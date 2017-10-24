Booty on a Budget: 9 Ways to Get Fit in Dallas Without Spending Your Paycheck

Gyms and yoga studios are famous for the bait and switch. "Come for a first-time free session," they say. A few months later, your wallet has lost more inches than your waistline.

Any exercise routine has to be consistent to produce results. Below are nine exercise options in Dallas that are affordable even when you make them part of your weekly routine. Some won't cost you a dime.

Take that, winter bod.

November Project

Fitness brand and movement November Project was founded in Boston, where people were looking for a free way to stay in shape during the chilly New England winters. It's spread throughout the United States and has a presence in Dallas. You’ll do sprints, burpees and all sorts of creative calisthenics.

The crew rotates locations in the downtown Dallas area on Mondays and meets at the Winspear Opera House on Wednesdays. They round out the week on Fridays at 1199 Kessler Parkway. All of the workouts are at 6:15 a.m., so you’ve got to be an early bird to catch up with these workout warriors.

Session Pilates

3121 N. Fitzhugh Ave.

At Session Pilates, you have the choice of two free classes: 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. All you have to do is bring a donation, whether cash or an unused household item, which goes to The Family Place. Break a sweat in one of Session's reformer Pilates beds while also being philanthropic. Be sure you sign up for the class online; spots fill up.

Lorna Jane

3700 McKinney Ave.

Women’s activewear store Lorna Jane is a West Village staple, and it also has a fitness studio that offers free classes ranging from yoga to boot camp to barre sessions. Check out its website for a complete schedule of weekday and weekend class options.

Athleta

3848 Oak Lawn Ave.; 10720 Preston Road

Another retail brand that likes to keep its clients coming back for more than just fitness apparel is Athleta. It offers multiple classes, from We Yogis yoga classes to Camp Gladiator. To see what’s on the horizon for the Turtle Creek Village Athleta, visit Athleta's website.

EXPAND courtesy Session Pilates

D-Town Crossfit

155 Parkhouse St.

CrossFit may be intimidating to some, but devotees love the come one, come all community vibe. D-Town Crossfit is no exception — it offers free classes on Saturdays, open to anyone. The gym doors open at 9 a.m. Check the location near you to get the scoop on what time local community workouts are offered.

Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

We all know Klyde Warren Park is a bustling hub of activity with food trucks, frisbee throwing and opera simulcasts. Add to its daily offerings a mixed bag of fitness opportunities. From tai chi to Zumba to Pilates, it has workouts that will keep you strong and limbe while giving you an opportunity to socialize. Check the park’s schedule online before you head downtown. Classes are always free, but make sure to note what equipment, if any, you need to bring.

Cosmic Cafe

2912 Oak Lawn Ave.

You may think of Cosmic Cafe as the mecca for all things vegetarian, but it serves more than just grub. Cosmic Cafe also offers daily yoga classes, all for a $5 optional donation. Diverse options include Hatha Yoga and Laughing Yoga. A chakra sound meditation class Sunday evenings will help you get your mind right for the week.

The Yoga Factory

19009 Preston Road, No. 117

Another yoga spot bending the prices for class is The Yoga Factory. It scatters $5 community classes throughout its standard schedule. Visit its website and plan your next sun salutation before you go.

Summit Dallas

9201 Forest Lane

Thrill seekers will find that rock climbing is their best bet for physical activity. Summit Dallas offers $5 climbing sessions Mondays before 2 p.m. Your rental gear isn’t included, but it’s still a great deal. After after 4 p.m. Wednesdays, it offers two for the price of one, so grab a buddy and split the $20 price tag. Yoga classes are included. And women will be interested to know that ladies' night is Fridays after 6 p.m. and costs $10.

