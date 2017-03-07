7 Best Spa Experiences in DFW

EXPAND This salt cave gives you at least one good reason to drive to Southlake. courtesy Salt Cave of Southlake

Tax refunds are finally rolling in, which means it’s officially treat-yo-self season. Skip run-of-the-mill spa centers and stretch your dollars by choosing something extra special. Whether you find yourself in a flotation cabin, Russian banya or Himalayan salt cave is totally up to you.

Salt Cave of Southlake

200 N. Kimball Ave., Southlake

At this spa, healing begins with every breath you take. Lay back and unwind at the Salt Cave of Southlake as Himalayan salt dust is pumped into a dimly lit cave. The benefits? Salt therapy is known to help treat respiratory and skin conditions, and it’s also pretty damn relaxing. If you thought it couldn’t get any better, you’re wrong. Two words: halo yoga. The practice combines salt therapy with yoga, allowing the salt to penetrate even deeper into your lungs. Don’t forget to ask about the salt bed and kids salt cave. If there was ever a reason to drive to Southlake, this is it.

Adrift Float Spa

8315 Preston Road

Stranger Things fans don’t have to travel to the “upside down” to find a sensory deprivation tank. Dallas’ Adrift Float Spa might not promise an ESP experience, but it does suggest you will have increased sensory awareness after taking a trip inside a flotation cabin. In fact, the spa suggests that you look younger and feel happier and healthier after floating in 10 inches of water saturated with 1,200 pounds of Epsom salt. The list of benefits for “float therapy” goes on and on.

YaYa Foot Spa

509 N. Bishop Ave. Suite D; 5555 W. Lovers Lane; 6109 Greenville Ave.

If you’re blessed with a job that keeps you on your feet all day, YaYa Foot Spa is where you want to be. When your dogs start barking, visit one of its three Dallas locations for a taste of traditional Chinese foot reflexology. Choose from 40-, 60- or 90-minute foot rubs as you sip on complimentary tea. Upgrade to VIP packages and let your feet soak in a bath of dry roses and crystal mud, which help draw toxins out of your body.

Bliss Spa

2440 Victory Park Lane

Attention Ulta-lovers, you’re going to love this one. Chances are you’ve seen those baby blue Bliss bottles lining the shelves of your favorite store. But did you know the Bliss brand had its very own spa in the W Dallas Victory Hotel? Stare at the skyline from the 16th floor as you indulge in a legendary brownie bar. Speaking of sweets, treat yourself to a double choc pedicure or one of many other massage, facial or waxing services. Icing on the cake? Movie-while-you-manicure stations.

Russian Banya of Dallas

2515 E. Rosemeade Parkway, No. 401, Carrollton

This “family spa and café” in Carrollton offers a traditional-style Russian Banya, Finnish sauna and steam room. Wrap yourself in a rope and experience both wet and dry heat here. Once you sweat out the inevitably high amounts of alcohol in your system, take a dip in the cold plunge pool or enjoy a deep tissue massage. Don’t leave without a trip to the fresh-squeezed juice bar and a taste of authentic Russian and Ukrainian cuisine.

Spa Castle

1020 Raiford Road, Carrollton

Spa Castle really is as regal as it sounds. This joint is the IKEA of spas, but better because you can sleep there in its adjacent boutique hotel. There are a million and one ways to relax here, but some of the most unusual include the color therapy, charcoal tower and gold pyramid saunas. Grab a beverage at the Tonic Lounge or soak while you sip at the Aqua Bar. For fuel, enjoy a sushi bar and Korean restaurant. For a full-on cultural experience, leave your skivvies in the locker room and step inside gender-separate bathhouses. Of course no castle would be complete without a fitness center, beauty spa and reflexology services.

King Spa & Waterpark

2154 Royal Lane

Similar to Spa Castle, King Spa & Waterpark offers a variety of services under one roof. Lounge the day or night away in the Fire Sudatorium, Far Infrared and Pine Salt Rooms. Feeling mystical? Don’t skip the Bul Ga Ma — which contains amethysts and a unique living stone called Elvan. Take a whirl in the “blade pool” or float along a lazy river before you stuff yourself with international and Korean cuisine.

