) and the dancer (Vail) while posing questions of space, movement and the ways in which the frame and the cut create alternate walls and rhythms. Through the program, the artists aim to answer the question of how the camera and movement can work cohesively together without favoring one over the other.

Artist talk: Frances Bagley’s The Lay of the Land

courtesy Kirk Hopper Fine Arts

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday

Kirk Hopper Fine Art

3008 Commerce St.

Sculptor Frances Bagley will give a talk about her site-specific installation The Lay of the Land Saturday at Kirk Hopper. Bagley’s metaphorical structures and objects lay the groundwork for a consideration of focal points, self-reflection and general feelings on the relationship between an individual and the natural habitats in which they exist. Expect serene nuances, geometric magic and jazzed up aesthetics. Admission is free.

Nicholas Troilo — Experiments in Black & White

courtesy the artist

5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Haley Henman Gallery

422 Singleton Blvd.

For his solo exhibition, artist Nicholas Troilo confronts the dizzying distractions generated by our interactions with digital technology, particularly the smart phone. He posits that the 24/7 connectivity of social media and constant barrages of information are indeed double-edged swords. Troilo’s latest works attempt to answer the question of how to respond to these distractions. Normally an ardent colorist, he decided to work only in black and white this time. By eliminating color, he wondered, would our attention spans increase? In these works, he uses mixed media for textures, gestures and mark making, line and space, freedoms and restriction.

courtesy Umbrella Gallery

Cor Fahringer: As we lie, as we lay

6 to 8 p.m. Saturday; artist talk at 7:30 p.m.

Umbrella Gallery

2803 Taylor St.

In this exhibition, Cor Fahringer draws on his own history to communicate and question norms of identity and intimacy. Through an exploration of contrasting materials such as natural and processed woods, American vernacular columns, neon, coin operated machines, music box players, and three generations of garments, he is “raising questions about our current social contrasts, political structures and patriotism.”

