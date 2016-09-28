5 Art Events for Your Weekend: September 29-October 2

courtesy José Parlá

José Parlá: INSTINCTS

6:30 p.m. Thursday

Goss-Michael Foundation

1305 Wycliff Ave., Suite 120

Free

Opening this week at the Goss-Michael Foundation on Wycliff Avenue is INSTINCTS, an inaugural solo exhibition featuring works by the critically lauded artist José Parlá. Parlá, a Brooklyn-based artist whose talents include painting, sculpting, architecture and photography, created each piece specifically for this exhibit. Previously, Parla received international acclaim for “Union of the Senses,” his 90-foot abstract mural that sits permanently at the entrance of One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. Always playful with color and space, Parla describes his painting mentality as “sensual,” a trait he promises will manifest in his current exhibit. And can we all agree that a sensual painting is an intriguing painting? More info at g-mf.org.

courtesy Dallas Center for Photography

The Dallas Center for Photography Speaker Series: Richard Klein and Susan kae Grant

6:30-9 p.m. Thursday

Dallas Center for Photography

4756 Algiers St.

$10

“This Is What it’s Like When Artists Collide” could be an alternate — but highly appropriate — moniker for Thursday evening’s lecture at the Dallas Center of Photography. The speakers, Richard Klein and Susan kae Grant, are accomplished photographers who have been married 29 years. They live and work together, collaborating directly on some projects and indirectly on almost everything else in life. While Klein’s work is commercial (he’s a master of cinematic lighting) and Grant’s is fine art (peppered with a special interest in sleep science and nightmares), they share a mutual goal: creating fabricated images that tug at heartstrings and spur imagination. They’ll explore the intersection of their experience as work colleagues and spouses. More info at www.dallascenterforphotography.com.

The 5th Annual Juried Exhibition of Contemporary Islamic Art at the Irving Arts Center

4-7 p.m. Saturday

Irving Arts Center

3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving

Free

courtesy Irving Arts Center

Presented by the Islamic Art Revival Series, the 5th Annual Juried Exhibition of Contemporary Islamic Art is a collaboration with the Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation. This weekend’s featured performer is master calligrapher and musician Bahman Panahi, who will present “The Musicality of Calligraphy” with a reception following his talk. The ongoing exhibition showcases an international collection of works inspired by Islamic culture, art, literature, architecture and music. It aims to preserve the art of Islam as a universal language, translator and uniter. Dr. Maryam Ekhitiar, associate curator of Islamic art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is this year’s grand juror. More info at irvingartscenter.com.

courtesy Box Co.

The Box Company Inaugural Opening

7 p.m. Saturday

The Box Company

2425 Myrtle Ave.

Free

The Box Company, co-founded by entrepreneurial couple Jason and Nancy Koen, is a new multi-use contemporary art space set to open its doors this weekend. Housed in a 14,000-square-foot warehouse just on the other side of Interstate 30 from Deep Ellum, the Box Company’s inaugural event will kick off with exhibitions featuring new work by local artists Francesco Moreno (“Scribble Painting”) and Paul Winkler (“Know Your Worth”). The Koens plan to execute at least six exhibitions a year.

courtesy Basement Gallery

The Basement Gallery Grand Reopening

3-7 p.m. Saturday

The Basement Gallery

115 S. Beckley Ave.

Free

After a brief closure, owner Daniel Yanez is ready to reopen Oak Cliff’s Basement Gallery to the public. The graffiti-friendly multi-use space is located, predictably, in a basement, but a cool one: It sits below what was once the largest Freemason’s Temple in Texas. The grand reopening will feature new work by Daniel Yanez, Raymond Butler, Azn Mike, Robert Garza, Max Quest and Antolin Pineda. More info at artbydiy.com.

