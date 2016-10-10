5 Things to Do, October 10-14

EXPAND At Dallas Fan Days you'll have the opportunity to meet Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things and Christian Slater. Kathy Tran

Human rights addressed on film, rare creatures and their habits, studying the architecture of our great city and some Trekkie time too. But let’s not dismiss the event that encourages us to step away from the internet, go to a place full of inspiration and put our thoughts on paper. Talk about a week for a culture vulture.

Do Not Resist

7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10

The Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

$10

After shooting upon shooting of black men across the country by police, it’s a hard task to not fear and feel anger toward those who sign up to protect. The issue is clearly a racial one, but we also must examine the steady militarization of police departments across the United States and how it contributes to police violence. Craig Atkinson’s documentary Do Not Resist does just that. After filming for two years and in 11 states, it begins with footage from Ferguson and travels through the back of police cars into Congressional hearings and into a conference for the sale of weapons technologies, and more. The Texas Theatre offers a screening at 7:30 p.m. Monday followed by a discussion with the filmmakers and members of our own Dallas Police Department. Tickets are $10 at thetexastheatre.com.

Deep Vellum Write-In

8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11

Deep Vellum Books

3000 Commerce St.

Free

It’s so easy for us to say: Stop procrastinating on that thing you’re writing. Of course, that would mean you’d need to click away from this page now — no, actually shut down your browser and focus. It’s hard to do with televisions, phones, adorable cats and dreaded Facebook. Deep Vellum Books feels the pain and is opening its space, then locking the doors on eight writers (first come, first served) for two 90-minute sessions of uninterrupted productivity. No Wi-Fi, low music, ample hydration (caffeinated or non available for purchase). It’s all geared toward powering through what must be done, be it conquering a writer’s block through a change of scenery or banging out 20 email drafts just so they’re ready when you need them. As noted by the host, both pen-to-paper and electronic methods of writing are encouraged. Visit deepvellum.com.

Historic Dallas Neighborhoods

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12

Southern Methodist University

5539 SMU Blvd.

$39

The streets we drive seem so familiar to us, but how much do we really know about the homes that border them? We might know Swiss Avenue was the first paved road in Dallas, but what about the quirks of the buildings there: two stories at least, no homes facing a side street, no spec homes, a $10,000 build minimum (at the turn of the century). There’s Lakewood’s little sister, Hollywood Heights, full of protected Tudors. The late 1920s Greenway Parks of North Dallas feature homes built around the style of English commons clusters and represent work by O’Neil Ford, Charles Dilbeck and other noted architects. And South Boulevard-Park Row is a vibrant gem of Craftsman, bungalows and revival-style homes. From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, learn more about these areas by attending the Historic Dallas Neighborhoods course offered on campus by SMU’s Continuing and Professional Education department. For just $39, get a virtual tour and a live lesson on the city’s rich housing and architectural history. To register, visit smu.edu/CAPE and search course code, 162IAH480-D.

Birds of Paradise

10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13

The Perot Museum

2201 N. Field St.

$19 to $27

As excited as Dallasites get about the bird watching available at our own Sunset Cove at White Rock Lake, New Guinea has some pretty amazing feathers to flaunt. The Perot Museum, 2201 N. Field St., hosts Birds of Paradise through Jan. 8, a traveling exhibition featuring displays on 39 stunning rare birds, their habits (which include some spectacular dance moves) and their secluded habitat. These birds are just a sampling of the more than 600 bird species that call the island of New Guinea home. They display vibrant feathers, intricate mating rituals and striking differences between the sexes within species (known as sexual dimorphism). Tickets to the exhibition, plus general museum admission, are $19 to $27 ($5 to $6 for members). Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission to the exhibition is on a timed entry system. Visit perotmuseum.org.

Dallas Fan Days

4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

Irving Convention Center

500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.

Tickets start at $20

Most attendees of Dallas Fan Days are hip to the cosplay, the comic book artist alley, the Star Wars replicas and Stormtrooper demos and the opportunity to snag exclusive merchandise. But the three-day event, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd., also has many autograph and photo ops (for a fee) with celebrities. And this time, shit gets real, because not only is Christian Slater coming, but also the one and only Neville Longbottom, who everyone knows was less whiny about his destiny than Harry Potter. (OK, fine, it's actually the actor Matthew Lewis.) A certain generation of folks will also be stoked to find Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering alongside stars from Stranger Things, The Flash, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Star Trek: The Next Generation and more. Daily tickets start at $20 online, with three-day passes starting at $60 online. For a complete schedule and autograph pricing, visit dallascomiccon.com.

