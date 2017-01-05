5 Art Events for Your Weekend: January 6-8

EXPAND courtesy Galleri Urbane

Greg Piazza — Painted Lens

courtesy Wall Gallery

Wall Gallery

1529 Dragon St.

Opening reception 5 p.m. Saturday

Greg Piazza is a minimalist among minimalists. It’s simple and pure geometry, the raw, sharp-jawed photographs he captures via his own style of streamlined gusto. Now he’s translated his inspired snaps into canvas paintings that come alive with robust color and, right in time for the new year, renewed purpose. In his exhibition Painted Lens, his works will be on display alongside their photographic inspirations. Following the reception, the exhibit will run through Feb. 11.

courtesy Erin Cluley Gallery

Anna Membrino — Views

Erin Cluley Gallery

414 Fabrication St.

Opens 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday

It’s two-dimensional vs. three-dimensional images competing against — or rather complementing — one another. Anna Membrino sees her paintings as tableaus put in place to discern the spectrum of different perceptions when viewing simplistic, created environments. A holder of various degrees (from SMU and the University of North Florida) and an attendee of RISD and Parsons at the New School, the 30 year-old Dallas resident is making waves, blending her unique hybrid of still life, landscape and abstract paintings.

Steven J. Miller — Sweet & Sorrow

courtesy Conduit Gallery

Conduit Gallery

1626 Hi C Lane

Opens 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Denton-based artist Steven J. Miller co-mingles storytelling with his paintings, which tend to feature futuristic landscapes on a planet that may or may not be Earth. The familiar objects (places, trains, houses) are integrated and set against less familiar ones (islands shaped like thumbs). His works pop with precise lines, and a strong command of color makes his pictures' planes appear flatter than Lubbock. His content skews Western, but visually, there’s an Eastern bloc motif happening. Even the artistically disinclined would be hard-pressed to look at his paintings and not think of the Kremlin or Tetris. He also says he’s been reflecting on his mortality lately, “not in a morbid sense, but in more of a contemplation about consciousness.” Morbid or not, they’re fun to look at.

Lindsey Landfried — Skyline Drive (pictured at top)

Galleri Urbane

2277 Monitor St.

Opens 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Lindsey Landfried describes the ethereal paper-based structures she creates as “an optical elegy to writing, when all paper and digital memory are ephemeral pulp.” The Pennsylvania-based artist works with all sizes, ranging from miniature to panoramic in scale. The paper itself is made up of dense nets of loops, with origami-like folds floating with the aid of magnets. Sound complicated? It’s not at all; it looks like an ethereal dream, or the backdrop of an Anthropologie window storefront. Galleri Urbane describes Skyline Drive as, “a series of entirely new works whose environments feel lawless, void of time or gravity, which chromatically evoke the colors of sunsets and atmospheres of dawn.”

courtesy Liliana Bloch Gallery

Ryan Goolsby — Totem

Liliana Bloch Gallery

2271 Monitor St.

Opens 6 p.m. Saturday

Ryan Goolsby obsesses over things that most people don’t notice. Things like derelict signs stripped of paint, and strings of holiday lights falling out of a ceiling. He’s drawn to the innate functionality of these objects and sees potential in that which is deemed useless. He sees a beauty in this limbo, when entities are caught between something and nothing. He worked as a photographer in a previous life. Now instead of documenting orphaned items, he plucks them from their environs and makes them into something better. He’s like a favorite teacher who believes in all the children, except his children are wayward bike racks he fixes with glue and chalk paint.

