A Dallas Developer Has Rolled Out a Dating App He Thinks Will Replace Tinder

EXPAND The sooner you abandon Tinder, the sooner you're on your way to a hot, succesful date at Granada Theater, says Keevee. screenshot of Keevee promo video

Attention single people everywhere: There's another dating app on the scene. This one was given the thumbs up by SMU students, so there's a lot of no doubt it's great.

Keevee was conceived by Dallas-based Eve Mobile, and it's different from Tinder or Bumble or Match.com in that you start with the date first. Its slogan is, “Stop swiping faces. Let’s go places."

Basically, a user puts out a request for someone to join them for an activity. From there, people can hit a check mark to indicate they are interested and then the original user chooses someone. It's like The Bachelor, but on an app. The activities can range from something as big as a Dallas Cowboys football game to something as simple as Netflix and chill.

Bryce Tillery, founder of Keevee, says he got the idea while listening to friends complain about other dating apps. They never look like their profile picture. The digital communication never leads to anything.

So Tillery invented Keevee, which helps eliminate these problems. There is a peer-to-peer rating system and the app is based on getting out and about. Tillery says they beta-tested it with SMU students, who really took to it.

We went ahead and gave it a try, and Tillery isn't kidding when he says it's no Tinder. Long gone are the days when you could just blindly swipe faces. Once you download this app, you have to fill out your profile before going on any dates.

While filling out your profile you're asked to share a brief biography, your darkest secret (what?!), whom you most want to punch, your political views and then rate how much you’re interested in things like art, music, sports and world peace. That last one isn’t a joke, but we wish it was. There's no place to state religious preferences.

Dates are then presented to you depending on your interests. The problem with this app right now is that practically no one is on it so we were only offered one date with a woman going to a Death by Deathcab concert. We passed.

But if we had gone on the date, we could have judged her afterward. At that point you can take part in the peer-to-peer rating system. Tillery says the rating system is designed to ensure frauds don’t keep getting dates. (We're looking at you, Facetune users.) Everyone starts out with a 10 rating and asterisk, meaning it’s unverified. Then you are scored by your dates and your score can range from 1-11. Eleven means you're really effing awesome.

“The way our review system works, we really don’t care about whether the person is very attractive ... or what happened on the date," Tillery says. "It’s more, 'Did they look like their profile picture, were they honest about it essentially, did they go on the date they thought they were going to go on, did you have fun, would you go on a date with them again?' Questions like that. We’re really trying to get to the core of, 'Was it an enjoyable date experience for you?'"

Opportunistic daters could try to get a free meal every night of the week if they wanted, but they better be cool too.

“Let’s say if she wanted to do that — or he — they could," he says. "They could post up a date and say, ‘You pay.’ They could do that every single day, but the great thing about it is though, too, they kind of still need to be fun on their date. They need to look like their profile picture, they need to be courteous, and that’s where the scoring system comes in. I don’t think a lot of people are going to want to go out no matter how attractive the person is if they have a rating of 5.”

Keevee is available for Apple and Android.

