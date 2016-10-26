5 Art Events for Your Weekend: October 28-30
Fabrics, fibers and debris are repurposed in an exhibit opening at SMU this weekend.
courtesy Hawn Gallery
courtesy William Campbell Contemporary
Cellular Level
6 to 8 p.m. Friday
William Campbell Contemporary Art
4925 Byers Ave., Fort Worth
Cellular Level, an exhibition of new works by acclaimed Fort Worth artist John Holt Smith, opens Friday at William Campbell Contemporary Art. While any mention of “stem cells” is often surrounded by controversy, Smith’s paintings eschew the debate, serving only to point out a visual transformation — to offer a new lens through which to view items of such vital substance.
The show includes eight new large-scale paintings, in addition to several digital prints and drawings. Smith’s intricate process requires a lot of time and elbow grease: It begins with digitally manipulating a photograph. Then he performs a series of cropping and stretching actions, distilling the image down to its most basic elements. Later, he applies each line of color with painstaking accuracy to create a potent, high-contrast composition comprised of a multifaceted series of dazzling, pulsating lines.
R3clamation: Routes & Roots, an installation by Basil Kincaid (pictured at top)
6 to 8 p.m. Friday
Hawn Gallery at Hamon Art Library - SMU
6100 Hillcrest Ave.
R3clamation: Routes & Roots launches this weekend at SMU’s Hawn Gallery. Basil Kincaid reclaims a haphazard mishmash of materials — fabrics, fibers, even debris — and repurposes them into striking textile works. For R3clamation: Routes & Roots, Kincaid has created assemblage quilts, sculptures and garments, comprised of the clutter we encounter every day. The works are imbued with the artist’s dyed-in-the-wool West African and American ancestral traditions. By no means static, these unique pieces are worn by Kincaid during his performances, becoming vessels representative of the trauma and subsequent healing the body has experienced.
Closing: Dystopian Dreams
6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Mighty Fine Arts
419 North Tyler St.
You know dystopian dreams. They’re the kind where you’re almost-but-never-quite-asleep. The ones where you’re falling forever but the ground never comes. Of clown cars filled with endless costumed weirdos. Scenarios played out night after night, with occasional glimpses of higher ground, rainbows and such, just enough to whet your thirst for something more. Something like that, anyway.
Dystopian Dreams, which ends its run at Mighty Fine Arts in Oak Cliff, is an exhibition of works by Dwayne Carter, Patrick Patterson-Carroll, Randall Garrett, Thor Johnson and Montoya Williams. The show features “third party musings, dreams of dystopias both personal and societal, an illusory world of fragmentation, creation and destruction.”
Art Haunt
7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday
Sunset Art Studios
1811 Balboa Place
Part haunted house, part art history, part immersive theater and installation, Art Haunt is a multi-sensory, multimedia art exhibit inspired by the surreal paintings of Salvador Dali. Exploring the painter’s emphasis on all things uncanny, unsettling, bizarre and dreamlike, each artist will contribute to the event by emphasizing these qualities for viewers to walk through, hear, touch, smell and see. Art Haunt embraces the structure and cultural language of the haunted house and combines it with historical art to create an accessible art experience. The venue, Sunset Art Studios, is a free studio space for emerging artists.
|
courtesy Crow Collection
Abhidnya Ghuge: Flight of the Canyon
Ongoing through Nov. 27
Crow Collection of Art
2010 Flora St.
For Flight of the Canyon, Abhidnya Ghuge draws inspiration from her Indian heritage, using tedious printmaking techniques to carve her own woodblocks with henna-laden creations. After carving them, she inks thousands of disposable paper plates with varying shades of robust colors. The end results of her works are intriguing, organic site-specific installations.
The patterns and forms of the final multidisciplinary pieces were crafted to resemble microscopic and organic elements found naturally within the human body. Who would have thought that disposable paper plates could so accurately depict the fragility of life and human existence?
