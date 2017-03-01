5 Art Events for Your Weekend: March 3-5

courtesy Holly Johnson Gallery

Bizarro — Robert Barsamian

Conduit Gallery

1626 C Hi Line Drive.

Ongoing through March 25

DC Comic’s antihero Bizarro first appeared in 1958 as an antagonist to Superman. In pop culture, the character has come to be known as a metaphorical mirror to Superman: Everything seen in a mirror is in reverse, and what it reflects may be bizarre but is 100 percent real. Barsamian draws from darker moments in American history, creating sculptural prototypes and canvases that describe phantom-like environments to confront viewers with a holistic view of America’s fabric.

The works in Bizarro refer directly to specific historic events and their contemporary relevance. In “Jackson’s Removal Act,” for example, Barsamian paints Native Americans on the Trail of Tears alongside a yo-yo. The intention is to highlight the contemporary government’s efforts to relocate members of Native American nations, whose lands now contain sought-after mineral properties.

Kyle Steed: Connected//Disconnected

Jen Mauldin Gallery

408 N. Bishop Blvd., Suite 103

Opening reception 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday

You may not know Kyle Steed’s name, but if you live in Dallas you know his work. You’ve seen his ornate typography adorning the windows of Milk and Honey on Henderson Avenue. Or maybe you’ve noticed Dallas City Mural, a massive black and white emblem in the Design District reminding Dallas to “ask not what your city can do for you, but what you can do for your city.” He’s an artist who’s at once everywhere and inconspicuous. You can catch his minimalist paintings at Jen Mauldin Gallery in Bishop Arts through March 27.

What Lies Beneath (pictured at top)

Old Jail Art Center

201 South Second St., Albany

Opens Saturday

Collage has, in its basic techniques, remained mostly unchanged throughout its history. But the breadth of its materials and media has expanded over the last century, with modern day artists jazzing it up with a new spectrum of styles and genres. From clever manipulation of space to out-there concepts that are unlikely subjects for art, the works can be funny, political, satirical, critical or simply stunning.

What Lies Beneath exhibits the work of nine contemporary artists who specialize in collage, montage and found objects. Fervent consumerism has, of course, created a boundless supply of materials for these artists to use. Consider Matthew Cusick’s “Olds ’84,” a dazzling mishmash of inlaid maps on wood included in the exhibit. Meanings have layers, and each work pushes toward full scale mental excavations. Featured artists are Andy Coolquitt, Matthew Cusick, John Fraser, Lily Hanson, Luke Harnden, Dana Harper, Lance Letscher, Shaun O’Dell and Dario Robleto.

Peter Hiatt – No Unsacred Places

OC3 — Oak Cliff Cultural Center

223 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Opening reception 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Denton artist and photographer Peter Hiatt likes to refer to a popular saying by Wendell Berry: “There are no unsacred places; there are only sacred places and desecrated places.” Hiatt’s work is concerned almost exclusively with the relationship people have with their environs: how they interact, and the lands they inhabit. This is the pervasive motif behind No Unsacred Places, his new show at Oak Cliff Cultural Center. “The photographs that I make show a world that is as close as our backyard, but we shut it out, because it displeases us,” he says. “We must remember that we live apart [from nature] because we choose to. It frightened us, so we covered it in concrete. I want us to confront what we have chosen to destroy.” Following a reception Saturday, the exhibit will run through April 7.

Closing: The Odd Fellows Show

Mighty Fine Arts

419 N. Tyler St.

Closing party and performance by The Mercury Rocket 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

If you haven’t, now would be a good time to catch The Odd Fellows Show, organized by Andy Don Emmons and featuring artists from Dallas Odd Fellows Lodge #44. Odd Fellows are exactly what they sound like, people from all walks banded together in co-fraternity. The venerable Dallas Odd Fellows Lodge #44 was chartered in 1854 and is one of the fastest growing and liveliest lodges in the state. Many of its members are multi-talented and artistically inclined and this exhibit celebrates the fruits of their labors. You don’t have to be an Odd Fellow to come to the show but you might be given a gentle nudge toward considering joining.

