5 Art Events for Your Weekend: November 11-13

Radioee.net: Solario

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

The Pollock Gallery at SMU

6101 Bishop Blvd.

Radioee.net is a nomadic, online, bilingual radio transmission dedicated to themes like mobility, migration and transportation. The program is set to occur in tandem with the inaugural program New Cities, Future Ruins (NCFR), a four-year initiative uniting artists interested in sustainability issues facing America’s Sun Belt cities. From sunrooms to solar racing competitions, solar panels to star power, the broadcasts will aim to spur discussion on solar energy and ecology in Dallas. Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through Nov. 23.

Safe Room Gallery presents Super Fantasy Mercado

10 a.m. to 7 p.m Saturday

Vikon Village Flea Market

2918 S. Jupiter Road, Garland

Market season is nigh upon us, and this year Dallas is getting in on the action via Super Fantasy Mercado, a collaborative pop-up store and pseudo-gallery featuring limited edition art goods and small edition multiples. This DIY project promises to take the good stuff straight to the people. Conceived by Dallas-based artists Brent Ozaeta and Ha Mai, this artist-curated bazaar will provide commentary on gentrification and consumerism. Longtime Dallasites might remember Vikon Village as the place to thrift during the '80s and '90s.

Art Con 12

7 to 11 p.m. Saturday

Cedars Union

1201 S. Ervay St.

Art Con is by far the biggest annual art party in Dallas. Bigger is actually better in this case, because it's a sign this once-small event has evolved from its homespun roots into something much more significant. The collection will feature more than 150 Dallas-area artists who have accepted the exhibition’s challenge: Create a piece of collectible art within 24 hours. There is a catch, because entries must be splattered within the confines of a contest-official 18 x 18 board. Live entertainment planned for this year (aside from the spritely auctioneers) includes DJ Wild in the Streets, NITE and DJ Blue, the Misfit. Since its inception, Art Con has raised close to $300,000 for small programs that provide arts and music programming in North Texas.

Scott Bell: Howdy Neighbor (pictured at top)

6 p.m. Saturday

Umbrella Gallery

2803 Taylor St.

Transplanted from the lush tropics of Florida to the less-lush landscape of Dallas, Scott Bell paints moments melded together from memories and feelings that illustrate his evolution. The narrative he creates between object and space makes the viewer consider landscapes and their relationship to boundaries, expectations and waste.

Concentrations 60: Lucie Stahl

Ongoing

Dallas Museum of Art

1717 N. Harwood St.

For Concentrations 60, the artist’s first U.S. solo exhibition, Lucie Stahl uses a most unlikely vessel: an old-school flatbed scanner. Her large-format images meld food, photographs, magazine clippings and trash into cohesive units encapsulating pop culture ideas. As finishing touches, she encases the images in resin, christening them with a glossy and tactile finish.

This exhibit also features some of her signature “prayer wheels” (beer cans and oil drums that can be spun by the viewer).

